Account Verification with the Binary Options Broker Binarium

Verification is a mandatory requirement when working with leading binary options brokers, such as Binarium. This ensures that companies prevent money laundering (AML policy) and prevent various financial fraud schemes. All brokers officially providing services in the financial markets adhere to AML policies, as failure to comply with these rules can result in significant fines. Therefore, if a broker lacks mandatory verification, it's quite possible that the company isn't planning ahead and is fraudulent.

What is Verification and How Does It Happen?

In short, verification is the process of confirming personal data by providing scanned copies of documents. These documents almost always include a passport (domestic or international) and a bank statement or utility bill.

Copies of documents must be of high quality, so that the full name and other information are clearly legible, otherwise verification will be rejected by the broker's security service.

How Do I Get Verified with the Binary Options Broker Binarium?

Binarium broker has officially provided financial market trading services since 2012. Throughout its existence, the company has earned recognition from numerous traders across the CIS. Most reviews of Binarium are positive, and since image is crucial in this business, the company adheres to an AML policy and operates in accordance with all regulations and laws to maintain its image.

Note: More detailed information about verification requirements can be found in the Binarium broker's user agreement. In addition, it contains many other information that may be useful when working with this broker in the future.

Before completing verification, you'll need to open a trading account with the company. All the details and step-by-step process are described in the article titled "How to Register with Binarium."

After opening a new account, each trader will receive their own personal ID in their personal account.

This ID is required to send an email to the support team with the subject "Verification" and a cover letter explaining your desire to complete this procedure. The ID code is included in the email body so that company managers can identify which account needs to be verified.

Before sending a letter, please check that the personal information you provided in your profile is correct:

The response email will contain information about the verification details and the required documents. The list of documents is always standard:

Passport.

Bank statement or utility bill payment receipt.

Note: You can submit both scanned copies of documents and photos taken with a phone. However, it's important to understand that the photos must be of the highest quality and all information on them must be clearly legible.

How Long Does It Take to Verify an Account with the Binary Options Broker Binarium?

The verification process usually takes 48 hours or two full business days.

Once your account is verified, the company will send you an email to the email address you provided during registration, confirming that your details have been successfully verified.

Is It Possible to Bypass Verification with the Binary Options Broker Binarium?

You can open an account and fund it without verification. You can also use a demo account to practice your skills. However, if trading on a real account is successful and you make a profit, you will likely not be able to withdraw it without verification. The company always reserves the right to deny withdrawals to unverified users, as detailed in the user agreement. Therefore, it's best to play it safe and verify your profile before funding and trading on a real account.

Conclusion

Verification is a mandatory procedure that shouldn't be neglected. It's not as difficult as it seems. Its importance lies in the fact that it provides traders with maximum privileges when working with a broker.

There's also no need to worry about personal data being disclosed, as the broker's privacy policy protects clients from sensitive information being used by third parties.

Always pay attention to the broker's verification requirements. If they don't, it's worth considering whether the company is a scam.

