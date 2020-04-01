    Registration
        Strategy for Pocket Option "Moving Averages"

        Using moving averages in binary options trading on Pocket Option allows you to find out both the direction of the trend and the moment at which the trend changes to the opposite. This indicator is also used as support and resistance lines in many strategies .

        In order for trading on Poketoption using this instrument to be profitable, it is necessary to set a long period for the moving averages. Otherwise, the indicator will often give false signals. However, the Pocket Option broker recommends that you independently select the moving average period, taking into account the type of asset being traded. For example, for the USD/CAD pair this parameter is 30.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Setting up indicators in Pocket Option

        Trading using moving averages is carried out according to two scenarios. The first is used in cases where the price chart bounces off the indicator line. When applying this scenario, you must first enable the SMA (simple moving average) tool in the Pocket Option broker terminal.

        SMA indicator

        Then set the period for it to 30.

        Setting up SMA

        Examples of trading using this strategy

        The most important thing is to wait for the moment when the price chart reaches the moving average line and bounces off it. You need to buy a Call option at the moment when the second candle opens in the same direction (for example, if the indicator line goes up, then the candle should open up).

        Call option

        The second method of trading using the SMA tool involves opening trades after the price chart breaks through the indicator line. In this case, it is also recommended to set the period to 30. Next, in order, for example, to open a Put option, you need to wait until the candle that broke through the indicator line closes and the next one begins to open in the same direction.

        Put option

        Using the SMA indicator in trading is quite simple. The main thing is to choose the appropriate period for the instrument, taking into account the characteristics of the selected assets.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Никогда не пользовался SMA. Точность у него всегда была условной. Может что-то новое появилось?
        19 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Всем надо уметь пользоваться. И тренироваться... капитан Очевидность.))))))
        11 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Скользящие средние могут перерисовывать сигналы. Это их основной недостаток. А так очень даже ничего!!!
        tirant, я бы не сказал. Там главное настройки, которые отсеивают ложняк.
        10 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Скользящие средние могут перерисовывать сигналы. Это их основной недостаток. А так очень даже ничего!!!
        05 October 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Как непривычно немного от того, что складывается впечатление, будто не хватает еще одной линий сверху)
        Option Bull, потому что не нужно этот индикатор путать с линиями поддержки и сопротивления, это уже из другой оперы как бы)))
        15 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Как непривычно немного от того, что складывается впечатление, будто не хватает еще одной линий сверху)
        15 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        А я не могу по ним торговать, что не зайду в сделку, то поздно. надо видимо еще учиться и учиться
        Роман, нужно прокачивать внимательность и скорость реакции, ну или хотя бы выставлять удобные таймфрейм и экспирацию)
        15 February 2023
        Answer
        Andro Win
        Andro Win
        Мне кажется что по тех.анализу намного меньше плохих сделок будет. Просто хотя бы провести линии тренда и от них уже открывать позиции. А по мувингам чисто торговать 50/50, тем более если на минутках торговать со скользящими средними - шансов еще меньше
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Стас Ткачев
        Стас Ткачев
        Скользящие средние отличная стратегия торговли, доступный индикатор, который легко использовать. Всегда применяю его на платформе Pocket Option для успешной торговли.
        02 February 2021
        Answer
        Геннадий
        Геннадий
        Скользящие, это же классика, с ними торговать можно и даже нужно, так как это один из тех индикаторов, которые не обманывает
        01 April 2020
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        Скользящие, это же классика, с ними торговать можно и даже нужно, так как это один из тех индикаторов, которые не обманывает
        Вынужден полностью согласиться, один из любимых моих индикаторов)
        01 April 2020
        Answer
        Роман
        А я не могу по ним торговать, что не зайду в сделку, то поздно. надо видимо еще учиться и учиться
        01 April 2020
        Answer
