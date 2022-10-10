    Registration
        Binary options strategy Trend Analyzer Pro

        The Trend Analyzer Pro strategy is a signal system for binary options that includes readings of the current trend, support/resistance levels and volatility calculated over a period of 10 days. Combining signals for entering a trade and trend readings, the indicators included in the system are universal and do not require the use of other tools.

        The Trend Analyzer Pro binary options strategy is paid and costs $47, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        Content:

        Trend Analyzer Pro Strategy

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Trend Analyzer Pro

        Installing Strategy Indicators for Binary Options Trend Analyzer Pro in MT4

        Trend Analyzer Pro strategy indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the strategy files there. The template is installed in the same way, but placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of Trend Analyzer Pro strategy indicators for binary options

        This trading system is a signal one, so the main indicator in it is TrendAnalyzerPRO, which generates arrows on the chart:

        signals for put from Trend Analyzer Pro call signals from Trend Analyzer Pro

         

        The indicator settings do not allow you to change the signal frequency, but you can configure:

        1. alerts for signals;
        2. alerts for daily range breakout;
        3. enable/disable alerts;
        4. range of the day in pips.

        Trend Analyzer Pro settings

        If everything is clear with the first parameters, then the last parameter will not be clear to everyone. Its essence is that when the range of the day from the lowest price to the highest price becomes greater than the set one, you will receive a notification. This function helps determine whether the selected trading asset is trending or flat . The number of pips can be based on the 10-day volatility shown by this indicator:

        volatility indicator Trend Analyzer Pro

        For example, volatility is 89 pips, which you enter into the indicator parameters. As soon as the asset's range exceeds 89 pips, you receive a notification. And if the price rises at this moment, then this indicates a bullish trend , and if it falls, it indicates a bearish one. If the price for the whole day does not exceed this range, then this will indicate a sideways trend (flat).

        In addition to volatility readings, in the upper left corner you can also see a trend analyzer, which shows the current trend direction:

        up trend indicator down trend indicator

         

        The second indicator in the system are support and resistance levels, which build a grid of levels:

        resistance support levels

        Levels have one single parameter that can be changed, but it does not change the operation of the tool itself:

        settings for support and resistance levels

        Trading rules using the Trend Analyzer Pro strategy for binary options

        Since the strategy is trend-based, when trading using it, you should pay special attention to the indication of the trend in the upper left corner. Trading against the trend can also generate income, but the risks are higher. Therefore, it is better to stick to trend trading.

        There are also levels in the Trend Analyzer Pro strategy, but they will only be effective on hourly charts and above. Due to the fact that the levels are built with a certain range, during all the usual five-minute periods the levels will be located far from each other and it is not necessary to rely on them, but if the level and the signal coincide, then such a transaction is more likely to bring profit.

        As a result, to buy a Call option you need to:

        1. There was an upward trend, as indicated by the indicator in the upper left corner.
        2. A blue arrow appears, pointing upward.
        3. There was a support level next to the price (optional).

        To buy a Put option you need to:

        1. There was a downward trend, as indicated by the pointer in the upper left corner.
        2. A red arrow appeared, pointing down.
        3. There was a resistance level next to the price (optional).

        Any timeframe can be used, and expiration should be 5 candles. It is better to enter a trade after the candle closes.

        Opening a Call Option

        In this case, the levels were far from the price and therefore they could be ignored, since they are only additional confirmation. In addition to the levels, an upward trend was observed and two signals appeared, one of which turned out to be profitable, and the second would have brought a loss, since the price at that moment was in a micro-flat. In any case, you could buy options with an expiration of 5 candles:

        example of buying a call using Trend Analyzer Pro

        Opening a Put option

        In this situation, we also had a level that confirmed our signal. There was also a downward trend. Therefore, when a signal appears, you can buy a Put option, but you should wait until the signal candle closes so that the penetration of the level and the signal itself are confirmed. And as a result, the transaction would bring profit using an expiration of 5 minutes:

        example of buying put using Trend Analyzer Pro

        Conclusion

        The Trend Analyzer Pro strategy can be considered simple and suitable for beginners, since the main emphasis is on signals and the trend, and at the same time you do not need to determine anything yourself, all this is done by the trading system. Despite this, be sure to test it on a demo account to understand how it works.

        It is also very important to use the rules of money management and risk management , which help save your money on deposit, and in addition to this, it is best to trade through trusted brokers, which can be found on our website in the rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Trend Analyzer Pro strategy for free

        Download

        Try it on a demo account

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Comments

        Артур
        Артур
        Трендовые стратегии и индикаторы самые простые и рабочие.
        Богдан, в принципе да, но вот на сколько они могут быть полезны, это вопрос.
        04 August 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Трендовые стратегии и индикаторы самые простые и рабочие.
        28 April 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Надо помнить что это стратегия, а не индикатор. Разумеется что на восходящем тренде мы покупаем, а при нисходящем продаём.
        27 March 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        В новый год с новой стратегией. Будем тестить.
        18 February 2023
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        А почему стрелки только на 3 суток на истории показываются ?
        koskos, на М1, на М5 действительно плохо показывает стрелочки/сигналы. Лучше всего и точнее на М15. Проверял лично, жаль здесь нельзя скриншоты. А если поставить ТВ на Д1, то стрелочки в истории лично смотрел до июля 2022 и анализировал. Всё работает. Опять же проблема в правильном пользовании. Удачи!!!
        17 October 2022
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        А почему стрелки только на 3 суток на истории показываются ?
        koskos, почему до трёх? на каком таймфрейме? Поставь тф 1 день или неделя и ты увидишь стрелочки на неделю а то и на месяц))
        17 October 2022
        Answer
        koskos
        А почему стрелки только на 3 суток на истории показываются ?
        14 October 2022
        Answer
        Интересная стратегия и торговых инструментов много. Мне всегда больше нравились трендовые стратегии, по ним процент профита получается больше.
        Евгений, а вы уже пробовали данную стратегию? Именно она помогает вам закрывать прибыльные сделки? Или есть ещё какие-то ваши любимые, посоветуете.
        Мария, я не могу советовать, что именно принесет вам профит, все зависит от ваших настроек и от вас самих, но могу порекомендовать для рассмотрения также JBR Trend и GT Scalper. Разбирайтесь )
        11 October 2022
        Answer
        Мария
        Интересная стратегия и торговых инструментов много. Мне всегда больше нравились трендовые стратегии, по ним процент профита получается больше.
        Евгений, а вы уже пробовали данную стратегию? Именно она помогает вам закрывать прибыльные сделки? Или есть ещё какие-то ваши любимые, посоветуете.
        11 October 2022
        Answer
        Евгений
        Интересная стратегия и торговых инструментов много. Мне всегда больше нравились трендовые стратегии, по ним процент профита получается больше.
        10 October 2022
        Answer
