    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Binarium broker
        /
        Mobile app for binary options broker Binarium

        Binarium broker mobile app for Android

        Recently, more and more binary options traders are switching to tablets and smartphones, as the internet era allows access to the web from virtually anywhere. With the necessary mobile app on your personal device, you can trade binary options from anywhere, as long as you have internet access and the global markets are open. And the mobile app from broker Binarium is ideal for this.

        Download the Binarium app

        Content:

        How to trade binary options on Binarium from your phone?

        A mobile app for binary options trading allows you to start earning money through trading even while away from home, such as on your way to work or at the office.

        The Binarium broker's mobile app is currently only available on Android devices. To start trading with this app, download it from the Play Market and install it on your smartphone or tablet.

        Next, if you already have an account, all you need to do is log in and start trading. If you don't have an account yet, you can register one directly in the Binarium mobile app:

        How to open an account in the mobile version of Binarium

        When opening an account through the app, you will need to provide your email address, password, and trading account currency:

        Account settings in Binarium

        Binarium broker offers a wide range of currencies for opening an account, and you can choose from:

        • Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH);
        • US Dollar (USD);
        • Euro (EUR);
        • Bitcoin (BTC);
        • Litecoin (LTC).

        Binarium account currencies

        You can also register using the Google+ social network. To do this, click the social network icon and confirm the data transfer.

        Binarium 2026 Mobile App Review

        The mobile app is no different from the broker's standard web terminal. The functionality is absolutely identical, only it runs on Android.

        Binarium mobile app interface

        The standard interface, which has long been familiar to the company's clients, makes trading with the mobile app convenient, as everything remains in its place.

        All registered clients have a demo account , which allows them to try out the Binarium broker mobile app and get used to trading from their phone. Trading from a demo account is fully functional, and anyone can try out any type of binary options and any trading asset.

        The following features are available to mobile app users:

        • Switch from a demo account to a real one in one click;
        • Full-fledged binary options trading;
        • History of trade;
        • TradingView Charts;
        • Trading room (for real account holders only);
        • Deposit and withdrawal of funds;
        • Online support chat.

        Assets and technical analysis in Binarium Mobile

        The Binarium broker's mobile app not only allows for comprehensive technical market analysis but also full-fledged binary options trading. It includes:

        • technical indicators;
        • graphic tools;
        • trading assets;
        • various types of options and expirations;
        • the possibility of making transactions;
        • the ability to deposit and withdraw funds.

        Let's take a closer look at the main features of this platform.

        Technical indicators and graphical tools

        One of the advantages of the Binarium mobile app is the availability of graphical analysis tools and indicators that allow for comprehensive technical analysis:

        tools and indicators

        There are as many as ten indicators in the application:

        With such an arsenal of tools at your disposal in the app, you can conduct high-quality technical analysis at any convenient time, especially since many traders actively use a wide variety of indicators in their trading:

        technical analysis tools

        Additionally, the Binarium mobile app offers charts from the popular technical analysis platform, TradingView. To activate them, move the slider next to the TradingView logo, located next to your profile icon, to the right.

        activating TradingView mode

        This mode provides advanced settings for displaying charts, indicators, and graphical analysis tools.

        Trading assets, types of options and expiration

        In the application, you can select the desired trading asset and binary option type by clicking on the instrument name in the upper left corner:

        selection of trading assets, types of options and expiration

        Binary options trading is offered in two modes: with a fixed payout rate of up to 92% and NFX mode, in which the payout percentage depends on market volatility and can range from 10% to 10,000%. Two types of binary options are also available: with expiration times of 1 to 5 minutes and with expiration times longer than 5 minutes.

        NFX mode

        In the trading room, you can copy the trades of successful traders and earn money alongside them.

        copying trades

        Your First Trade in the Binarium App: A Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners

        The Binarium mobile app has everything you need for comfortable binary options trading. To open a trade, you need to:

        • Select a trading asset;
        • Select expiration time;
        • Select option type;
        • Specify the transaction amount;
        • Open a Call (Higher) or Put (Lower) option.

        opening the first deal

        Fast deposits and withdrawals on Binarium Mobile

        You can access your real account in just one click, and top it up just as easily right in the mobile app by clicking the appropriate button.

        fast deposits and withdrawals

        A window for depositing funds will then open. You can also submit a withdrawal request in this window.

        withdrawal currencies

        Please note: funds can only be withdrawn after verifying your personal information, and only to the same payment system you used to fund your account.

        Conclusion

        Today, anyone can start making money from the comfort of their home, working on their computer. But for those who can't be in one place all the time, the broker Binarium has created a mobile app for binary options trading.

        This app keeps you up-to-date on all events happening in the financial markets, as it only requires internet access, which is now available almost everywhere.

        However, remember that trading on the markets carries risks. Test strategies, indicators, and your own ideas on demo accounts before moving on to live trading. Good luck with your trading!

