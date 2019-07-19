Top up your Binarium account

The Binarium broker is very popular among binary options traders. This is not surprising, because it offers one of the most convenient trading platforms in the industry. However, to take advantage of all its benefits, you need to fund your account. In this review, we will talk about the nuances of transferring funds to a trading account, study the available options and explain how to fund a Binarium account for binary options trading quickly and without problems.

How to fund your account on Binarium

Methods of replenishing an account and fees for depositing funds

Step-by-step instructions for replenishing your account

Minimum deposit amount

Payment processing times

Features of replenishment for different countries

Conclusion

FAQ – Frequently asked questions about depositing funds into your Binarium account

How to fund your account on Binarium

To earn money on binary options with the Binarium broker, you need to register an account, verify your personal data and top up your trading account balance. Experienced traders recommend starting with small deposits so that the mistakes you will likely make on the way to becoming a trader do not turn out to be too painful for you.

After completing the above procedures, you will be able to use one of the payment systems by logging into your personal account and going to the account replenishment section of the trading platform. In this section, you will be able to select a suitable payment method and payment system available in your region.

Methods of replenishing an account and fees for depositing funds

All methods of replenishing funds at Binarium can be divided into three categories: bank cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. The most popular among them are Visa and Mastercard payment cards. In addition to cards, traders of this company often use such e-wallets as FKWallet, PiastrixWallet, Sky Pay and others to make a deposit. Fans of digital assets can replenish their account using Bitcoin , Ethereum , Tether , TRX, Litecoin , Ripple , Toncoin, USDCoin, Dogecoin, BinanceCoin and POL.

Type of payment Accepted currency Funds crediting period Payment Amount Limits Commission Bank cards and transfers: VISA, Mastercard USD, UAH, EUR, KZT, RUB 5-10 minutes Minimum $25

Max $10000 0% Electronic payment systems: FKWallet USD, UAH, EUR, KZT, RUB, BTC, LTC Instantly Minimum $5 Max $7000 0% Рiastrix USD, UAH, EUR, KZT, RUB, BTC, LTC Instantly Minimum $5 Max $10000 0% Cryptocurrencies: USDT TRC-20 Within 45 minutes Minimum $10 Maximum $100,000 0% Bitcoin BTC Within 45 minutes Minimum $10 Maximum $20,000 0% Litecoin LTC Within 45 minutes Minimum $10 Max $999999 0% Ethereum ETH Within 45 minutes Minimum $10 Maximum $20,000 0%

Bank cards and transfers

To top up your deposit using Visa or MasterCard bank cards, go to the Deposit section of the trading platform and select the appropriate deposit method. Depending on your region of residence, one or more currencies will be available for payment. However, in any case, your funds are converted into US dollars at the current rate.

In some countries, when replenishing a deposit from Visa and MasterCard, users may be required to undergo card verification. This is a standard KYC procedure aimed at combating fraud. However, any bank cards, including credit cards, are allowed. When replenishing, you must fill in all required fields and click the "Confirm" button to complete the payment.

Remember: the larger the amount of the account replenishment, the more valuable the gift you can receive. In addition, you can count on a deposit bonus, the size of which depends on the level of your account.

Electronic payment systems

If for some reason you cannot use bank cards, use one of the electronic payment systems. You can also choose the most suitable one in the "Deposit" section. As a rule, funds are credited to the binary options broker account via electronic wallets almost instantly.

However, the speed of crediting may vary depending on the currency you use in your transactions, as well as the load level of the payment processing system. If you encounter a delay, we recommend contacting the broker's support service, indicating the hash ID of your transaction in your request.

After choosing a suitable e-wallet, fill in all required fields, enter the promo code (if you do not have one, contact our website support service), and proceed to payment.

Please note: electronic payment systems set limits on the size of transactions. Consider this when choosing a method of replenishing a deposit if you plan to transfer large amounts.

