    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Exodus

        Indicator for binary options Exodus

        The Exodus binary options indicator is positioned by the developers as a universal tool for trading on any market: currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrency. This is a simple indicator in the form of the popular up/down arrows. Let's take a closer look at its operation and an additional trend line indicator for filtering signals.

        Indicator for binary options Exodus

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Exodus

        Installing the Exodus binary options indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        Review and settings of the Exodus indicator for binary options

        Important: for the indicator to work properly, each time you switch the timeframe on the MetaTrader 4 terminal, you must manually change the value for the “TimeFrame” parameter. In the template with the indicator, which can be downloaded below, the default settings are for the M15 timeframe with the value “H1”. If you use a chart with an M5 interval for trading, the value for the “TimeFrame” variable must be changed to “M15”.

        setting up an indicator for binary options Exodus

        Parameters for the indicator on other timeframes:

        1. M30 chart – set the “TimeFrame” value to H4;
        2. Graph H1 – set the “TimeFrame” value to H4;
        3. Graph H4 – Set the TimeFrame value to D1.

        Visually, the indicator is represented on the chart by two intersecting lines and signals in the form of up or down arrows. It should be noted that, unlike most signal indicators, this indicator generates signals without redrawing .

        Indicator signals for binary options Exodus

        Just like other similar indicators, the Exodus indicator provides for opening a Put or Call transaction after a signal occurs, in a semi-automatic mode.

        Advantages of trading using indicator signals:

        1. Even a beginner can start buying options immediately after installing the MetaTrader 4 terminal and the corresponding template;
        2. The psychological component is completely eliminated; transactions are opened strictly according to the indicator readings.

        Before using the indicator, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the basic concepts of the market. Our resource contains introductory articles with step-by-step training in trading from scratch . After the first reading of the information posted, it will be easier for you to understand price movements and what to do in one or another phase of the market . Not only a basic understanding of the market is important, but also risk management rules, thanks to which you can protect your deposit from being lost and remain in the trading field for a long time.

        Signals and trading using the Exodus indicator

        The author of the indicator recommends using signals on short-term charts with an interval of M5/M15 and an expiration of 3 candles (15 minutes for M5 and 45 minutes for M15).

        These rules apply to buying options on any instrument:

        1. Buying a Call option – an up arrow signal, colored green;
        2. Buying a Put option is a down arrow signal, colored red.

        Entry rules based on indicator signals for binary options Exodus

        Using the AUD/USD M15 chart as an example, there were several signals to buy options: 2 Call options and 1 Put. At the end of expiration, all three transactions closed in positive territory.

        An example of buying options based on signals from the Exodus indicator

        Let's look at another example on the same AUD/USD M15 chart:

        Unprofitable signals based on the Exodus indicator signals

        As you can see in the picture above, the indicator signals can bring a series of losing trades. That is why not all indicator signals need to be blindly trusted and entry points filtered.

        To filter the signals of the main indicator, the AALINES.ex4 indicator is proposed, which draws a channel with a trend line:

        Indicator filter AALINES

        The indicator lines show the main direction of the trend and the boundaries of the upper/lower channel. By the way, this indicator is very similar to the Linear Regression Channel indicator . If the indicator lines are directed upwards, you should pay attention to Call signals. If the indicator lines are directed downward, follow the Put signals. Very simple but effective rules that will help increase the number of profitable transactions and protect your deposit from being lost.

        Filter trades using the AALINES indicator

        Conclusion

        Thanks to the indicator signals, you can find really good points for buying options. But you should not trust all signals and it is better to filter entry points with other indicators or market analysis strategies . In addition, you can use candlestick or graphical analysis . Be sure to test all indicators on a demo account and do not forget to manage capital correctly, following the basics of money management . And of course, choose only trusted brokers for trading, which can be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Exodus indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binarium

        See also:

        Binary options trading strategies

        Best binary options broker

        Trader's Diary

        When is it time to switch from a demo account to a real one?

