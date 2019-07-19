Having trouble making money with binary options?

Do you know the feeling of disappointment when, instead of the promised profit, you receive only losses? Many novice binary options traders lose their deposit. But don't despair! This situation is not a death sentence, and everyone has a chance for success. The path to profit in binary options trading is through education , discipline and common sense. In order not to lose money, you need to not just blindly follow dubious signals, but deeply study the fundamentals of the market, develop discipline and learn to analyze the situation calmly.

In this article, we will help you correct mistakes that cause many traders to lose their deposits, develop a more effective trading strategy , learn how to properly manage capital and risks , and look at the binary options market through the eyes of a professional trader. Read, study, practice - and you will definitely achieve your goals!

Understanding our own mistakes

Failures in binary options trading are a bitter but very valuable experience. It is important not to simply brush them aside and forget about them, but to analyze them so as not to repeat such costly mistakes in the future. Of course, this is easier said than done. However, if a trader wants to achieve the desired profit, he will have to carry out difficult and sometimes unpleasant work on correcting his mistakes.

We identify and correct mistakes in transactions

However, before you begin to solve the problem, it is important to understand its root cause. To do this, the trader must ask himself a few questions that will help clarify the current situation:

What strategies do I use? Are they profitable in the long term? What are their statistics and backtest results? How do I manage risks? What is the maximum position size I can afford? What emotions do I experience while trading? Do my own decisions affect me? Do I analyze the statistics of my transactions? Do I draw conclusions from my mistakes? Am I using questionable binary options signals or information sources?

By honestly answering all these questions, you will immediately discover your weak points and areas of work that can be improved. At this stage, it is important to understand that absolutely everyone makes mistakes, even the most talented traders. The only thing that sets them apart from the rest is the ability to quickly admit mistakes and draw the right conclusions. In any case, success in the binary options market has never been luck or chance, but always the result of good discipline, patience and constant learning. Use this knowledge as a springboard to new achievements!

Checking discipline: how do we follow the rules?

It's no secret that without a trading strategy it is basically impossible to expect positive results from trading. But how accurately do we follow our own rules?

Can we say with confidence that we will always be able to accurately recognize the moment to open a transaction in any market conditions? The answers to these questions largely determine our success in binary options trading. Traders often lose their deposits not because of a bad strategy, but because of their inability to follow it under the influence of emotions.

It helps to develop discipline by regularly keeping a transaction journal, which makes it easy to track the effectiveness of your trading. We talked in detail about how to correctly compile a “ Trader’s Diary ” on the pages of our website. If you are just starting to trade binary options, we recommend recording in a journal not only information about the transactions themselves, but also data on the indicators that you are focusing on. This will help not only to get a complete picture of the market situation at the time of opening transactions, but also to evaluate the significance of various trading signals in the future.

date and time Assets Expiration date Transaction type (Call/Put) Bid Profit Loss Bottom line RSI <30 RSI >90 Price >EMA Price <EMA 2024-05-31 10:00 EUR/USD 30 minutes Call $100.00 76.00 76.00 Yes Yes 2024-05-31 11:30 GBP/JPY 1 hour Put $100.00 76.00 152.00 Yes Yes 2024-05-31 12:45 AUD/USD 1 hour Call $100.00 (100.00) 52.00 Yes Yes 2024-05-31 14:00 XAU/USD 1 day Call $100.00 76.00 128.00 Yes Yes 2024-05-31 15:30 SP500 15 minutes Put $100.00 76.00 204.00 Yes Yes

We believe that discipline is not just a set of rules, but a way of thinking. By strictly following this principle, you will significantly increase your chances of making money on binary options.

Are we managing capital or going all-in?

Another fairly common reason for the failures of many traders is the inability to manage their own capital. To help novice traders, we wrote an article “ Money management in binary options ”, in which we talked in detail about the main methods of money management. Be sure to look into this issue. Because the final result of your trading will largely depend on which method you choose. The main thing to remember is don’t take more risks than you can afford. Having received a loss, do not try to win back immediately. Control your emotions and take breaks. Do not sit in front of the monitor for hours without stopping.