Cryptocurrencies

If none of the above methods suits you, use cryptocurrencies . Binarium supports all leading digital currencies for replenishing an account. At the same time, they allow you to transfer funds to a brokerage account without any restrictions on amounts, which distinguishes them from electronic payment systems.

To use digital assets to fund your Binarium account, go to the "Deposit" section and select the appropriate cryptocurrency. Then fill in all required fields and transfer funds to an address in the selected network.

Usually, the money is credited to the account instantly. If this is not the case, contact the support service. You can check the amounts credited to the account in the payment history. Keep in mind that, as a rule, a commission is withheld for transfers in the blockchain network.

Step-by-step instructions for replenishing your account

Authorization: Log in to your personal account on the Binarium platform by clicking on the "Deposit" button in the upper right corner of the trading terminal. Selecting a replenishment method: Select a suitable payment system from those available. Enter Amount: Enter the amount you wish to deposit into your trading account. Bonus: If you have a promo code, check the appropriate box and enter it. Confirm payment: Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm your payment. Depending on the payment method you choose, you may be asked to provide additional information (e.g. card number, e-wallet details, etc.).

After some time, your funds will be credited to your account and will be displayed in the balance field.

Minimum deposit amount

For most payment methods, the minimum deposit at Binarium is only $5 or the equivalent in your account currency. Even with a minimum deposit, you will get full access to the trading platform, you can safely start trading and make real profits. Please note that this binary options broker does not support cryptocurrency accounts, so transfers in digital currencies are automatically converted at the current rate to US dollars.

Please note: Binarium broker does not charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals, and the minimum deposit amount may vary depending on the payment system you use.

If after replenishing your deposit the balance of your trading account has not changed, write to the support service about your problem.

Payment processing times

The brokerage company is constantly developing and improving, striving to reduce the payment processing time to a minimum. At the same time, this broker offers its clients accounts of several levels. The higher the account status, the higher the priority of such a client's service and the shorter the payment processing period.

On “Start” and “Standard” accounts, withdrawal of funds can take from 3 to 5 days, while on “Business” accounts – up to two days, and on “Premium” and “VIP” accounts – only 24 hours.

Please note: all non-trading transactions are considered by the Binarium financial department exclusively on weekdays from 8:00 to 21:00 Kyiv time. If for some reason you submitted a withdrawal request or replenished your account on a weekend, the company's financial department will be able to process it no earlier than the beginning of the new working week.

Features of replenishment for different countries

Account replenishment in different countries has its own peculiarities related to legislative restrictions, availability of payment systems and other factors. Therefore, it is time to figure out which methods are available for residents of the CIS and European users.

Account replenishment in CIS countries

As we have found out, Binarium users living in the CIS countries can top up their accounts using the following payment methods:

Account replenishment for European users

European users can fund their Binarium account using the following payment systems and cryptocurrencies:

FKWallet

Webmoney WMZ

SticPay

Tether TRC20

Tether ERC20

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Ethereum

Ripple

Conclusion

So, it is quite easy to top up your account with the binary options broker Binarium, and it will not take much time. However, there are some points that are worth paying attention to: each payment system has its own restrictions and service costs. Therefore, before making any payment, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the terms of your payment service. Also, pay attention to the speed of transaction processing: the time it takes to credit funds depends on the payment method, your account level, and the day of the week. We wish everyone successful binary options trading!

FAQ – Frequently asked questions about depositing funds into your Binarium account

Can Binarium be trusted?

Yes, the Binarium broker is trustworthy. This company has been operating in the binary options market since 2012 and has gained popularity among traders. It offers its clients responsive customer support, an intuitive trading platform, tournaments and attractive bonuses that will make your trading not only profitable but also interesting.

Is it possible to withdraw money from Binarium?

Yes, absolutely. You will be able to withdraw money from your trading account with the Binarium broker to the same details from which you replenished it. This is done to protect the broker's clients' funds from fraud and unauthorized access.

