        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        Trading strategies for Pocket Option
        /
        Strategy using Fibonacci lines

        Strategy for Pocket Option "Fibonacci Lines"

        The Fibonacci series is a mathematical sequence of numbers. It formed the basis of one of the popular technical tools that is used in trading financial assets and is built into many trading terminals, including the broker Pocket Option , as well as in many strategies for binary options . The main feature of this indicator is that it can accurately determine the moment when the current trend weakens (that is, prepares for a reversal) or begins to move in the opposite direction. In the Poketoption terminal, Fibonacci lines can be set in the “Constructions” section.

        Fibonacci lines

        Setting up the indicator

        The Fibonacci series is the following sequence of numbers: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21 and so on. However, it is not this that forms the basis of the indicator of the same name, but the “golden” ratio derived from it, which is 1.618 (the indicator uses the number 0.618).

        In relation to binary options trading on Poketoption, this tool works as follows: the price chart does not always move in only one direction. There comes a time when the trend loses its strength, as evidenced by candles opening in the other direction. In such a situation, it is necessary to connect Fibonacci lines.

        After applying the tool, a grid appears on the chart, formed from several horizontal stripes with levels of 0, 0.236, 0.382, and so on until 1. At the end of each line there are white dots, through which you can reconfigure the chart in accordance with the current situation.

        Fibonacci grid on the chart

        To do this, you need to hold down each of the indicated points with the left mouse button and move the lines to the desired location. To correctly perform this operation, you will need to arrange these levels in accordance with the following order: zero is installed in the place where the reversal begins (at the bottom), and the last (1) is at the top. This rule applies when there is an upward trend. If the trend turns downwards, then the lines are placed in the reverse order: 0 - at the top, 1 - at the bottom.

        Trading using Fibonacci lines in Pocket Option

        Trading on Pocket Option using Fibonacci lines is not difficult, since this indicator is highly effective when it becomes necessary to determine the location of a trend reversal. Let's say if a trader buys options within the current trend, then the best time to place an order will be the moment when the pullback ends.

        To understand the example considered, it is worth returning to the above number 0.618. If the price rebounds from this level and continues to move in the same direction as the current trend, then this indicates the completion of the correction. In accordance with the described condition, you need:

        • buy put option:

        Put option

        • buy call option:

        Call option

        If the price breaks through the indicated level of 0.618 and continues to move in the same direction, then this indicates a reversal of the current trend. In such conditions, the Pocket Option broker does not recommend trading options. In this situation, you need to wait for the moment when a new trend finally forms.

        A number of traders use two lines at once: 0.618 and 1. If the price breaks not only the first, but also the second border, then this indicates a stable trend and, accordingly, an opportunity to open transactions to buy options.

        Call and Put options

        Fibonacci lines are an easy-to-use technical analysis tool that can be used in practice even by novice traders.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Повеяло моими первыми занятиями по торговле на фин рынках. Как это было давно
        02 November 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Ну не знаю. Это на столько седая древность......))))
        30 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Никогда по фибоначи не торговал. Вернее пробовал, но не слишком удачно.
        26 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Сейчас разве это работает? Рынок превратился черт знает во что.
        24 October 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Подскажите с экспирацией и тайфреймом по такой стратегии
        Попалова Виктория Михайловна, лично я не советую выставлять таймфрейм на уровне M1 или M5
        06 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Не один день в бинарках, но в линиях фибоначчи так ничего и не понял, вот прям воистину говорят все гениальное просто, но здесь явно не тот случай
        ИГОРЕК, если кратко, то смысл линий фиббоначи состоит в том, что максимально точно определить момент, когда начнется разворот тренда, чтобы к тому времени успеть совершить сделку, когда цена актива максимально высокая или наоборот низкая
        06 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        То что я и искала, спасибо) не знала что на покет оптион есть фибо)
        Серафима, покет вообще очень богат на инстуременты для торговли)
        06 February 2023
        Answer
        Попалова Виктория Михайловна
        Подскажите с экспирацией и тайфреймом по такой стратегии
        29 January 2023
        Answer
        ИГОРЕК
        ИГОРЕК
        Не один день в бинарках, но в линиях фибоначчи так ничего и не понял, вот прям воистину говорят все гениальное просто, но здесь явно не тот случай
        08 February 2021
        Answer
        Клим
        Клим
        Фибоначчи надо по другом применять, но такой секрет я не выдам никому)))
        18 March 2020
        Answer
        Дима
        Фибоначчи надо по другом применять, но такой секрет я не выдам никому)))
        так и не начинай тогда говорить что у тебя есть секрет, хвастун))) норм стратегия и новички оценят, легко и удобно все, и понятно
        18 March 2020
        Answer
        Серафима
        Серафима
        То что я и искала, спасибо) не знала что на покет оптион есть фибо)
        18 March 2020
        Answer
