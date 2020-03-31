    Registration
        Strategy for Pocket Option "One-Two-Three"

        Trading fast contracts and binary options on Pocket Option attracts many traders. Such tools allow you to earn relatively large and, most importantly, affordable income. Trades with turbo options are completed within a few seconds. And the amount of income even from one contract is comparable to daily earnings. But you have to “pay” for this with high risks. Therefore, it is impossible to trade turbo options without a competent and reliable strategy . The Pocket Option broker offers a wide range of tools with which you can build almost any system that provides a stable income.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Chart on the Pocket Option platform

        Mandatory rules for trading turbo options in Pocket Option

        The main problem with fast contracts is that trading through the Poketoption terminal is carried out on small time frames. In this regard, traders have to make decisions in a matter of seconds, which significantly increases the risk of losses. To minimize them, experienced market participants advise following the following rules:

        1. Strictly adhere to the chosen strategy. When trading on small timeframes, the number of false signals increases sharply. Therefore, if even one of the parameters does not correspond to the chosen strategy, you cannot open a deal to buy an option.
        2. Apply the Martingale method. This approach involves splitting the deposit so that there is enough money to complete at least 10 transactions in a row. Thanks to this solution, it is possible to minimize losses at the expense of profits obtained by purchasing one or several orders.
        3. Trading turbo options requires maximum concentration. If there are any external factors that interfere with work, you cannot open transactions.
        4. Turbo options must be traded intermittently. This work is exhausting, so the trader needs regular rest.
        5. Keep a diary. Thanks to this, the trader will be able to timely identify the moment when it is necessary to adjust the strategy or abandon it.

        The described rules apply to various systems. They also work effectively with the “one-two-three” strategy.

        Features of the strategy

        To work with this strategy, you will need to select a candlestick chart in the Pocket Option broker terminal and run the Bollinger Bands indicator. You can start trading within the framework of the system under consideration if the following conditions are simultaneously met:

        1. The expiration period of the contract should not exceed 60 seconds.
        2. A clear trend appears on the graph. In this case, the indicator lines are directed strictly in a certain direction (up or down) with a wide price channel.
        3. At least three candles in a row opened in one direction.

        You need to place an order to buy a Call option in the Poketoption terminal if the indicator lines are moving upward and at least three candles open in the same direction are colored green.

        Call option

        Transactions with Put options are made in the opposite situation. In this case, the indicator lines should go down and the candles should be red.

        Put option

        The one-two-three strategy is very easy to use. It can be used even at the very beginning of working with turbo options.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        tirant
        tirant
        Иногда очень полезно полазить по старым публикациям 20-го года. Можно много интересного найти.
        Богдан, Согласен, но теперь много нового придумали. Актуальны ли старые стратегии?
        23 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Иногда очень полезно полазить по старым публикациям 20-го года. Можно много интересного найти.
        20 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Торговля на минутке для меня слишком быстро.
        18 October 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я не люблю турбо-опционы, поскольку ленив и верю, что можно зарабатывать спокойно и много. :) Однако мой опыт общения с людьми говорит о том, что они любят чувствовать, что прикладывают значительные усилия и не теряют времени даром. Для новичков стратегия хороша тем что сделок много а опыт можно получать только совершая сделки но сильно не заигрывайтесь. Всем удачи! :)
        Romario, а как по мне, то турбо-опционы это уже не трейдинг, а уже скорее какое-то казино, где все зависит от удачи: повезет или не повезет вовремя купить/продать опцион и совершить удачную сделку
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        чем-то напоминает стратегию 3 свечи, правда с поправкой на турбо-опционы
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        по сути это своеобразный свечной паттерн)
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Romario
        Romario
        Я не люблю турбо-опционы, поскольку ленив и верю, что можно зарабатывать спокойно и много. :) Однако мой опыт общения с людьми говорит о том, что они любят чувствовать, что прикладывают значительные усилия и не теряют времени даром. Для новичков стратегия хороша тем что сделок много а опыт можно получать только совершая сделки но сильно не заигрывайтесь. Всем удачи! :)
        06 February 2021
        Answer
        Karolina
        Karolina
        знаю такую стратегию, можно получать прибыль, но торговать стоит только по тренду, во флэте сольет, проверено)
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Марк Аветисян
        Марк Аветисян
        знаю такую стратегию, можно получать прибыль, но торговать стоит только по тренду, во флэте сольет, проверено)
        спасибо за совет!
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Миха
        Будем пробовать, спасибо за стратегию!)
        31 March 2020
        Answer
