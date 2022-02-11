    Registration
        How to Register with Binarium

        To start making money trading, you need to choose a reliable broker – whether Forex or binary options. The first step is always the same: registering on the website. In this article, we'll walk you through the steps to successfully complete the registration and open an account on the Binarium binary options platform.

        Binarium

        Content:

        preview of the article

        What You Need to Know Before Registering on the Official Binarium Website

        Access to trading on the Binarium binary options platform is closed to individuals residing in:

        • USA;
        • EU;
        • DPRK and a number of other states.

        According to Binarium's general terms and conditions, each client can only have one account. This means that traders cannot create multiple accounts under their own name. If you lose access, you will need to contact support. If you create multiple accounts, the broker reserves the right to block all accounts, prohibiting withdrawals of earnings. If you find yourself in this situation, please contact support, who will offer you the option to maintain one account for permanent use.

        Before registering on the Binarium website and funding your account, it's important to read the user agreement. This will help you avoid any problems in the future.

        Register on the Binarium Platform: Start Trading in 5 Minutes

        Binarium has been providing brokerage services since 2012. To take advantage of the company's opportunities, you must register on the official website. This process takes a short time, but there are some nuances you should be aware of.

        For example, the registration procedure on the official Binarium website is available to all users without exception, but only adults can open an account and conduct trading operations.

        The process of registering a new account with this broker is very simple. To do this, open the main page of the official Binarium website and the tab of the same name:

        Registration on the Binarium platform has begun.

        In the window that opens, enter:

        • The email address to which your account will be linked.
        • Strong password.
        • Account currency.

        When registering with the Binarium broker, you can choose your trading account currency from the following list:

        • Ukrainian hryvnia;
        • US Dollar;
        • Euro;
        • Bitcoin;
        • Litecoin.

        We recommend choosing the currency you use in your everyday life. This means traders from Ukraine should use the hryvnia, EU citizens should use the euro, and so on. This will save you on conversion fees. However, you can choose any currency you wish.

        If you have any questions about registering with Binarium or the terms of cooperation, we recommend reviewing the user agreement. You can access it by clicking the link of the same name at the bottom of the screen:

        familiarization with the user agreement

        After you have read the “User Agreement,” click the “Open a free account” button and confirm the email address you provided by clicking the corresponding link in the email.

        How to Save Time? Quick Registration on Binarium via Social Media

        You can speed up registration on the Binarium platform by using your Google social media account. However, this option should only be used if your profile information is accurate. The system automatically copies and pastes this information into your personal account on the broker's website.

        It's important to accurately indicate your full name, date of birth, and city of residence on your social media profile. If there's a discrepancy between your social media information and the information in your passport, the company reserves the right to block your account. This means traders will be unable to withdraw funds from their deposit if it's replenished.

        registration via social networks

        You may be asked to enter your social media account credentials. The Binarium platform will then request confirmation to use your personal data. After confirming consent, you will be redirected to your personal account and can proceed with the necessary transactions available on the brokerage platform.

        transition to personal account

        Registering in the Binarium Mobile App

        Binary options trading on the Binarium platform is available to Android smartphone owners. The Binarium mobile app offers similar functionality to the browser app. Therefore, you can also register a new account through the mobile app.

        registration in the mobile application

        What's Inside? A Full Overview of the Binarium Personal Account After Logging In

        Once registration is complete, the trading terminal workspace will load. To access your personal account, click the user menu in the upper right corner of the screen and select "Profile."

        go to profile

        The new window contains several tabs with account settings. The first allows you to change your personal information and link additional social media accounts. This is done to simplify access to the trading platform:

        tabs for changing personal data

        In the contacts section you can specify:

        • phone number;
        • the time zone in which the trader resides;
        • residential address.

        The "Trade History" section opens a list of previously completed transactions, which can be modified by setting the appropriate time intervals.

        history of trade

        The remaining sections contain:

        • educational materials;
        • company information;
        • interface for replenishing a deposit and more.

        other sections of your personal account

        To start trading binary options, simply click the button of the same name. This will open the trading platform with two account types, which you can switch between with a single click.

        switching between account types

        This broker's terminal boasts advanced functionality. Traders have access to several types of basic indicators (Stochastic, RSI, moving averages, and others), chart analysis tools (Fibonacci levels, etc.), four types of stock charts (bars, lines, candlesticks, and zones), and a variety of timeframes (from 5 seconds to 12 hours).

        To gain initial trading skills and practice trading strategies, Binarium offers a free demo account . Among the advantages of this terminal, the broker's clients note the intuitive interface and convenient layout of the main controls. If you encounter any problems, you can always ask a question via the customer support chat.

        How to Top Up Your Account and Withdraw Profits?

        Deposits and withdrawals are processed through a dedicated section, which can be accessed by clicking the button in the upper right corner:

        money input and output section

        The new window displays all payment systems supported by the brokerage company:

        Payment systems supported by Binarium

        When you deposit $50 or more for the first time, you receive an additional 50% bonus, which can only be used for transactions. Deposits typically take a few seconds. However, delays may occur due to the specifics of your chosen payment system.

        Earnings can be withdrawn in the same section. To withdraw profits, submit a request, specifying the transfer method and amount:

        withdrawal of funds

        Binarium broker has a number of withdrawal restrictions, but they depend on your account type. The following restrictions apply to beginner accounts:

        • one application is allowed;
        • the minimum amount is 5 dollars, the maximum is 15 thousand;
        • each application is processed within 24 hours and only on weekdays between 9:00 and 18:00;
        • Only verified clients can request a withdrawal of funds.

