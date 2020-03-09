    Registration
        Account Verification with the Binary Options Broker Binarium

        Verification is a mandatory requirement when working with leading binary options brokers, such as Binarium. This ensures that companies prevent money laundering (AML policy) and prevent various financial fraud schemes. All brokers officially providing services in the financial markets adhere to AML policies, as failure to comply with these rules can result in significant fines. Therefore, if a broker lacks mandatory verification, it's quite possible that the company isn't planning ahead and is fraudulent.

        Content:

        account verification

        What is Verification and How Does It Happen?

        In short, verification is the process of confirming personal data by providing scanned copies of documents. These documents almost always include a passport (domestic or international) and a bank statement or utility bill.

        Copies of documents must be of high quality, so that the full name and other information are clearly legible, otherwise verification will be rejected by the broker's security service.

        How Do I Get Verified with the Binary Options Broker Binarium?

        Binarium broker has officially provided financial market trading services since 2012. Throughout its existence, the company has earned recognition from numerous traders across the CIS. Most reviews of Binarium are positive, and since image is crucial in this business, the company adheres to an AML policy and operates in accordance with all regulations and laws to maintain its image.

        Note: More detailed information about verification requirements can be found in the Binarium broker's user agreement. In addition, it contains many other information that may be useful when working with this broker in the future.

        Before completing verification, you'll need to open a trading account with the company. All the details and step-by-step process are described in the article titled "How to Register with Binarium."

        After opening a new account, each trader will receive their own personal ID in their personal account.

        Binarium account ID

        This ID is required to send an email to the support team with the subject "Verification" and a cover letter explaining your desire to complete this procedure. The ID code is included in the email body so that company managers can identify which account needs to be verified.

        Before sending a letter, please check that the personal information you provided in your profile is correct:

        Sending a verification email to Binarium

        The response email will contain information about the verification details and the required documents. The list of documents is always standard:

        • Passport.
        • Bank statement or utility bill payment receipt.

        Note: You can submit both scanned copies of documents and photos taken with a phone. However, it's important to understand that the photos must be of the highest quality and all information on them must be clearly legible.

        How Long Does It Take to Verify an Account with the Binary Options Broker Binarium?

        The verification process usually takes 48 hours or two full business days.

        Once your account is verified, the company will send you an email to the email address you provided during registration, confirming that your details have been successfully verified.

        Is It Possible to Bypass Verification with the Binary Options Broker Binarium?

        You can open an account and fund it without verification. You can also use a demo account to practice your skills. However, if trading on a real account is successful and you make a profit, you will likely not be able to withdraw it without verification. The company always reserves the right to deny withdrawals to unverified users, as detailed in the user agreement. Therefore, it's best to play it safe and verify your profile before funding and trading on a real account.

        Conclusion

        Verification is a mandatory procedure that shouldn't be neglected. It's not as difficult as it seems. Its importance lies in the fact that it provides traders with maximum privileges when working with a broker.

        There's also no need to worry about personal data being disclosed, as the broker's privacy policy protects clients from sensitive information being used by third parties.

        Always pay attention to the broker's verification requirements. If they don't, it's worth considering whether the company is a scam.

        Binarium

        Владимир
        Владимир
        Как быстро обычно верифицируется новый аккаунт?
        Option Bull, мой профиль верифицировали в тот же день. Думаю, как повезет или от загруженности системы. Но в целом 2 суток это потолок.
        Роман, ого? двое суток, у меня ушло на регистрацию и верификацию пару часов. Тут наверное важно время суток и день недели по загруженности службы поддержки и менеджеров компании...
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Как быстро обычно верифицируется новый аккаунт?
        Option Bull, мой профиль верифицировали в тот же день. Думаю, как повезет или от загруженности системы. Но в целом 2 суток это потолок.
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        Ваня, я проходила верификацию за 2 дня. Все вопросы задавала в онлайн-чате. Ребята молодцы, быстро реагируют и дают четкий ответ. Проблем не возникло )
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Как быстро обычно верифицируется новый аккаунт?
        Option Bull, не знаю как у других, но мои данные верифицировали на протяжении суток
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Как быстро обычно верифицируется новый аккаунт?
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        Как показывает опыт, процесс верификации счета занимает 2 полных рабочих дня, но в целом, ничего сложного нет. Всегда можно обратится в службу поддержки.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Tom
        Tom
        поддержка отвечает на любые вопросы быстро, так что проблем с прохождением не было
        Арсен, Согласен. Тоже обращался в службу поддержки, все объяснили и рассказали. Думаю,что брокеру Бинариум можно доверять , буду с ними сотрудничать дальше.
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        Арсен
        Арсен
        поддержка отвечает на любые вопросы быстро, так что проблем с прохождением не было
        08 September 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл
        один из лучших брокеров
        31 August 2020
        Answer
        binary
        binary
        прошел за полчаса, супер быстро отвечали в онлайн чате, провели полностью. проблем не было!
        17 July 2020
        Answer
        Павел
        А верификацию проходить обязательно? А то я и так смогла пополнить счет и торгую пока что без проблем
        торговать можно, но прибыль не выедешь ока не верифицируешься. так что подавай документы сейчас лучше
        27 June 2020
        Answer
        Ангелина
        А верификацию проходить обязательно? А то я и так смогла пополнить счет и торгую пока что без проблем
        25 June 2020
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        у меня было плохое качество фоток, старые были а переделывать я не хотеол, лень было. но не приняли, а это была пятница, и я отправил фотки уже хорошие новые, в пн все проверили
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        та за день реально пройти, но иногда 2-3 дня бывает если доки может не те. я проходил на пару дней, знакомый прошел за 1 день.
        спасибо за ответы. прошел уже ее конечно, просто не то им отправил поэтому 3 дня мусолили))
        верификация у всех брокеров одинаковая, паспорт и квитанция или выписка, можно сразу кидать и пройдешь тогда за 15 минут)
        12 June 2020
        Answer
        Ваня
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        у меня было плохое качество фоток, старые были а переделывать я не хотеол, лень было. но не приняли, а это была пятница, и я отправил фотки уже хорошие новые, в пн все проверили
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        та за день реально пройти, но иногда 2-3 дня бывает если доки может не те. я проходил на пару дней, знакомый прошел за 1 день.
        спасибо за ответы. прошел уже ее конечно, просто не то им отправил поэтому 3 дня мусолили))
        28 May 2020
        Answer
        Станислав
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        у меня было плохое качество фоток, старые были а переделывать я не хотеол, лень было. но не приняли, а это была пятница, и я отправил фотки уже хорошие новые, в пн все проверили
        06 May 2020
        Answer
        Олег Иванов
        Олег Иванов
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        та за день реально пройти, но иногда 2-3 дня бывает если доки может не те. я проходил на пару дней, знакомый прошел за 1 день.
        11 April 2020
        Answer
        Ваня
        а сколько верификация проходит кто проходил? а то тут могут всякое написать в статье...
        26 March 2020
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        в принципе процесс верификации у бинариума такой же, как и везде. за исключением того, что надо написать на почту им)
        09 March 2020
        Answer
        Орландо
        что ее описывать, эту верификацию. там все проще простого, просто что ждать долго, 2 дня для меня долго
        09 March 2020
        Answer
        Карим
        Карим
        для новичков хорошая статья, если кто решит у бинариума торговать, то тут собраны уже гайды, как начать без шибок)
        09 March 2020
        Answer
