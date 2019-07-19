Five Dangerous Times to Trade Binary Options

Every binary options trader strives to focus on profit. However, the ability to avoid losses is just as important as the ability to make money. Therefore, regardless of experience level, it's important to understand when it's best to refrain from trading binary options. This directly affects capital preservation and long-term growth, just as much as knowing the optimal time to enter trades. In this review, we'll explore which market periods are considered the most dangerous.

Release of Important Economic News

The first and most dangerous period for binary options trading is the release of important macroeconomic data, when the market becomes virtually unpredictable. Some beginners mistakenly believe that they can profit from sharp price fluctuations during such periods, but experience shows otherwise. Trading on the news often turns the process into a mere lottery.

This is because during the release of indicators such as GDP, unemployment, or central bank interest rate decisions, technical analysis ceases to be effective. Indicators become unreliable, and support and resistance levels are quickly broken, as the market reacts primarily to fundamental factors.

The main problem with trading during such periods is abnormal market volatility. The price can make a sudden surge of tens of points in one direction, only to reverse within seconds, completely erasing the initial movement. Since the entry point and expiration time play a decisive role in binary options, such fluctuations make the outcome of a trade completely random. Even if the overall trend direction is correctly identified, a sharp price surge against the position in the final seconds can lead to the loss of the entire investment.

In addition to market factors, there are technical risks that should also be considered. During news releases, the trading platform may temporarily freeze or return errors when attempting to open a trade, preventing traders from managing positions effectively under normal trading conditions.

To mitigate the risks described above, it is recommended to use an economic calendar. Ideally, stop trading completely 30 minutes before the release of high-impact news and avoid opening new trades for at least half an hour after the news release. This allows the market time to react to the new information and return to a more stable state.

Opening and Closing of Trading Sessions

Another period of increased volatility is the opening and closing of Forex trading sessions, when a large number of participants enter or exit the market simultaneously. In the first 15 to 30 minutes after the opening of global financial centers such as Frankfurt, London, or New York, an active battle for the direction of the daily trend unfolds.

At this point, large institutional players, investment banks, and hedge funds place large orders accumulated during off-hours, leading to chaotic price movements. For binary options traders, such conditions are particularly risky: the price often forms false moves and false breakouts of support and resistance levels, sharply changing direction.

The closing period of trading sessions is no less dangerous than their opening. Typically, this is when large commercial banks and investment funds close their trading hours, triggering sharp price reversals against the underlying trend. As a result, binary options traders can face an unpredictable reversal at the most inopportune moment, just before expiration, when the logic behind the trade no longer applies.

To reduce this negative effect, it is recommended to avoid entering the market for the first twenty minutes after the session opens, allowing the market to stabilize and determine its direction. The same approach should be taken before the end of trading, refraining from opening new trades at least 30 minutes before the session ends. In this case, you will be trading on "clean" charts, where price fluctuations are driven by market patterns rather than the synchronized actions of major players.

The Thin Market at Night and on Holidays

Trading at night and on holidays is also not recommended. This period is known as a "thin market," when trading volumes drop sharply because the world's leading financial centers are closed. Low liquidity contributes to the appearance of so-called “choppy” or “whipsaw” price action, consisting of chaotic candlesticks with long wicks.

During these times, even a medium-sized trade can shift prices, creating market noise that's impossible to predict using standard trading strategies. The main danger of night trading is the apparent calm of the market. During such periods, many binary options traders employ sideways trading strategies, counting on a predictable price rebound from the flat.

However, it's precisely in the "thin market" that sudden and illogical price movements most often occur, closing options out-of-the-money just seconds before expiration. Furthermore, during this time, many brokers reduce payout percentages on digital contracts, making trading unprofitable.

National holidays and weekends in the world's leading economies are also considered unfavorable times for trading. They create a "thin market" effect, stretching out over the entire day. When banks in these countries are closed, trading in leading currency pairs slows significantly. Prices can remain stagnant for hours, then suddenly surge for no apparent reason. On such days, technical analysis becomes ineffective, as market behavior is unstable and price movements lack logic.

Therefore, binary options traders are advised to refrain from trading between midnight and two o'clock GMT+2 unless their trading strategy has been specifically designed for the Asian session.

Crossing Trading Sessions with Excess Volatility

The overlap of trading sessions is a special period known in the trading community as an "overlap." It is typically characterized by excessive volatility, which has seriously tested the nervous system of more than one generation of binary options traders.

The most aggressive period is considered to be the overlap of the European and American trading sessions, when trading volumes reach their daily peak. At this time, the largest banks in the European Union and the United States are simultaneously present in the market, creating significant pressure on prices and contributing to the formation of a daily trend.

High volatility encourages emotional errors. Seeing large candlesticks, traders often give in to the feeling of missing out and enter a trade at the very peak of momentum — just before the market stalls and reverses sharply.

For safer trading during such periods, you should switch to higher timeframes to smooth out market noise, or refrain from trading altogether until the initial impulse of the combined activity of two trading sessions has completely subsided and the established trend becomes clear.

Trading on Friday Afternoon

Typically, market liquidity begins to decline towards Friday evening. At this time, even minor news or statements from high-ranking officials can trigger an inappropriate reaction in prices. This is a critical moment for binary options trading, as prices begin to move unpredictably within narrow ranges or make sharp jumps. Under these conditions, technical analysis becomes useless, and the fatigue accumulated over the past week leads traders to make mistakes.

Therefore, professional traders recommend finishing Friday trading no later than 6:00 – 7:00 PM GMT+2. After this time, the market becomes too chaotic and unpredictable. The best solution is to record your results, analyze them in a trading journal for the week, and rest until Monday. This will save you not only money but also the stress needed for a successful start to the new trading week.

Conclusion

To summarize, success in binary options trading depends not so much on the number of trades executed, but on the trader's ability to choose the right moment to enter them. Remember: the market isn't always favorable for trading, and knowing when risk is high is a key skill for a binary options professional.