        Funds are transferred to the account of the payment system used for the initial balance top-up. Since each request is processed manually, this process can sometimes take up to two days. Transfer delays may be caused by the payment system or bank. If you encounter any difficulties in such circumstances, we recommend contacting customer support.

        Please note: you must be verified to withdraw funds. This procedure is not required for trading. Unverified clients can deposit funds and make trades. However, they will not be able to withdraw funds from their deposit without this procedure. This restriction is due to the requirements imposed by regulatory bodies on brokerage firms.

        To verify, you must provide the following information:

        • Name;
        • surname;
        • date of birth;
        • country of residence;
        • phone number.

        After this, you'll receive a phone number verification code. You'll then need to submit documents confirming your identity. For more information on how to do this, see the article "Verification with Binarium."

        Conclusion

        As you can see, registering with the binary options broker Binarium takes no more than five minutes. The company offers traders several options for registering a new account. Once logged in, you'll gain access to a trading platform with extensive functionality, educational materials, and other tools essential for binary options trading.

        Before opening your first transaction, we recommend that you read the user agreement, as many financial transactions are only available if certain conditions are met.

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Владимир
        Владимир
        У этого брокера большой набор торговых инструментов? Стоил ли его тестировать? И есть ли демо-счет?
        Мирослава, у всех топовых брокеров обязательно есть демосчет. И у всех топовых брокеров есть хороший набор инструментов для торовли, в этом их и отличие от скамовых компаний. В принципе на этом сайте в разделе брокеры бо, всегда можно отследить кто из брокеров и на каком месте по надёжности.
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        У этого брокера большой набор торговых инструментов? Стоил ли его тестировать? И есть ли демо-счет?
        Мирослава, Binarium — идеальный вариант для начинающих трейдеров, которые хотят начать профессиональную карьеру с более простых бинарных опционов. У этого брокера есть демо-счет, а вот набор торговых инструменов, по сравнению с другими платформами, у них небольшой. А также небольшой набор индикаторов технического анализа (было менее 15). Но для начала, вам более чем хватит.
        26 October 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        У этого брокера большой набор торговых инструментов? Стоил ли его тестировать? И есть ли демо-счет?
        26 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Можно ли выводить средства в долларах при выборе соответствующей валюты?
        Option Bull, нет, только в рублях по курсу той валюты, которую выбрал
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Можно ли выводить средства в долларах при выборе соответствующей валюты?
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Михаил
        спасибо за полезную статью, такой сказать мини обзорчик на брокера бинарных опционов бинариум!
        10 February 2022
        Answer
        Алексей Иванов
        Алексей Иванов
        регистрацию бинариум пройти не сложно, сложнее торговать в плюс))
        оно может смешно, но есть люди, кому зарегистрироваться в binarium сложнее, чем торговать. но таких единицы наверное)
        02 February 2022
        Answer
        Егор
        регистрацию бинариум пройти не сложно, сложнее торговать в плюс))
        07 January 2022
        Answer
        Григорий Туманов
        Григорий Туманов
        что его там открывать боже.......
        ну это тебе легко, а есть те кому и такое сложно)
        08 September 2021
        Answer
        Гарик
        что его там открывать боже.......
        08 September 2021
        Answer
        Жорик
        Жорик
        Статья помогла разобраться как регистрировать счет, я новичок в интернет торговле и для меня это все ново было. Спасибо
        Иван Михайлов, Да, согласен, что если человек начинает в сфере трейдинга, то эта статья может быть полезна.
        Яков, Ну еще бы не понять... здесь все скринами показано шаг за шагом, бери и используй хоть сейчас, при чем, независимо от того, есть ли у тебя опыт в трейдинге или нет. Можно открыть счет у брокера бинариум за несколько минут, если все делать правильно и без спешки.
        08 April 2021
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        Статья помогла разобраться как регистрировать счет, я новичок в интернет торговле и для меня это все ново было. Спасибо
        Иван Михайлов, Да, согласен, что если человек начинает в сфере трейдинга, то эта статья может быть полезна.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Tom
        Tom
        у бинариума есть недостаток,нет пользователского соглашения на русском языке
        юрий, Да это действительно не удобно, но всегда можно использовать онлайн переводчик.
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        юрий
        у бинариума есть недостаток,нет пользователского соглашения на русском языке
        20 January 2021
        Answer
        GVM
        GVM
        Статья помогла разобраться как регистрировать счет, я новичок в интернет торговле и для меня это все ново было. Спасибо
        регистрация такая же как и на любом другом сайте, ничего нового. не понимаю что вы там не знаете...
        23 September 2020
        Answer
        Иван Михайлов
        Статья помогла разобраться как регистрировать счет, я новичок в интернет торговле и для меня это все ново было. Спасибо
        03 September 2020
        Answer
        Михаил
        Открыл счет, пополнил на 50 баксов через карту, торгую, все отлично
        тоже самое, но прохожу верификацию перед пополнением. а ты прошел уже? а то мне например пополнятm стремно без нее вдруг не выведут
        я парарллельно прохожу, та и 50 баксов не так сильно парюсь пока что. было бы там 1000
        20 August 2020
        Answer
        Сергей
        Открыл счет, пополнил на 50 баксов через карту, торгую, все отлично
        тоже самое, но прохожу верификацию перед пополнением. а ты прошел уже? а то мне например пополнятm стремно без нее вдруг не выведут
        15 August 2020
        Answer
        Михаил
        Открыл счет, пополнил на 50 баксов через карту, торгую, все отлично
        23 July 2020
        Answer
        kupidon
        kupidon
        В бинариуме рега одна из самых простых, даже если через почту. все быстро и элементарно.
        16 July 2020
        Answer