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        Что-то они намудрили здесь. График один, таймфрейм другой.
        tirant, Можно записать на бумажке и приклеить на монитор, что бы не забыть.)))))
        16 January 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Действительно индюк для новичков.
        15 January 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Что-то они намудрили здесь. График один, таймфрейм другой.
        15 January 2024
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Честно говоря я иногда читаю комментарии и поражаюсь но нельзя же ту поверить инструменту он нам в помощь дан. А нужно ещё смотреть на другие факторы для этого же есть и технический анализ графический анализ какие-то другие фундаментальные анализ ...
        Сергей, о да так потом что происходит всё очень просто сливают депозит один раз второй тупо не думай я нажимаю на кнопки по сигналам и и потом бинарные опционы - это плохо это мошенничество и так далее)))
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Дааааа))) простой, да не простой посмотрел на истории да очень много сигналов точных история хорошо отображает причём на высоковолантильных активах. Но всё равно есть сигналы ложные нужна фильтрация дополнительная надо поставить или Машку или что-то ещё а так конечно сигналов хороших профильных достаточно
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Честно говоря я иногда читаю комментарии и поражаюсь но нельзя же ту поверить инструменту он нам в помощь дан. А нужно ещё смотреть на другие факторы для этого же есть и технический анализ графический анализ какие-то другие фундаментальные анализ ...
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Действительно очень простой индикатор и самое главное бесплатный)) То что не перерисовываются стрелки не может не радовать) Но в комментариях ниже правильно сказано, что его все равно нужно тестить.
        Option Bull, но я бы тоже не стал бы слепо доверять заявлениям автора, хоть в статье и не указана эффективность индюка, но я бы для большей уверенности добавил бы еще какой-нибудь индикатор вроде полос Боллинджера и машек для подтверждения сигналов.
        Руслан, конечно нужно проверять всё конечно однозначно нужно протестировать на демо-щиту и потом всё равно использовать что-то дополнительное какие-то фильтры мозги включать в конце концов))) они просто быть собакой Павлова нажимать по сигналу кнопку)))
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Действительно очень простой индикатор и самое главное бесплатный)) То что не перерисовываются стрелки не может не радовать) Но в комментариях ниже правильно сказано, что его все равно нужно тестить.
        Option Bull, но я бы тоже не стал бы слепо доверять заявлениям автора, хоть в статье и не указана эффективность индюка, но я бы для большей уверенности добавил бы еще какой-нибудь индикатор вроде полос Боллинджера и машек для подтверждения сигналов.
        Руслан, поддерживаю, можно еще попробовать выбирать таймфрейм не в диапазоне M5-M15, как то советует автор, а попробовать среднесрочную торговлю. Хотя бы таймфрейм от H1. Да это даст более редкие сигналы, но при этом я думаю они будут более надежными)
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Действительно очень простой индикатор и самое главное бесплатный)) То что не перерисовываются стрелки не может не радовать) Но в комментариях ниже правильно сказано, что его все равно нужно тестить.
        Option Bull, но я бы тоже не стал бы слепо доверять заявлениям автора, хоть в статье и не указана эффективность индюка, но я бы для большей уверенности добавил бы еще какой-нибудь индикатор вроде полос Боллинджера и машек для подтверждения сигналов.
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Действительно очень простой индикатор и самое главное бесплатный)) То что не перерисовываются стрелки не может не радовать) Но в комментариях ниже правильно сказано, что его все равно нужно тестить.
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        ГЕНИАЛЬНАЯ простота! Даже интересно стало протестировать, после праздников)) Так сказать войти в торговый ритм))
        10 January 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Хороший инструмент, и стрелки и тренд.
        17 August 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Ну разумеется вот так сразу и без теста в бой не надо. Хоть и бесплатный, но всё равно нато тестить.
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Георгий
        Георгий
        На больших таймфреймах H1 индикатор также не перерисовывает?
        Luka91, всё работает отлично.
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        Евгений
        Евгений
        Хочу отметить, что индикатор рисует не только стрелки, но и дивергенцию! В этом случаи, сигнал более точный!
        24 August 2021
        Answer
        Евгений
        Каналы лучше заменить простой скользящей средней с периодом 50. Сигналы по тренду (в направлении Moving Average) точные, но мне кажется этот индикатор больше подходит для рынка Форекс.
        24 August 2021
        Answer
        Luka91
        Luka91
        На больших таймфреймах H1 индикатор также не перерисовывает?
        24 August 2021
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!