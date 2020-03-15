Binarium VIP Account: A Complete Overview of Benefits and Terms 2026

Binary options broker Binarium has long been a well-known name among traders, having provided binary options trading services since 2012. Most of the company's clients have deposits of up to $5,000 and low to average trading knowledge. However, some traders have extensive experience and similar financial resources. Binarium offers VIP accounts to these clients.

What Does a VIP Account Provide to a Trader at Binarium?

VIP account holders with Binarium brokerage have virtually unlimited freedom over their funds. This means there are no restrictions on the number of requests or withdrawal amounts.

In addition, VIP account holders can count on the assistance of a personal manager. They are available 7 days a week, except weekends. This means they can get answers to any questions and arrange personal consultations at any time during business hours.

How to Become a Binarium VIP Client? Requirements and Conditions for Obtaining This Status

Before becoming a VIP client, we recommend reviewing the terms and conditions for this type of account. You can do this by clicking the "Account Types" link in the trading terminal's information menu.

Below you can find all the terms and conditions and benefits of a VIP account.

To upgrade your current account status, click the "Upgrade" button.

After this, a window for replenishing the account will open, in which you need to transfer funds in a single payment in the amount of $5000 or more.

Deposits and Withdrawals for Binarium VIP Clients: Limits, Speed, and Exclusive Methods

VIP account holders can submit an unlimited number of withdrawal requests, ranging from $15,000 per day to $100,000 per month. Clients with this type of trading account enjoy priority service and faster processing of deposits and withdrawals.

Important note: There are two mandatory conditions that apply to all account types with the Binarium broker:

Before submitting a withdrawal request, be sure to complete the personal data verification procedure; You can only submit a withdrawal request using the same details you used to top up your account.

What Bonuses do Binarium VIP Clients Receive?

Every VIP account holder has the opportunity to receive a 20% bonus when replenishing their account. There is no limit on the number of replenishments.

For example, there are no bonuses for "Start" accounts, and "Standard" account holders can only count on a 5% bonus for replenishment.

How Does Tradeback Work for Binarium VIP Clients?

Tradeback (cashback) is an opportunity to receive a refund of a portion of funds from unprofitable trades back into your account.

VIP account holders receive a whopping 15% cashback in real money, meaning even if they lose $1,000, $150 will be returned to their account. This compares to competitors' maximum cashback of 7%, regardless of account type.

Hidden Features and Privileges of the Binarium VIP Account

In terms of additional features, all VIP account holders receive Premium access to the Trading Room.

The Trading Room is a special service that provides daily exclusive analytics, additional bonuses, and trading signals from the most experienced traders on the Binarium platform. Premium status provides unlimited access to trading signals and other room features.

Conclusion

As you can see, owning a VIP account with the binary options broker Binarium is quite beneficial. And achieving this status doesn't require opening an account worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

VIP status is a sure sign that a trader has considerable trading experience, which allows them to count on more favorable terms of cooperation with a broker.

However, no matter how much capital you have, there's always the risk of losing everything. Therefore, before moving on to live trading, be sure to test your strategies and indicators on a demo account. We wish you profitable trading with Binarium.