Try to use capital management methods that will allow you not only to increase your deposit, but also to retain part of the previously received profit. A good example of this approach is the “Anti-Martingale” strategy, according to which we have developed the “ Anti-Martingale Calculator for binary options ”. The essence of this technique is as follows: after the first profitable transaction, the size of the base rate for the second increases by 80% of the profit of the first, for the third - by 50% of the profit of the first two transactions. This principle can be continued for the entire series of subsequent profitable trades, but, as a rule, it is limited to the first three.

To simplify the work of this method, we have developed a special tool that will simplify all the calculations for you. You can find it using the link above.

If the loss compensation strategy known as “Martingale” suits you, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with this system in detail in the article on our website, which is called: “ The Martingale System ”. Let us add that the name of this technique comes from the Martingale family, famous for their gambling houses in London in the 17th century. However, they are in no way involved in its creation, because... its principles existed many centuries before these gambling houses and were used in various gambling games such as roulette and blackjack.

Beginners are not recommended to use the Martingale strategy in money management due to the aggressive growth of risk during a series of losing trades. However, if you use its truncated version with a predetermined number of steps (knees) and a maximum risk per transaction, above which you cannot raise the bet, this approach is quite acceptable. We recommend that experienced traders familiarize themselves with the “ Break-even strategy using Martingale ” system.

How Our Hidden Strengths Determine Success

Internal hidden strengths and capabilities of a person play an important role in binary options trading. The fact is that trading is not just a strategy with a set of rules. This is a complex psychological game in which our inner qualities can become a decisive factor.

To make money on binary options, a trader needs to cultivate not only the discipline that we have already talked about, but also patience. It is important to understand and accept the fact that trading is a marathon, not a sprint. Take your time and don't try to get rich quick. Learn to wait patiently for the right trading opportunities and not take more risks than you previously planned.

If you have done your homework and thoroughly tested your trading strategy, you should not start doubting it the moment you enter a trade. Don't doubt yourself and don't let failure get you down. Prepare yourself for the fact that you will have losing trades and trading days. Visualize this in your mind. Imagine an account loss of $200, $400, or even $1,000. How comfortable will you be with seeing such results? This simple exercise will help you determine what risks you are truly prepared to take.

Try not to get emotionally attached to transactions. When you receive a loss, think to yourself this way: it was not me who made a mistake, but the trading strategy. Transfer all the emotional negativity from the loss to the trading system. This will make it easier for you to cope with stress. Once you have decided on a trading strategy, consider your task not to make money, but to follow its signals.

Shift your attention not to the result, but to the trading process itself. Have you identified the trend correctly? Did you interpret the indicator signals correctly? Have you determined the size of the deal correctly? What will it be after the current option is closed - in profit or loss?

It is important to understand that developing internal strengths and capabilities is a long process. Don't set unrealistic goals for yourself and don't get discouraged if you don't succeed right away. Find out more about the emotional problems of traders in the article " Psychology of Binary Options " and a selection of books:

"The Psychology of Finance" - Lars Tweed

“Trader's tutorial. Psychology, technique, tactics and strategy” - B. Steenbarger

The path to mastery through learning and development

Traders often lose their deposit due to insufficient knowledge of the basic principles of trading. Trading binary options is a complex task that requires a person not only to have knowledge and skills, but also to constantly improve himself. To achieve mastery in this field, training and parallel development in various aspects are necessary.

From beginner to professional

Learning to trade binary options can be divided into four important stages:

1. Studying the basics of trading - we understand the broker's trading terminal, strategies, indicators and charts, and study money management tools.

2. Development of psychological qualities - we develop discipline and self-control, patience and endurance, stress resistance and self-confidence.

3. Practice and experience - open a demo account for practice without risk, start trading with real money from small amounts, keep a trading diary and analyze your transactions.

4. Constant learning and improvement - we read books and articles about trading, take courses and trainings, participate in webinars, communicate with experienced traders on forums and social networks, analyze our ups and downs.

The path to trading mastery is not a quick and easy achievement, but a long process that requires persistence, dedication and self-discipline. Books that can help you on this difficult path:

Trading for dummies: what should a novice investor read?

Books on Forex trading

“Exchange at your fingertips” Viktor Ilyin, Valery Titov

Book trading with Dr. Elder - "Encyclopedia of stock trading"

Alexander Elder "How to play and win on the stock exchange"

Book "Games Played by Business Sharks"

"Trading - your path to financial freedom" - a book for a trader

You can get a full training in binary options on our website in the section “ Step-by-step training in binary options ”.

