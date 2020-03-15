    Registration
        Binarium VIP Account: A Complete Overview of Benefits and Terms 2026

        Binary options broker Binarium has long been a well-known name among traders, having provided binary options trading services since 2012. Most of the company's clients have deposits of up to $5,000 and low to average trading knowledge. However, some traders have extensive experience and similar financial resources. Binarium offers VIP accounts to these clients.

        Content:

        preview of the article

        What Does a VIP Account Provide to a Trader at Binarium?

        VIP account holders with Binarium brokerage have virtually unlimited freedom over their funds. This means there are no restrictions on the number of requests or withdrawal amounts.

        In addition, VIP account holders can count on the assistance of a personal manager. They are available 7 days a week, except weekends. This means they can get answers to any questions and arrange personal consultations at any time during business hours.

        How to Become a Binarium VIP Client? Requirements and Conditions for Obtaining This Status

        Before becoming a VIP client, we recommend reviewing the terms and conditions for this type of account. You can do this by clicking the "Account Types" link in the trading terminal's information menu.

        conditions for providing a VIP account

        Below you can find all the terms and conditions and benefits of a VIP account.

        types of accounts

        To upgrade your current account status, click the "Upgrade" button.

        How to upgrade your account status

        After this, a window for replenishing the account will open, in which you need to transfer funds in a single payment in the amount of $5000 or more.

        account replenishment

        Deposits and Withdrawals for Binarium VIP Clients: Limits, Speed, and Exclusive Methods

        VIP account holders can submit an unlimited number of withdrawal requests, ranging from $15,000 per day to $100,000 per month. Clients with this type of trading account enjoy priority service and faster processing of deposits and withdrawals.

        Important note: There are two mandatory conditions that apply to all account types with the Binarium broker:

        1. Before submitting a withdrawal request, be sure to complete the personal data verification procedure;
        2. You can only submit a withdrawal request using the same details you used to top up your account.

        What Bonuses do Binarium VIP Clients Receive?

        Every VIP account holder has the opportunity to receive a 20% bonus when replenishing their account. There is no limit on the number of replenishments.

        For example, there are no bonuses for "Start" accounts, and "Standard" account holders can only count on a 5% bonus for replenishment.

        How Does Tradeback Work for Binarium VIP Clients?

        Tradeback (cashback) is an opportunity to receive a refund of a portion of funds from unprofitable trades back into your account.

        VIP account tradeback

        VIP account holders receive a whopping 15% cashback in real money, meaning even if they lose $1,000, $150 will be returned to their account. This compares to competitors' maximum cashback of 7%, regardless of account type.

        Hidden Features and Privileges of the Binarium VIP Account

        In terms of additional features, all VIP account holders receive Premium access to the Trading Room.

        The Trading Room is a special service that provides daily exclusive analytics, additional bonuses, and trading signals from the most experienced traders on the Binarium platform. Premium status provides unlimited access to trading signals and other room features.

        Conclusion

        As you can see, owning a VIP account with the binary options broker Binarium is quite beneficial. And achieving this status doesn't require opening an account worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

        VIP status is a sure sign that a trader has considerable trading experience, which allows them to count on more favorable terms of cooperation with a broker.

        However, no matter how much capital you have, there's always the risk of losing everything. Therefore, before moving on to live trading, be sure to test your strategies and indicators on a demo account. We wish you profitable trading with Binarium.

