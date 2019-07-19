How to overcome FOMO and stop making stupid binary options trades

A sharp price spike on an asset's chart often prompts binary options traders to immediately enter a trade to avoid missing out on potential profits. At such moments, emotions override common sense and rational analysis, causing traders to ignore the rules of their trading strategy . As a result, they enter the market late, often resulting in losses.

This behavior is called "Fear of Missing Out," or FOMO for short. The fear of missing out is one of the key psychological traps in binary options trading. It often leads to trades that traders later view as ill-considered. Ignoring this factor and still expecting consistent profits is impossible.

In this review, we'll examine the nature of this phenomenon in detail and offer specific practical methods for combating it. Those who read this review to the end will learn to control FOMO and adopt a systematic approach to trading.

Content:

What is FOMO exactly?

It's commonly believed that FOMO is just greed. However, this isn't entirely true. Greed is a calculated desire to get more than one currently has. FOMO, on the other hand, is an irrational, panicky fear of being left with nothing while others are making money. To understand its destructive nature, let's take a look at how our brain works.

This feeling is rooted in the survival mechanism of mimicry of the pack. For primitive humans, ignoring fellow tribesmen running to a food source meant risking starvation. This mechanism, along with the instinct for self-preservation, has been shaped over millennia and remains present in our psyche. Today, it simply manifests itself in a different environment. The trading terminal becomes a modern habitat, and a large green candle on the chart is perceived as a signal that "the pack has found prey." At such moments, the brain stops analyzing trading signals and reacts impulsively: "Everyone is making money, and you're standing on the sidelines. You need to act immediately!"

The binary options market is a near-perfect environment for triggering such reactions. High-speed trading and trades lasting just a few minutes leave no time for thoughtful analysis. Natural instincts kick in much faster. The situation is further exacerbated by the ease of opening a trade: entering the market requires just one click, completely removing the psychological barrier to impulsive action.

As a result, a trader succumbing to FOMO makes a predictable and devastating mistake. They buy a call option at the very peak of an upward movement, just as more disciplined market participants are beginning to lock in profits. The price makes a slight downward correction, and the trade closes out of the money. This is precisely why trades made under the influence of FOMO are considered erroneous. Not because they necessarily end in losses, but because they are entered at an emotional peak, without analysis, and in violation of all strategy rules. Essentially, this is no longer trading, but an impulsive reaction driven by the fear of being out of the market during a sharp price move in one direction or another.

Why Binary Options Traders Get Trapped

Compared to other markets, the trap binary options traders fall into seems quite unusual, as it masquerades as safety and simplicity. It's not a sudden collapse, but rather a slow, drawn-out swamp composed of three elements that perfectly reinforce each other.

Dopamine loop

Binary options trades with short expiration times , such as one minute, generate instant feedback: you open a trade and see a result almost immediately. If the result is positive, the trader's brain receives a powerful surge of dopamine, the pleasure and reward hormone. This is the same mechanism that drives people to constantly check for likes on comments and posts on social media. Over time, the brain begins to anticipate not so much the profit as the "bet-expectation-result" cycle itself. At this point, trading ceases to be an analytical exercise and becomes a gamble, the goal of which is to get another hit of dopamine.

Devaluation of analysis

The simplicity of the trading platform interface creates the dangerous illusion that simply guessing the price direction is enough to succeed. This distorted thinking devalues ​​the need for technical analysis , studying patterns , and indicators . The trader's mind takes the easy way out: "Why spend 20 minutes analyzing when I can click a button and see the results in a minute?" This self-delusion leads to decisions being made based on intuition rather than objective data, turning trading into a coin toss.

The "Safe" Loss Trap

The assertion that in binary options, a trader risks only the amount of their bet is only partially true. Psychologically, the brain doesn't perceive a small loss, say $10, as an acceptable cost. It's perceived as a mistake that must be immediately corrected. This triggers an instinctive desire to recoup the losses by increasing the size of the next bet. As a result, the perceived safety of a single loss becomes the catalyst for a series of reckless, ever-increasing trades, which ultimately destroy the deposit.