Learn new strategies for more successful trading

No matter how much we love some strategy, sooner or later it stops working. The market is constantly changing, and strategies that worked yesterday may not work today. Therefore, mastering new trading techniques is an integral part of the path to successful binary options trading.

On our website in the section “ Strategies for binary options: list of the best ” you can choose a suitable trading strategy for binary options on the MetaTrader4 platform. This list contains many truly effective strategies. It is constantly updated and expanded so that you can use the most current trading methods, which include strategies not only for experienced, but also for beginners.

If you have been trend trading before and have not had success, try adding Price Action patterns and various patterns to your trading system. Perhaps this is exactly what you were missing:

In addition to knowing patterns and various candlestick combinations, it is useful to be able to trade different styles. If you have previously had no success holding positions for an hour, try your hand at smaller timeframes using a variety of scalping strategies:

Remember that each strategy has its pros and cons, and you need to find the one that best suits your trading style, experience level and psychology. So don't be afraid to experiment and try new things. Learn new approaches and adapt your trading system to changing market conditions.

Mastery without risk: how a demo account will help you become a successful trader

A demo account is an indispensable tool for binary options traders, which allows them to practice trading without risking real funds. You can learn more about how to open a demo account using the Quotex broker as an example in the article “Quotex: demo account ”.

How a demo account can help you develop as a trader:

Master new trading strategies without the risk of losing capital. Develop practical trading skills in conditions that are as close to real as possible. Study the operation of the trading platform and its capabilities. Assess your psychological stability under stress. Develop your own risk management system.

To get the most out of your broker's demo account, we recommend adhering to the following principles:

Treat your demo account like real money . This will help you develop discipline and get used to the psychological pressure that inevitably comes with trading on a live account.

Use the same trading strategy that you plan to use on a real account . This will allow you to evaluate its effectiveness and make the necessary adjustments.

Keep a trading diary to track your trades and analyze your results. This will help you identify both the advantages and disadvantages, and improve your own trading system if necessary.

Don't be afraid to experiment . A demo account is an ideal way to test new ideas and trading strategies without the risk of losing real funds.

Don't set unrealistic goals for yourself . Please remember that a demo account is just a simulation and your results on it do not guarantee similar results in real trading.

How to use the news to your advantage

In addition to trading strategies, it is important for traders to be able to correctly assess the market context: take into account the publication of important macroeconomic data and statistical indicators of the world's leading economies. Many binary options traders underestimate the importance of news, but in vain. News can be a valuable source of information, helping them make more informed trading decisions.

At the same time, it is important to use the news correctly so that it does not become a source of false signals and does not lead to the loss of the deposit.

Here are some tips on how to use the news to your advantage:

Choose reliable sources of information , such as our economic calendar , where we broadcast the news feed from the TradingView trading platform.

, such as our economic calendar , where we broadcast the news feed from the TradingView trading platform. Stay tuned for news that may impact your chosen assets. For example, for the EUR/USD pair it is worth monitoring the Eurozone indicators: GDP (GDP), inflation (CPI), interest rates (Interest rate), unemployment rate (Unemployment rate). Be sure to understand what events may affect the growth or decline in the price of the assets you have chosen. For example, in December 2023, the CPI in the United States increased by 6.5%, and in Europe by 5.0%. As a result, the US dollar strengthened against the euro, and the EUR/USD currency pair fell by 1.0%. Why did this happen? Higher inflation in the United States has made American goods and services more attractive to investors, increasing the demand for dollars.

that may impact your chosen assets. For example, for the EUR/USD pair it is worth monitoring the Eurozone indicators: GDP (GDP), inflation (CPI), interest rates (Interest rate), unemployment rate (Unemployment rate). Be sure to understand what events may affect the growth or decline in the price of the assets you have chosen. For example, in December 2023, the CPI in the United States increased by 6.5%, and in Europe by 5.0%. As a result, the US dollar strengthened against the euro, and the EUR/USD currency pair fell by 1.0%. Why did this happen? Higher inflation in the United States has made American goods and services more attractive to investors, increasing the demand for dollars. Use news with other analysis tools. Don't rely solely on economic indicators when making trading decisions. Use technical indicators, fundamental analysis and other tools to confirm or refute news signals.

Here are some practical examples:

The publication of the US GDP report is expected. Analysts predict GDP growth of 2.5%. If a trader believes that the forecast is correct, he can buy a Call binary option on the S&P 500 index, expecting its price to rise after the report is published.

Let's say there are elections in the UK. Opinion polls show that the opposition party is likely to win. If a trader believes that this event will lead to a weakening of the pound, he can buy a Put binary option on GBP/USD, expecting the value of this currency pair to fall.

It is important to note that trading binary options based on news does not guarantee success. We recommend using news in conjunction with other analytical tools or to determine when it is better to refrain from trading due to high uncertainty in the market.

Changing our approach to trading and reaching new heights

Disappointed with your binary options results? Do not despair! Instead of giving up on this tool completely, improve your approach to trading and take it to the next level.

Here are some tips to improve your trading:

Don't rely on luck. Learn fundamental and technical analysis .

Develop your trading strategy based on the knowledge and experience of successful traders.

Plan your trades carefully, minimize losses and use money management.

Don't put everything on one instrument. Distribute capital between different assets.

The market is dynamic, so keep learning new methods and techniques.

Remember that success does not come overnight and mistakes are inevitable. Treat them as part of your training. Believe in yourself, follow your plan and work hard.

Protecting capital: activating a cent account and reducing rates

As mentioned above, one way to improve trading is to minimize losses. There are two ways to achieve this: reduce the size of your positions or temporarily switch to a cent account. Some brokers such as BinaryCent and Iqcent provide their clients with a minimum bet of $0.01.

A cent account will not lead to large losses and can serve as an intermediate stage between demo and full-fledged trading on a real account. At the same time, cent accounts are much better than demo ones, due to the fact that the trader is risking real money. This motivates him to trade systematically, because it is impossible to replenish the account with 10,000 conventional dollars with one click of a button, as is done on a demo account.

Thus, this is a great way to test your strength before trading large amounts. On a cent account, you can test your psychology and test your strategy without risking large amounts of capital.

To become a successful trader, you need not only to be able to analyze the market, but also to competently manage your finances, risks and emotions. These books on money management, risk management and trading psychology will become faithful assistants on the path to your goals:

We change the strategy - move to options with a longer expiration period

Many binary options traders focus on short-term trades in an effort to make a quick profit. However, this approach often turns out to be too risky and does not always lead to the desired results. Instead, consider options with longer expirations (from several hours to several days), which can be a more stable and promising strategy.

Here are some benefits of long-term binary options:

Risk reduction. With a longer option duration, you have more time to analyze the market, which allows you to more accurately predict market movements.

Reducing the impact of short-term fluctuations. Long-term options are less susceptible to random factors and market noise, which increases the likelihood of a successful transaction.

Possibility of using fundamental analysis. When dealing with long-term options, you can make decisions based not only on technical indicators, but also on fundamental factors such as economic news, events, etc.

Reducing psychological pressure on the trader. Trading with a longer expiration date allows you to act more calmly and deliberately, without being influenced by fleeting emotions.

If you are ready for a more balanced and thoughtful approach to trading, switching to binary options with longer expiration dates may be the right move.

Why is diversification the key to success in trading?

Inexperienced traders often fall in love with their assets and trade only one or two instruments. It's even worse when a trader focuses on one type of option. This approach is extremely risky, since trading success depends on the behavior of one instrument.

The solution to this problem can be diversification - the distribution of your investments across different assets, strategies and expiration dates. This approach will reduce risks due to the fact that if one asset or strategy does not bring you a profit, others can compensate for the losses. In addition, a variety of assets and trading approaches will allow you to take advantage of different market opportunities and not be influenced by excitement or fear, which can lead to rash decisions.

Therefore, to increase the efficiency of binary options trading, try not to limit yourself to just one type of asset, for example, currency pairs . Try to make deals on other instruments: stocks, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies . Don’t rely on just one strategy, use different methods of analysis and forecasting, experiment with options with different expiration dates: short-term and long-term.

Diversification itself is not a magic pill that will instantly turn you into a successful trader. However, it can be a powerful tool to help reduce risk, increase your chances of profit, and keep you calm and disciplined in your trading.

