Binary options strategy Heir Wolf TF

The Heir Wolf TF strategy for binary options contains two indicators, one of which is a signal indicator and marks entry points into a trade on the chart in the form of arrows, and the second indicator for binary options helps filter signals thanks to a “cloud” reminiscent of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator . and local support and resistance levels .

It is worth noting that the strategy is sold on the author’s website in different packages from $49 to $499, but Heir Wolf TF can be downloaded for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the Heir Wolf TF strategy for binary options

Installing Heir Wolf TF Strategy Indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The template for installing the Heir Wolf TF strategy can be downloaded for free at the end of the article.

Review of Heir Wolf TF strategy indicators for binary options

According to the author of the Heir Wolf TF strategy and indicator, it is built on three algorithms that are based on a dynamic price channel and allows you to determine market reversals thanks to signals , levels and filters.

Despite the presence of several rules for trading using the Heir Wolf TF strategy and indicator, the rules will be clear even to beginners in binary options trading, and the strategy can also be used in the Forex market .

As mentioned above, the strategy has two indicators:

Heir Wolf TF indicator; Cortezh indicator.

The essence of the Heir Wolf TF indicator is to determine the price reversal ( change in market phase ), which can be seen thanks to the “cloud”, support/resistance levels and signals. The Cortezh indicator is responsible for additional filtering and is located in the “basement” of the chart.

The Heir Wolf TF indicator combines three types of signals:

Arrows indicating up and down signals; Local levels; Trend cloud.

The Heir Wolf TF indicator settings allow you to:

Set the “Magic” number to place several Heir Wolf TF indicators with different settings on the chart;

Set the number of bars on history for indicator readings;

Enable or disable alerts (sound alert, email alert and Push);

Select indicator parameters for signal frequency;

Customize colors.

Note: if you want to increase or decrease the number of signals (arrows), then you need to change the “ PerStochstic” and “ UrStoch” parameters.

The Cortezh indicator is an oscillator that acts as an additional filter and indicates the direction of the market:

The indicator settings do not allow you to set “sensitivity” and are responsible only for the “Magic” number, history bars and colors:

It is important to note that the author of the Heir Wolf TF indicator, like all sellers, claims that its development is based on unique algorithms, but in fact at least part of the indicator’s work is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator indicator , which can be seen in its settings.

The author of this indicator also says that Heir Wolf TF is suitable for overclocking a deposit , since the signals are always very accurate and effective, but you should not try to overclock without sufficiently testing the indicator on a demo account , as there may be a high probability of “draining” » deposit .

Trading rules using the Heir Wolf TF strategy

The Heir Wolf TF strategy is partly trending, so before you start working with it, you should familiarize yourself with what a trend is:

Talking about the trading rules, they are quite simple, as mentioned earlier, and to buy Call options you need:

So that the “cloud” is green; A green support level has appeared; A green arrow appeared; The "basement" indicator was green; The “basement” indicator was above the zero level (preferably, but not required).

For Put options you need:

So that the “cloud” is red; A red resistance level has appeared; A red arrow appeared; The “basement” indicator was red; The “basement” indicator was below the zero level (preferably, but not required).

Expiration – 6 candles from the current chart. Time frames – any.

Also, the indicators of the Heir Wolf TF strategy, as mentioned earlier, have alerts:

Signals based on the Heir Wolf TF strategy for binary options

Let's look at examples of transactions on the GBP/CAD pair and the M15 timeframe.

Call option

All the necessary signals for the Heir Wolf TF strategy are there, which means you can buy a Call option with an expiration of 6 candles:

Put option

All the necessary signals for the Heir Wolf TF strategy are there, which means you can buy a Put option with an expiration of 6 candles:

And also pay attention to the situation during a flat. That is why it is always recommended to trade with this and any other strategy only at moments of a trend:

Conclusion

The Heir Wolf TF strategy is a paid strategy that, with proper experience and knowledge, as well as practice, allows you to make a profit from trading binary options. But it is worth remembering that signals for it should only be used according to the trend, and you should also definitely test its signals on history and a demo account before moving on to real trading.

Also, you should never forget about the rules of money management and risk management , thanks to which you can save your deposit even with a large number of unprofitable transactions, and trading should always be carried out only through high-quality brokers, which can be found on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