        Binarium

        Ольга
        Самое полезная возможность, которая открывается для пользователей ВИП счетов - это торговая комната и реальные сигналы, и новости, и обсуждения трейдеров. В этом конечно Бинариум обошёл всех остальных брокеров
        Владимир, а вы сами являетесь ВИПом на Бинариум? Очень интересно услышать реальный отзыв.
        31 October 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Очень заманчиво все расписано, но 5000$ это конечно существенная сумма для обычных людей... Тут нужен не один год опыта, что ббыть уверенным, что не уйдешь в минус.
        31 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        С вип-счетом средства можно вывести мгновенно?
        Руслан, не то чтобы мгновенно, но достаточно быстро.
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        С вип-счетом средства можно вывести мгновенно?
        28 October 2022
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Самое полезная возможность, которая открывается для пользователей ВИП счетов - это торговая комната и реальные сигналы, и новости, и обсуждения трейдеров. В этом конечно Бинариум обошёл всех остальных брокеров
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        Был такой счет вип раньше, потом решил в разныз брокеров счета открыть, чтобы на всякий случай, но так вообще не выгодно получается. думаю вернуть назад чтобы были преимущества от бинариума уже. кешбек привлекает особенно, убыточные сделки то всегда бывают и у всех
        это имеет смысл конечно разделять суммы, но если бы я мог позволить себе 5к для торговли, то я бы не делил, торгуешь то ты у кого-то одного скорее всего
        09 November 2020
        Answer
        onlyprofit
        onlyprofit
        Был такой счет вип раньше, потом решил в разныз брокеров счета открыть, чтобы на всякий случай, но так вообще не выгодно получается. думаю вернуть назад чтобы были преимущества от бинариума уже. кешбек привлекает особенно, убыточные сделки то всегда бывают и у всех
        или просто добавить на бинариум еще больше денег)))
        ну это уже жирно будет)
        04 November 2020
        Answer
        Алина
        Был такой счет вип раньше, потом решил в разныз брокеров счета открыть, чтобы на всякий случай, но так вообще не выгодно получается. думаю вернуть назад чтобы были преимущества от бинариума уже. кешбек привлекает особенно, убыточные сделки то всегда бывают и у всех
        или просто добавить на бинариум еще больше денег)))
        01 November 2020
        Answer
        onlyprofit
        onlyprofit
        Был такой счет вип раньше, потом решил в разныз брокеров счета открыть, чтобы на всякий случай, но так вообще не выгодно получается. думаю вернуть назад чтобы были преимущества от бинариума уже. кешбек привлекает особенно, убыточные сделки то всегда бывают и у всех
        29 October 2020
        Answer
        Макс
        реалии таковы, что многие клиенты бинариума имеют счета не более чем на 1к долларов) что обсуждать толку этот вип и что он дает
        ну есть же те, у кого такие счета, а может даже есть и такие, у кого еще больше. поэтому есть смысл обсуждать, чтобы люди понимали, что к чему
        03 October 2020
        Answer
        Гриша
        реалии таковы, что многие клиенты бинариума имееют счета не более чем на 1к долларов) что обсуждать толку этот вип и что он дает
        29 September 2020
        Answer
        Клим
        Клим
        выводить можно и не так часто, но считаю что у випа основное преимущество, это возврат кешбека за потерянные средства. удобно и хоть какая-то выгода.
        05 September 2020
        Answer
        Алексей Алексеев
        Алексей Алексеев
        вывожу раз в неделю и нормально, зачем каждый день? вопрос риторический если что)
        если нормальный счет большой, и получается заработать каждый день, то почему бы не выводить сразу на карманные расходы?)
        12 August 2020
        Answer
        Владимир
        многим до випа как до китая пешком
        а если они живут возле китая?))) на самом деле 5к долларов это и большая сумма, и не очень. та и дай простому человеку 5к, потратить на фуфло всякое, поэтому у многих и нет таких денег, потому что тратят на фигню в большинстве случаев
        31 July 2020
        Answer
        Вася
        многим до випа как до китая пешком
        11 July 2020
        Answer
        Марк
        получить бы вип с моей 1000 баксов, я бы не отказался выводить каждый день что-то)
        вывожу раз в неделю и нормально, зачем каждый день? вопрос риторический если что)
        16 June 2020
        Answer
        Макс
        получить бы вип с моей 1000 баксов, я бы не отказался выводить каждый день что-то)
        06 June 2020
        Answer
        Leonid
        Leonid
        У меня был там счет раньше с vip статусом, подтверждаю, что это в разы выгоднее, чем стандарт
        так а что там такого крутого?
        Не всем конечно это надо, но на випе можно вывести в любой момент любую сумму и при чем хоть по 10 раз в день, если торгуешь прибыль, это полезно.
        15 May 2020
        Answer
        Женя
        У меня был там счет раньше с vip статусом, подтверждаю, что это в разы выгоднее, чем стандарт
        так а что там такого крутого?
        09 May 2020
        Answer
        Виктор
        Виктор
        У меня был там счет раньше с vip статусом, подтверждаю, что это в разы выгоднее, чем стандарт
        так а что там такого крутого?
        Возвращают часть денег на счет тебе всегда от убытков, лично мне это было интересно, все остальное не особо.
        30 April 2020
        Answer