All these factors—dopamine addiction, the illusion of simplicity, and a false sense of security when losses occur—converge to create a "perfect storm." In it, traders find themselves in a vicious cycle where the desire for quick results leads them to neglect analysis, and the apparent painlessness of losses provokes increasingly risky behavior. This is the essence of the binary options trap: it is built not on market complexity, but on the vulnerabilities of the human psyche.

A Practical Guide to Combating FOMO in Binary Options

Fighting FOMO isn't a matter of willpower, but rather an attempt to "overpower" an ancient survival instinct. However, instead of this inherently losing strategy, it's far more effective to focus on choosing tools and procedures that can be applied mechanically, stripping emotion of its voice.

Step 1: Learn to recognize danger

You can't fight what you can't recognize. Therefore, a trader's first task is to learn to identify FOMO in real time. We recommend paying attention to the following physical and mental markers:

Physical signs: your heart starts beating faster, your breathing becomes shallow, your palms sweat, and you instinctively lean closer to the screen. Mental signs: thoughts are focused on the lost opportunity – “It’s flying away without me!”, “We need to get in immediately!”, “This is a real chance, we can’t miss it!”

As soon as you notice the first symptoms, mentally say, "This is FOMO." Even simply labeling this state is often enough to create distance between you and the emotion, shifting the situation from panic mode to conscious analysis.

Step 2: Trading strategy is the main medicine

FOMO feeds on chaos and panic when a trader lacks clear rules but is tempted to open a trade. With this in mind, make a strict and clearly written trading plan your primary weapon. It should be as specific as possible to avoid any misinterpretations of the market situation, whatever it may be.

The most important rule, which should be elevated to the level of law: "No trading system signal, no trade." Even if the price "flies into space" after your inaction, you haven't lost, but rather won, because you demonstrated discipline and adherence to your own rules. Remember: a trader's job isn't to catch every market move, but to enter only those trades that are fully consistent with their strategy.

Step 3: The 10-Minute Rule

In our experience, this is one of the most effective techniques during a severe FOMO attack. It's simple: if you see another "departing train" and feel an overwhelming urge to jump on it, prohibit yourself from trading for the next 10 minutes. During this time, the emotions will subside, and you'll be able to assess the situation more clearly. It will likely become clear that it's too late to enter such a trade.

Moreover, after 10 minutes the market will not disappear, and new trading opportunities will definitely appear.

Step 4: Keep a journal of stupid trades

In your trader's journal, note the trades you made under the influence of FOMO. Write down the reason for your entry: "I gave in to my emotions," "I was afraid of missing out." At the end of the week, calculate how much you lost on these trades. Seeing a specific figure, for example, "-$125 per week due to FOMO," will be the best "therapy." This way, you'll have visual proof that giving in to this feeling is a direct path to losses.

Step 5: Change your trading target

As long as your primary goal remains "making money on this trade," you'll be especially vulnerable to FOMO. Try replacing it with a different goal: "perfectly executing your trading strategy."

In this approach, a profitable but impulsive trade is considered a failure because it violates the system's rules. A losing trade executed strictly according to plan becomes a success because you acted with discipline and consistency. This radically changes your perception of trading: you begin to derive satisfaction not from a random win, but from your own professionalism and ability to control your emotions.

Conclusion

So, we've established that FOMO isn't a sign of weakness in binary options trading, but a powerful primal instinct that's futile to combat directly. Instead, it needs to be stripped of its voice in trading decisions. To do this, build an impenetrable wall of rules, rituals, and procedures around your trading system. Remember: your strategy is your reliable shield, your trading journal is your mirror, and the "10-minute rule" is your emergency brake button.

Ultimately, FOMO is under your control, not the other way around. And it's this ability to self-control that separates a professional binary options trader from a novice.

Try it on demo

See also: