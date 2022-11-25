How to close an account with Quotex broker

Quotex, as a binary options broker operating in accordance with international law, is obliged to close the account and cancel (delete) client information upon the latter's request. Therefore, both processes are simplified as much as possible by this company. You can cancel your deposit and delete your profile on the official website or through the Quotex mobile application .

The procedure for closing an account with the binary options broker Quotex

When deleting an account, the brokerage service provider must fully repay debts to users. That is, before the process begins, all financial issues with the company should be resolved. After this, you can proceed to delete your account.

To carry out the operation, you must perform 4 steps:

Log in to the official website or mobile application. Withdraw all money from the account (if any). Go to your personal account on the “Profile” tab. Click on the “Delete account” button.

The corresponding button is located in the lower right part of the screen. Once deleted, your account cannot be restored. That is, if the user plans to return to the platform in the future, he will have to re-register on the official Quotex website.

After clicking on the “ Delete account ” button, a message will appear confirming the manipulations being carried out. By clicking on “Yes”, the person will complete the removal process.

Re-registering an account with the Quotex broker

Despite the fact that the deposit is closed after completing the described actions, Quotex stores information about clients in its own database. In particular, the company leaves the deleted profile linked to a specific email address. The brokerage service provider also stores information about client IDs on the social network if the person registered on the site in one click.

Every former user of the trading platform can return to the site. To do this, just re -register :

Moreover, in such circumstances it is permitted to use the previous information. That is, the user can register under an old nickname. Upon completion of the described actions, the client is returned to his previous account.

Thanks to the re-registration option, each client can return to binary options trading on Quotex at any time. The latter does not prohibit such operations. However, it is not recommended to create several profiles in the company at the same time. This may lead to blocking of funds on the balance and other sanctions.

Complete account deletion with binary options broker Quotex

The storage period for client data (email address and others) is determined by the broker. However, the trader can ask the company to remove this information by writing a corresponding statement. Such a document must be sent to [email protected] . The application can be made in any form. The review period in this case is also determined by the company. Quotex can respond to your application within a month.

Applications related to the registration of a new user can be sent to the specified email address. In particular, it is recommended to make such requests if an error is detected in the information provided during verification .

Before completely closing the account, it is also recommended to contact support to resolve financial issues. In particular, you should clarify whether there are any unused bonuses and promotional codes or open transactions. In addition, before “freezing” or deleting an account, in order to withdraw funds from the account, the user must undergo a mandatory verification procedure. The rules do not change in such circumstances.

Reasons why people decide to close their profile

1) The most common reason is several unprofitable trades, due to which people have doubts about the honesty of the broker. In such conditions, emotions take over. Traders believe that losses arose due to the company's actions, and not due to an incorrectly chosen trading strategy or an unexpected change in the market situation. In fact, Quotex is a reliable binary options broker , as evidenced by numerous customer reviews.

2) The second most common reason is interconnected with the first. Assuming that Quotex is a scam, traders are eager to delete the account to prevent the company from taking over personal data. However, as noted earlier, the broker’s clients did not find examples of deception on the part of the latter. In particular, there are no cases on the Internet where traders could prove Quotex fraud by citing the account number, transaction amount and other specific data confirming the accusations.

But there is a third, in our opinion, the most logical reason for deleting your old account on the platform - if your account is opened without bonuses. For example, you opened your account simply by watching an advertisement on the Internet or wanted to receive free signals, for which you registered using someone's referral link. You may not even know it, but 98% of all open accounts are opened through referral links and most often, after such registration, you simply trade on your account as usual, without any bonuses.

If you open an account with Quotex using links from our website, you will be able to receive bonuses in the form of promotional codes, these can be either promotional codes for cashback or promotional codes for canceling unprofitable transactions up to $10 each. It is important that we will issue such promotional codes to you not only after registration, but will also issue them upon request every month. So deleting your account and opening a new account using links from our website is a very reasonable decision.

How to trade correctly: proven tips

The Quotex platform is considered one of the most convenient and understandable binary options on the market. However, not all speculators can figure out how to work with digital contracts . Often users drain their entire deposit , trying to increase the invested amount as quickly as possible. With such trading, the probability of making a mistake is very high. Rash bets made without using a strategy, signals and other tools lead to a quick loss of money.

Trading binary options allows you to earn thousands of dollars. But to do this, you need to learn how to choose the right strategies, analyze the market and set up available indicators . You can gain such knowledge using a demo account , which can be found on the official website. Using this tool, you can understand the features of binary options trading.

If this method of earning money is not suitable for a trader, completely deleting the account is also not recommended. This is explained by the fact that if they have a profile, Quotex clients can continue to use a demo account, access to which is only available after authorization.

Conclusion

When deleting your account with the Quotex broker, you must withdraw all money from the deposit and check if there are any open transactions. If there are funds left on your balance, you should go through the verification procedure and withdraw them.

Upon completion of the procedure, you need to go to your personal profile and click on the appropriate button. If necessary, you can make a request to completely remove information about a trader from the brokerage database; we will send the request by email. Each process takes some time, since resolving a number of situations will require the intervention of support specialists. In such circumstances, it is advisable to make an inquiry to find out whether there are any unresolved financial issues between the parties.

