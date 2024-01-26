Binary options strategy Sonic Blast Signal

The Sonic Blast Signal binary options strategy is simple and clear, allowing you to make transactions with minimal risks . It contains all the necessary components for successful trading in the Forex and binary options markets. In addition to visual information on the chart in the form of arrows, the system generates alerts (signals).

This implementation of the trading algorithm will be appreciated by novice traders. They don't have to spend the whole day in front of a computer screen analyzing the market. Instead, the Sonic Blast Signal strategy and its indicators will analyze trading opportunities. On the official developer resource, this system can be purchased for $97, but from our website you can download it for review completely free of charge.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Sonic Blast Signal

Setting up a strategy for binary options Sonic Blast Signal

Indicators of the Sonic Blast Signal strategy are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

Review and configuration of strategy indicators for binary options Sonic Blast Signal

The Sonic Blast Signal binary options strategy is represented by a single indicator, Sonic Blast V1.1.ex4.

Visually, it looks like a compilation of several components - the Hull moving average (HMA) , a channel built using ATR values ​​(HMA Channel), an Arrow indicator and a signal panel.

This binary options strategy is based on the dynamics of the Hull average. Signals to open a trade are received when the HMA direction changes. When the trend changes, the channel surrounding the Hull line changes color: from purple to blue when quotes rise, and vice versa – when they fall.

The inflection point of the Hull moving average itself is indicated by a yellow square - a signal to open a transaction, additionally duplicated by the Arrow indicator. The channel boundaries (HMA Channel), formed by ATR values, are intended for setting protective stop orders for Forex market traders and are not of interest for binary options trading.

Sonic Blast V1.1.ex4 parameters consist of three main blocks: signals, visualization and information.

In the first signal block, the periods for calculating the Hull moving average (period) are specified, one of the methods for calculating moving average values ​​(method), the price type (price), the period for calculating the true average range (ATR) indicator, the coefficient by which the ATR value is multiplied (distance) are selected ).

In the second block, you can select the background color and corner of the trading terminal screen in which the signal panel will be displayed, along with the function of activating checking indicator signals on the current bar. The third block contains settings for information messages (alerts) and the type of their display: as a pop-up message on the screen or sending an email.

Trading rules using the Sonic Blast Signal strategy for binary options

The binary options strategy Sonic Blast Signal belongs to the trend category. It is based on following the market, the direction of which is determined by the Hull Moving Average (HMA).

As you may have noticed, there is a lot of material on our website dedicated to trend trading. This is not surprising given the high efficiency of this approach to opening Call and Put options. If you want to learn how to correctly use bullish and bearish trends to your advantage, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the selection of articles on our website:

Why is it important? Opening transactions in the direction of the main trend in the price of your asset helps to increase the percentage of profitable transactions and, as a result, reduces the drawdown (deposit going negative) of the trading account. An additional effect from trading using the signals of the Sonic Blast Signal strategy along the trend can be considered the trader’s psychological confidence in his own actions, which also has a positive effect on the results.

To complete a transaction, the trader must wait for the corresponding notification on the Sonic Blast Signal signal panel, which is duplicated by a pop-up message and an arrow indicator.

To purchase Call:

1. A blue up arrow appears.

2. A yellow square appears on the moving average.

3. The message BUY NOW appears on the signal panel.

4. Buy a Call option without waiting for a new candle to open.

To buy Put:

1. A red down arrow appears.

2. A yellow square appears on the moving average.

3. The message SELL NOW appeared on the signal panel.

4. Buy a Put option without waiting for a new candle to open.

Recommended timeframe is M15, and expiration time is 4 candles.

Buying a binary option Call:

To open a Call option, a blue arrow appears under the green (lower) border of the channel (HMA Channel). A yellow square has appeared on the Hull Moving Average (HMA). On the signal panel there is a Buy Now message.

Buying a Put binary option:

To open a Put option, a red arrow appears above the red (upper) border of the channel (HMA Channel). A yellow square has appeared on the Hull Moving Average (HMA). On the signal panel there is a Sell Now message.

The recommended expiration period is 4 candles.

Conclusion

The Sonic Blast Signal binary options strategy is perfect for beginners, because... does not require any additional knowledge from the trader other than following his signals. It can be used on any timeframe , but we recommend from M15 to H1. When concluding transactions with binary options using this method, try to follow the trend of older periods. In this case, the Call and Put options you open will be closed more often with a profit.

In any case, mastering a new trading system should begin with a demo account , being sure to follow all the rules of risk management and money management . Try to simulate real trading with your broker .