How to Use Trading Signals for Maximum Profit

If for some reason you are still unable to correctly determine the moments to open trades, consider using quality binary options signals that can help you make more informed trading decisions. Such signals can be generated by specialized software that analyzes market data and generates market entry points based on technical indicators.

In addition, there are options when experienced traders and analysts share their forecasts and signals with subscribers (usually on a paid basis). On our website you will find a whole section dedicated to free signals for binary options online . Here you can see active signals, signal results for the current day, signal statistics for the period.

These signals are of a mixed type - they are generated both automatically, processing data from the most profitable strategies for binary options that are installed on our servers, and based on online signals from real traders of the company who use them for their own trading.

Using signals will help increase your chances of profit, because... they are based on proven trading strategies, data analysis and identified patterns in the behavior of financial instruments. Signals for binary options will help you follow your trading strategy more disciplined. In addition, thanks to them, you do not need to spend a lot of time on independent market analysis.

However, despite all the benefits, remember that no signal guarantees 100% success. However, not all of them are worthy of attention due to their low quality. Try using trading signals in combination with your own trading strategy.

Ask for help

If you need help, don't hesitate to ask for it. Talking to other traders can be an invaluable source of information and trading support. There are many ways you can get valuable advice and support from other traders. The easiest one is to join one of the popular forums dedicated to binary options trading. Ask questions, share experiences and learn from other traders. Participate in discussions and debates to gain different points of view on certain issues.

In addition, a lot of useful information can be obtained from groups on social networks. For example, in our telegram channel WinOptionSignals you will find reviews of binary options indicators and strategies, broker ratings, competitions and promotional codes, as well as a lot of useful information on trading various assets, including cryptocurrencies. Subscribe to our social networks, communicate with other traders, share your opinions and forecasts.

In addition to social networks, you should pay attention to webinars and seminars on binary options trading. Learn from experienced traders about various trading strategies and methods, ask questions and get expert answers. Many brokers and independent websites offer not only educational materials, but also demo accounts where you can test the performance of any strategy or indicator.

Why is rest the key to long-term success?

Trading binary options can be stressful and tedious. Continuously monitoring markets, analyzing data and making trading decisions can lead to emotional exhaustion and decreased concentration. Therefore, in the long run, rest plays a key role in the success of every binary options trader.

And there are several reasons for this. First of all, excessive stress can lead to rash decisions, mistakes and loss of control over your emotions. If you know how to stop and pause in time, this will allow you to restore strength, improve concentration and make more informed trading decisions.

Additionally, taking a break from trading can give you a new perspective, stimulate your creativity, and lead to new trading ideas. While fatigue and stress often cause emotional trading, based on excitement or fear, rather than logic and analysis.

Rest not only allows you to take care of your health and well-being, but it is also an important factor for long-term success in any field, including trading.

Here are some tips on how to effectively take a break from binary options trading:

Plan regular breaks. Take short breaks throughout the day to step away from your screen, stretch, and take your mind off trading. Weekend. Set aside time for proper rest on weekends, doing things you love that are not related to trading. Vacation. Take regular vacations to take a break from trading and recharge your batteries. Physical activity. Regular exercise will help you relieve stress, improve your mood and improve your concentration. Healthy eating. Make sure you eat healthy foods to keep your body in good shape. Healthy sleep. Be sure to get enough sleep every night so your brain can get proper rest and recovery.

Conclusion

So, we have come to the end of our review, in which we examined in detail the reasons why traders lose their deposits. If you are unable to make money with binary options, do not despair! The situation can be completely corrected if you approach the matter wisely and responsibly.

Binary options are a tool that requires knowledge, composure and discipline from the trader. Blind trust in unverified signals, promises of “quick earnings” and neglect to study the basics of trading only lead to losing your deposit. Learn the basics of binary options, market analysis techniques and various trading strategies. Choose a reliable broker , read reviews , practice on a demo account before risking real money. Don't give in to emotions, trade with discipline.

Many traders who started from scratch have achieved significant success in binary options trading with hard work and determination. Their stories serve as a shining example of how, with the right approach and self-discipline, it is possible to achieve what you want. Read books, articles, watch training videos of experienced traders and learn from their mistakes.

Success does not come by itself; it requires hard work and constant self-improvement. Believe in yourself, set ambitious goals, and you will definitely achieve them! We wish you good luck and achieving your goals!

