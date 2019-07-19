Binary Options Strategy Intelligent Trend

If you are looking for an effective way to increase your income on binary options , the Intelligent Trend strategy may be a good solution. You will not need complex indicators and constant switching between timeframes . In this review, we will consider trading on the trend of older periods, as well as buying binary options Call and Put when breaking through Bollinger bands and the role of one instrument in preventing trades in a flat .

Is this strategy worth spending $130 on? You will find the answer in this review. Don't miss the opportunity to learn how you can increase your chances of success in trading.

Content:

Characteristics of the Intelligent Trend binary options strategy

Terminal: MetaTrader 4

Timeframe: M15

Expiration: 3 candles

Option Types: Call/Put

Indicators: Intelligent Candle Pressure.ex4, Intelligent candle-timer.ex4, Intelligent Dot.ex4, Intelligent Trend Dashboard.ex4, Intelligent Trend (+alerts) 1.1.ex4

Trading instruments: currency pairs , commodities, cryptocurrencies , stocks

Trading hours: 8:00 - 21:00 Moscow time

Setting up a strategy for binary options Intelligent Trend

The Intelligent Trend strategy indicators are installed in the MetaTgader 4 platform as standard. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the opened directory, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, then move all the files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. You can read the installation instructions in more detail in our video:

Review and settings of the strategy for binary options Intelligent Trend

The Intelligent Trend concept is based on one main and two auxiliary trend indicators , which act as filters in this strategy. This binary options strategy includes the following elements:

The Intelligent Trend (+alerts) 1.1 indicator plays a key role in generating trading signals for opening Call and Put options. It uses green candlesticks to indicate Call buy signals and red candlesticks to indicate Put buy signals. The candlestick turns green after closing beyond the upper Bollinger band and red after closing beyond the lower band.

The indicator has many settings, but only the setting of the Bollinger indicator parameters and the activation of standard messages of the MT4 trading terminal deserve special attention.

Intelligent Candle Pressure is a filter that analyzes the strength of buyers and sellers on different timeframes.

It provides information about the actions of buyers and sellers on the intervals from M1 to MN on the last candle. The last column of the histogram provides general information about whether there is an upward or downward trend. Thus, this indicator helps to see the market momentum at the moment of opening a deal.

In the settings of this tool, the user can set the parameters for the visual display of the histogram when the price of the last candle changes by a certain value with a step of +/- 25%.

Intelligent Trend Dashboard is designed to monitor trend indicators: MACD (12,24,6) and two sets of exponential moving averages – EMA (7) and EMA (14), as well as EMA (34) and EMA (72). This tool monitors MACD signals and the intersection of two sets of moving averages on time intervals from M1 to H4. Thanks to this information, the user can assess the presence or absence of a strong unidirectional movement (trend) in the market.

This tool has few parameters - even a beginner can figure it out.

In the “MACD Settings” block, the parameters of the standard MACD indicator of the Metatrader 4 trading platform are set, in the “MA Settings” block, the parameters of the EMA1 and EMA2 moving average sets are set, and in “Wingdings Symbols”, the symbol codes for displaying signals are specified.

In addition to the described basic elements, the Intelligent Trend binary options strategy also includes additional ones: Intelligent candle-timer and Intelligent Dot. The first one is designed to visualize the time remaining until the current candle closes,

and the second one is for displaying local minima and maxima.

Trading Rules by Intelligent Trend

Here is a trend trading strategy, the signals of which are determined by the direction of the breakout of Bollinger bands and confirmation of the price impulse through additional filter indicators. If you have not yet learned to confidently determine the main trend in the market, you can use the best trend indicators, which we talked about in these articles:

Trading with the Intelligent Trend binary options strategy is easy. To do this, you just need to follow a few simple rules:

The Intelligent Trend Dashboard's "basement" trend filter shows that almost all signals, with the exception of 2 or 3, are directed in one direction. This indicates that the market has established a stable trend, in this case an upward one.

The Intelligent Candle Pressure indicator shows high seller or buyer pressure on the last candle. It is desirable that all the histogram bars are of the same color - either red or green. However, 1 or 2 bars that stand out from the general trend are allowed. Each trader decides for himself how strictly to follow this rule.

A green or red candle with an arrow appears.

At the opening of a new candle, a Call or Put option is purchased depending on the trading direction.

Opening a Call Option

Trend Dashboard shows no more than three Sell signals Candle Pressure Histogram in Green A green arrow appeared At the opening of the next candle we buy Call

Opening a Put Option

Trend Dashboard shows no more than three Buy signals Candle Pressure Histogram in Red A red arrow appeared At the opening of the next candle we buy Put

It is recommended to select the expiration time of 3 candles. Select the holding period of positions depending on the financial instrument and the results of testing on historical data.

Specifics of using the Intelligent Trend binary options strategy

This strategy has proven itself well on M5 and M15 intervals. Therefore, we advise you to pay attention to these time intervals first. Try to open positions when at least 90% of the signals of the Trend Dashboard basement indicator are directed in one direction. This way, you will trade in the direction of the trend of higher timeframes and increase the percentage of profitable trades.

Advantages of the Intelligent Trend strategy

One of the strengths of this trading system is the ability to trade in the direction of a trend of longer periods. This approach has repeatedly proven its effectiveness in various trading strategies. At the same time, all the necessary information from higher timeframes is available on one screen.

The trader will not need to switch between different charts to promptly assess the trading opportunities that open up before him. Making trades when the Bollinger Bands are broken will allow entering the market at the very beginning of promising price movements, and the Candle Pressure histogram will serve as an additional indicator to prevent trading in a flat.

Disadvantages of the Intelligent Trend strategy

The trading signals of this strategy are not perfect and may not appear very often if you follow all the rules. Therefore, it is recommended to monitor their appearance on several currency pairs at the same time.

Conclusion

The Intelligent Trend binary options strategy helps traders focus on the trend of older periods, open trades at the stage of new price movements and avoid trading in a flat. But is it worth its $130? Our answer is yes. Considering the pretty good signals and the ability to open trades in the direction of the trend of older timeframes, the Intelligent Trend strategy fully justifies its price.

However, novice binary options traders should take into account that this system, like most others, has certain shortcomings, which we have drawn attention to above. Therefore, before you start using its signals on a real account, it is important to conduct thorough testing on a demo account with a reliable broker . Do not forget to apply the rules of risk and capital management . And remember that this is just a tool. And long-term success in trading depends not only on indicators, but also on your discipline, understanding of the market and money management skills. We wish everyone successful trading!

