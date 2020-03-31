    Registration
        Strategies for Pocket Option by Larry Williams

        Successful binary options trading consists of several components. To increase the likelihood of making a profit, many traders use several technical tools at once and resort to complex indicators. However, the famous financier Larry Williams offers simpler trading methods, which the Pocket Option broker allows you to use. Some of these strategies are based on candlestick patterns. Moreover, such trading methods are not inferior to systems that use up to three technical instruments simultaneously.

        Among the effective approaches developed by Larry Williams are short-term and long-term strategies. These systems can be successfully used in the terminal from the Pocket Option broker by installing a candlestick chart and selecting the appropriate timeframe.

        Selecting a candlestick chart and timeframe

        Short-term strategy for Pocket Option

        This strategy, known as “Peak Points,” is recommended for trading short-term contracts on Pocket Option. The work is carried out on a minute timeframe. To trade within this system, you need to choose highly volatile assets (cryptocurrencies, EUR/USD pair, and so on).

        This strategy is based on local peak fluctuations recorded within three bars. Transactions within this approach are registered in the direction of the current trend.

        According to the general rules, it is necessary to open an order to buy a Call option on Poketoption if:

        • there is an upward trend;
        • a minimum has been reached, after which the price chart begins to move upward;
        • the candle that opened after the low closed at a higher price value.

        Call option

        Put contracts are bought in the opposite situation. You need to open such trades on a downtrend after the maximum is reached within three bars, and the next candle closes at a lower price.

        Put option

        The expiration period within the framework of this strategy should not be less than the formation period of three candles.

        Long-term strategy for Pocket Option

        Larry Williams' long-term strategy, known as "The Break," is based on the psychology of traders. More precisely, on the behavior of some market participants who react sharply to emerging news. This strategy manifests itself especially clearly in cases where events that have occurred contribute to the continuation of the current trend.

        Inexperienced traders reacting to such news create a so-called gap (or gap) after the market opens. However, as soon as the chart begins to move in the opposite direction, they (even if a minor correction has occurred) change the previously made decision. This is because such traders fear that the initial actions that caused the gap were wrong. As a result, in such conditions the market begins to move in the opposite direction.

        Trading Pocket Option using the long-term Gap strategy comes down to a few rules. You need to buy a Call if at least one candle is below the previous bar. At the same time, the trend should be upward.

        Call option

        Put options are bought in the opposite situation. This should be done when the high of the candle is higher than the previous one. The trend at the moment should be downward.

        Put option

        For a long-term strategy, it is recommended to set the expiration period in the Pocket Option broker terminal to 12-24 hours.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        tirant
        tirant
        Очень интересная стратегия. Надо будет глубже по работать с ней.
        tirant, Ждем результатов тестирования. Будет очень интересно послушать.
        Артур, Это будет не завтра, и не через неделю. Надеюсь вы понимаете.
        27 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Очень интересная стратегия. Надо будет глубже по работать с ней.
        tirant, Ждем результатов тестирования. Будет очень интересно послушать.
        27 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Очень интересная стратегия. Надо будет глубже по работать с ней.
        23 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Это известная личность, я часто встречал его книги. Но как-то не получалось углубится в их изучение .
        Трейдер БО, У меня тоже не было времени. а прогнозировать поведение участников рынка дело не благодарное. Это практически невозможно.
        16 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Это известная личность, я часто встречал его книги. Но как-то не получалось углубится в их изучение .
        12 October 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        С чего следует начать знакомство с книгами этого автора?
        Руслан, можете посмотреть в разделе об обучающей литературе на сайте
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        С чего следует начать знакомство с книгами этого автора?
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Вильямс хороший трейдер, и книги мне его нравятся, так что стратегии имеют смысл, но не стоит думать что это граали
        CALL, никогда ранее не слышал от таком трейдере. Вы проверяли его стратегии?
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Mark
        Mark
        Отличная стратегия от Вильямса, старая но не устаревающая, на дневках торгую на покете открыто несколько валютных пар так что точками входа всегда обеспечен. Строю доп уровни поддержки и сопротивления как фильтры и если фитили свечи касаются обе границы канала не беру сделку. Всем профитов.
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        Вильямс хороший трейдер, и книги мне его нравятся, так что стратегии имеют смысл, но не стоит думать что это граали
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Михаил
        Наконец-то что-то долгосрочное для покета, а то одни М1 и М5))
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Becks
        Becks
        То что надо, выходные и можно будет опробовать пару стратегий, спасибо!))
        31 March 2020
        Answer