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT BINARIUM

        Binarium

        See also:

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Мне не понятно, как можно торговать через мобильное приложение? Там же ничего не понятно, все крохотное. Я попробовала установить и накинуть всяких индикаторов, получилась каша.
        02 November 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        Очень удобно, что есть мобильное приложение у Бинариума. Не всегда есть возможность находиться за компьютером, а так твой любимый брокер у тебя в кармане )))
        02 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        как обычно, Андроид в приоритете
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        как скачать?
        как и обычно, с плей маркета скачивай, подключайся и все
        я думал может по специальной ссылке. спасибо
        Дмитрий, можно еще найти ссылку на сайте брокера
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Жорик
        Жорик
        Не знаю как вас, а меня в мобильном приложении брокера Binarium на Андроид устраивает все. Работает вроде быстро и функционал удобный.
        28 May 2021
        Answer
        Никита
        [Паша, В использовании мобильного приложения брокера Binarium на Андроид, нет ничего сложного, привычный для пользователя интерфейс двже сохранили. А Вот есть ли недостатки у мобильного приложения брокера Binarium?
        Влад, Лично для меня, на данный момент недостатком мобильного приложения брокера Binarium является то, что оно доступно для iOS в тестовом режиме. Если плохое подключение к интернету, то бывает, иногда подвисает.
        Ростик, Ну, подключение к Интернету, уж точно не зависит от мобильного приложения брокера Бинариум. Кстати, здесь на сайте можно найти готовые стратегии для брокера Binarium, а это, в принципе вариант для тех, у кого совсем нет времени на создание собственной стратегии торговли бинарными опционами.
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Ростик
        [Паша, В использовании мобильного приложения брокера Binarium на Андроид, нет ничего сложного, привычный для пользователя интерфейс двже сохранили. А Вот есть ли недостатки у мобильного приложения брокера Binarium?
        Влад, Лично для меня, на данный момент недостатком мобильного приложения брокера Binarium является то, что оно доступно для iOS в тестовом режиме. Если плохое подключение к интернету, то бывает, иногда подвисает.
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Влад
        Влад
        я больше торгую сидя перед монитором стационарного компьютера. Пока открыл демо счет и попробую постепенно перейти на мобильное приложение брокера Binarium на Андроид. В чем отличие функционала мобильного приложения?
        Паша, В использовании мобильного приложения брокера Binarium на Андроид, нет ничего сложного, привычный для пользователя интерфейс двже сохранили. А Вот есть ли недостатки у мобильного приложения брокера Binarium?
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Паша
        Паша
        я больше торгую сидя перед монитором стационарного компьютера. Пока открыл демо счет и попробую постепенно перейти на мобильное приложение брокера Binarium на Андроид. В чем отличие функционала мобильного приложения?
        27 May 2021
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        Благодаря мобильному приложению брокера Binarium можно быстро узнать самые свежие новости о том, что произошло на финансовых рынках разных стран мира и оперативно отреагировать на ситуацию. Это особенно важно, если торгуешь по новостям.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Artur
        Artur
        Теперь стало еще проще торгоговать бинарными опционами, благодаря тому, что есть мобильное приложение брокера Binarium на Андроид. Например для меня, это реально плюс, так как довольно часто нахожусь в командировках или на встречах с клиентами.
        Дмитрий, а также с демо счета на реальный можно перейти в мобильном приложении брокера Binarium на Андроид всего за несколько секунд. Не нужно тратить дополнительное время, чтобы разобраться в настройках. А ведь согласитесь, в современном темпе нашей жизни время - деньги.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Теперь стало еще проще торгоговать бинарными опционами, благодаря тому, что есть мобильное приложение брокера Binarium на Андроид. Например для меня, это реально плюс, так как довольно часто нахожусь в командировках или на встречах с клиентами.
        26 May 2021
        Answer
        Женя
        нравится то, что даже с андроида можно некоторые индикаторы поставить. тут есть на сайте раздел со стратегиями для бинариума, можно использовать без компа.
        какие например стратегии??
        да элементарно машки и стох. или просто стох и диверы смотреть
        спасибо
        11 November 2020
        Answer
        Иван
        нравится то, что даже с андроида можно некоторые индикаторы поставить. тут есть на сайте раздел со стратегиями для бинариума, можно использовать без компа.
        какие например стратегии??
        да элементарно машки и стох. или просто стох и диверы смотреть
        11 October 2020
        Answer
        Женя
        нравится то, что даже с андроида можно некоторые индикаторы поставить. тут есть на сайте раздел со стратегиями для бинариума, можно использовать без компа.
        какие например стратегии??
        09 October 2020
        Answer
        Иван
        нравится то, что даже с андроида можно некоторые индикаторы поставить. тут есть на сайте раздел со стратегиями для бинариума, можно использовать без компа.
        23 September 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Радченко
        Кирилл Радченко
        приложуха удобная, иногда даже дома с планшета с нее сижу, а не с компа, потому что она в принципе такая же
        12 September 2020
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        как скачать?
        как и обычно, с плей маркета скачивай, подключайся и все
        я думал может по специальной ссылке. спасибо
        03 August 2020
        Answer
        Даниил
        Даниил
        как скачать?
        как и обычно, с плей маркета скачивай, подключайся и все
        19 July 2020
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        как скачать?
        23 June 2020
        Answer
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        An email with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account has been sent to {email} .

        *If you haven't received the email, please check your SPAM folder ; it may have been sent there by mistake . Be sure to click NOT SPAM , then you will be able to activate your account using the link in the email.

        ** If the letter hasn't arrived within 5 minutes, even in spam, please contact us at [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        Happy trading with us!