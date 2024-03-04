    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Useful articles about binary options
        /
        How to Add a Custom Indicator to TradingView

        How to add an indicator to Tradingview

        TradingView is not only a universal graphical analysis platform, but also a social network that brings together more than 50 million traders and investors around the world. In this review, we will tell you how to add an indicator to tradingview, what is needed for this, and what sequence of actions will lead to the desired result.

        Content:

        chart in trading view

        TradingView Tariff Plans

        Before you get started, make sure you have a registered tradingview account. It may be free, but in this case, remember the limit on the number of available indicators for use. Currently, all free accounts are limited to two indicators on one chart. If this is not enough for you, you will have to purchase one of the available tariff plans. Below is their cost for non-professional participants in financial markets.

        tariff plans trading view

        Preparing the schedule

        Before you start, please log in to your account.

        login to trading view

        Then on the main page of the platform, in the “Products” menu, select “Supercharts”.

        super chart in trading view

        After this, a chart with a randomly selected instrument will appear in front of us. To select a specific currency pair, you need to click the “magnifying glass” icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

        selecting a currency pair in trading view

        A tool selection menu will appear in front of us.

        selection of instruments in trading view

        In the search bar, enter the code of the desired currency pair or cryptocurrency . In our case, this is the EURAUD cross rate. After going through all the procedures described above, we get a candlestick chart of EURAUD.

        candlestick chart in trading view

        This completes the preparatory part, and you can start importing the custom Tradingview indicator.

        Working in the Pine editor

        Open the Pine script editor, designed for writing code for indicators and strategies.

        pine editor in trading view

        To do this, click the “Pine Editor” button on the bottom panel of the platform.

        pine editor window in trading view

        An editor window will appear in front of us. In the top right menu “Open” select the item “New indicator”.

        indicator script in trading view

        After this, a template indicator script will be loaded into the open window, which will need to be deleted. To do this, select all the text using the Ctrl-A key combination (or with the mouse), and press delete.

        deleting skippt in trading view

        That's it, there is no more boilerplate code. Now you can start importing a custom oscillator. As an example, let's add a trend indicator - Trend Dashboard.

        importing the indicator into trading view

        To do this, let's transfer its code from the source to the cleaned Pine window. To save it to the platform database, click “Save”.

        saving the script in trading view

        A pop-up window will appear on the screen confirming our intentions. Saving the indicator will make it available for display on the chart.

        Adding an indicator to a TradingView chart

        You can display the saved indicator on a chart using:

        1. Functions “Add to chart”;
        2. Import panels.

        Adding via “Add to chart”

        The fastest way to see only the saved custom indicator on the chart is to click the “Add to chart” button on the top panel of the editor or press the Ctrl+Enter key combination.

        . adding to the screen in trading view

        After this, the new technical analysis tool is ready for use.

        Adding via the import panel

        A more common way to select analytical tools is to display them on a chart using the “Indicators, Metrics & Strategies” panel, which can be accessed by clicking the “Indicators” button in the main window.

        adding via import panel in trading view

        In the panel itself, go to the “My Scripts” section and find the previously saved indicator there – Trend Dashboard.

        location of the added indicator in trading view

        Double-clicking on the name will display our indicator on the chart.

        displaying the indicator on the chart in trading view

        Removing an indicator from the library

        To remove unnecessary analytical tools, you need to open the “Indicators, Metrics & Strategies” panel through the “Indicators” menu in the main window of the online platform. When you hover the cursor over the name of an extra indicator, a button for editing the script (Source code) and deleting it (Delete script) appears.

        deleting an indicator in trading view

        When you click “Delete script” the script will be deleted from the user’s library.

        Conclusion

        In this review, we figured out how to add an indicator to Tradingview. The platform’s rich capabilities allow you not only to import other people’s developments in the field of trading, but also to create your own, as well as actively exchange ideas in chats with colleagues.

        We suggest experimenting with different combinations of indicators and choosing the one that best suits your trading style and allows you to gain an advantage in the markets.

        PO

        See also:

        Best binary options broker

        Live chart for binary options

        How to make money on binary options

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Vova007
        Хорошо, что напомнили, что TradingView — это не только про графики. Сообщество и возможность обмениваться скриптами — это действительно делает платформу особенной!
        11 October 2024
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        Been using TradingView for a while but never knew about the ‘My Scripts’ section in the indicators panel. That’s going to save me a lot of time switching between different custom tools!
        11 October 2024
        Answer
        Serg
        I didn’t realize how many custom indicators could be added! The Pine Editor seems powerful once you get the hang of it. Might need to upgrade my account though, those limits on free plans are a bit restricting.
        11 October 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        Great step-by-step guide! Super helpful for those just getting started with TradingView. I’ve always been intimidated by the Pine Editor, but this makes it look so easy. Time to try my hand at creating custom indicators!
        11 October 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Для меня новость, что туда оказывается можно добавлять индикаторы.
        Богдан , Для меня если честно тоже. Пользовался им для просмотра котировок.
        24 April 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Для меня новость, что туда оказывается можно добавлять индикаторы.
        Богдан, причем делает это куда проще чем в том же mt4, к котором все уже давно привыкли и приросли)) Добавил скрипт и все! Никакой возни с архивами, распаковками, настройками и т.д.
        23 April 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Статья очень информативная, а добавление пользовательских индикаторов и прочая кастомизация это те темы, которые всегда буду актуальны в трейдерском сообществе)) Смущает конечно что здесь все по тарифным планам, но вряд ли это существенная проблема для опытных трейдеров.
        Option Bull, конечно не проблема для тех, у кого руки растут из нужного места, тут люди не жалеют тратить условно 500$ за раз на индикаторы, которые потом окупают, а тут целая торговая платформа, тем более далеко не самая последняя в трейдерских кругах.
        23 April 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Для меня новость, что туда оказывается можно добавлять индикаторы.
        Богдан , Это не плохая альтернатива если у вас временно нет доступа к терминалу.
        23 April 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Статья очень информативная, а добавление пользовательских индикаторов и прочая кастомизация это те темы, которые всегда буду актуальны в трейдерском сообществе)) Смущает конечно что здесь все по тарифным планам, но вряд ли это существенная проблема для опытных трейдеров.
        23 April 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Для меня новость, что туда оказывается можно добавлять индикаторы.
        23 April 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Никогда ранее не пользовался плфтормой traidingview, но после прочтения статьи что-то заинтересовался) До этого мне было достаточно торговли на mt4, который уже давно затертый до дыр и всем известен весь его функционал, а вот про эту платформу информации не так и много на русском.
        23 April 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Надо как-то попробовать. Не знаю на сколько это будет удобно для анализа...
        23 April 2024
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!