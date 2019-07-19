The STGFX binary options strategy is one of the options for effectively combining trading signals from different technical indicators . Thanks to the time-tested multi-timeframe approach, the system shows high results, especially on highly volatile currency pairs and cryptocurrencies . Those who read our review to the end will learn how to use STGFX signals to obtain stable results.

STGFX Binary Options Strategy Characteristics

Terminal: MetaTrader 4

Timeframe: M1

Expiration: 3 candles

Option Types: Call/Put

Indicators: STGDash.ex4, STGE1.ex4, STGE2.ex4, STGTREND.ex4

Trading instruments: currency pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks

Trading hours: 8:00 - 20:00 (GMT+2)

Recommended brokers: Quotex , Pocket Option , Alpari , Binarium

Setting up a strategy for binary options STGFX

The STGFX strategy indicators are installed in the MetaTrader 4 platform as standard. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the opened directory, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then move all the files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. You can read the installation instructions in more detail in our video:

STGFX Binary Options Strategy Review and Settings

The STGFX binary options strategy consists of technical indicators that have proven themselves well in trading. First of all, this concerns information panels, often used by traders to determine the trend direction on several timeframes at once. Thanks to the combination of signals from indicators such as RSI , MTF, STO, WPR and CCI , they can determine the trend direction not only on the current time interval, but also on any other, necessary for making an informed decision about opening a deal.

In the STGFX system, such timeframes are M5 and M30. It is the co-directional signal on all time intervals that allows the trader to react to the appearance of arrows. To buy a Call option, you need to wait for blue arrows on the dashboard panel for all three analyzed timeframes and a blue arrow on the candlestick chart. To buy Put options, the situation is mirrored: we wait for three red arrows on the dashboard panel and a red arrow above the candlestick chart. After that, you can buy put options.

The image below shows the main indicators of the STGTREND trading strategy. They are the ones that determine the trend direction on the binary options timeframes selected by the trader. Let us remind you that the STGFX strategy analyzes signals from several indicators simultaneously, which increases their reliability.

The next two indicators are auxiliary, they are intended to display additional information on the chart and do not directly affect the formation of trading signals.

We draw your attention to the first indicator STGDash. It displays a countdown timer to the end of the current candle on the information panel, which is very convenient when trading binary options through broker terminals that do not display such important information. This function is present here, which is nice - the developers took care of traders.

The STGTREND indicator has many settings, the main one being the parameters for determining the trend direction. In addition, the trader can change the display mode, select the color and customize pop-up messages.

STGFX Trading Rules

The STGFX binary options strategy generates many reliable trading signals. To use it successfully, a trader needs to choose an asset with high volatility . In addition, we recommend trading during active financial market hours . At this time, large players are present on them, and, as a rule, it is then that significant price movements occur, which attract not only forex traders, but also binary options.

If you want to understand how to correctly determine a trend in the market, we recommend that you read this selection of articles:

Once you have mastered the principles of trend detection, trading with the STGFX system will not be difficult for you.

Opening a Call Option

We make sure that the trend is upward: blue arrows are indicated on all three panels of the dashboard. A blue arrow appeared under the candle. At the opening of the next candle we buy Call.

Opening a Put Option

We make sure that the trend is downward: all three panels of the dashboard show red arrows. A red arrow appeared above the candle. At the opening of the next candle we buy Put.

It is recommended to select the expiration time of 3 candles. Select the holding period of positions depending on the financial instrument and the results of testing on historical data.

Specifics of using the STGFX binary options strategy

The STGFX binary options strategy generates many signals, especially on lower timeframes. Therefore, for its effective use, the developers have provided a notification system. Thanks to it, you will not miss a trading signal even if you simultaneously make deals on a large number of assets.

If for some reason the built-in panel with trend display on different timeframes does not suit you, use any indicator from the article " Best Binary Options Trend Indicators ".

Pros of STGFX Strategy

The obvious advantages of this trading strategy include the reliability of the trading signals it generates. Another clear advantage is that it is free and easy to use. STGFX signals do not repaint, so they are trustworthy. If you do not like using info panels in trading, you can always choose another tool for trend analysis or working in a flat , finding it in the "Indicators" section on our website.

Cons of STGFX Strategy

The disadvantages of the trading system include a small number of trading signals on higher timeframes. To compensate for this disadvantage, we recommend monitoring signals for several assets at the same time. Thanks to the convenient notification system, you will not miss a signal, even if you monitor a large number of financial instruments at the same time.

Conclusion

The STGFX binary options strategy is based on the classic approach of combining several technical indicators to generate quality trading signals. Each of the system indicators contributes to its effectiveness. Thus, the RSI and MFI indicators show how strong the current trend is, STO and WPR display the position of the current price relative to the range for a certain period, CCI measures the deviation of current prices from the average value for the period, and ADX evaluates the strength of the trend.

Thus, the STGFX strategy is not just another arrow indicator, but a full-fledged trading system based on a comprehensive analysis of market sentiment and trends in currency pairs, indices, stocks, commodity markets and cryptocurrencies.

However, despite its versatility, before using it in real binary options trading, be sure to practice on a demo account opened with a broker with a minimum deposit . Open trades taking into account money management and risk management . We wish everyone successful trading!

