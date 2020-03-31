    Registration
        Strategy for Pocket Option "Alligator"

        Traders quite often resort to the Alligator indicator when trading binary options , as it is capable of showing with high accuracy the moment the start of a new trend. However, using this tool separately is quite difficult. The fact is that the Alligator rarely signals directly to open a transaction. But when trading on Pocket Option, the lines of this indicator can be used as support and resistance levels.

        The Alligator developer has identified 3 situations that this tool can simulate. The first, or “Alligator's Dream,” is formed at the moment when all three lines are intertwined and positioned horizontally. This situation is typical for a sideways trend (flat). The longer the indicated lines, the stronger the new trend will be.

        The second situation, or "Waking the Alligator", is characterized by the fact that the lines unravel. As the distance between them increases, the alligator's mouth is said to be opening on the graph. In which direction the latter moves, the new trend goes.

        The third situation, or “Alligator Saturation,” is characterized by a gradual convergence of the lines (traders say that the mouth is closing). This case signals a weakening of the current trend. If such a figure forms on the chart, the deal needs to be closed.

        Alligator Saturation Situation

        As part of this trading strategy on Pocket Option, it is recommended to open a trade at the moment when the price chart crosses the slow line of the indicator (alligator's jaw). The confirmation signal in this case is the closing of the mouth. That is, the slow indicator line must cross the others.

        Trading algorithm in Pocket Option

        First you need to install the “Alligator” indicator in the Pocket Option broker terminal.

        Installing the Alligator indicator

        Then set up the indicator.

        Alligator Settings

        After this, you need to wait until the price chart crosses the slow (red) line. The purchase should be made after the Alligator's mouth closes. This happens when the slow line crosses the remaining two. You need to trade in the same direction in which the mouth closes. Let's say if two fast lines are moving down, then you need to open a deal to buy a Put option.

        Put option

        More effective strategy

        As previously noted, Poketoption traders often use Alligator lines as support and resistance levels. For example, if the price chart drops to the fast lip line (colored yellow), then you can open a deal to buy a Call option in an uptrend. This signal increases when the second line (jaw line) is not broken.

        Trading on Pocket Option using this strategy comes down to the following:

        1. If the candle closes at or slightly below the lip line, it gives a strong buy signal.
        2. You can open a trade if a new candle is formed in the same direction in which the lip line is moving.
        3. A stronger signal to open a trade is considered to be the closing of the specified candle near the lip line.

        The best time to buy is considered to be the moment when the candle following the one that broke through the lip line closes in the same direction.

        Call option

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Никогда не получалось с ним работать.
        tirant, У меня тоже сложности были. Но потом как понял!!!
        18 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Давно знакомый мне индюк. Я с ним начинал свой путь в трейдинге. ))))
        13 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Никогда не получалось с ним работать.
        09 October 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Выдернули из стратегии полноценной, но да ладно, торговать все равно можно))
        ТрейдерБО, а что значит выдернули? Разве нет новых стратегий, которые разрабатывают на основе старых?
        Option Bull, по всей видимости он имел в виду, что по большей части скопипастили основные механики, не добавив принципиально ничего нового
        14 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Одна из лучших стратегий для старта в трейдинге Аллигатор, дает действительно достаточно большой процент успешных сделок, я лично часто применяю этот индикатор в своей торговле в покетопшн и получаю прибыль. И помните чем шире аллигатор раскрывает свою пасть тем лучше, это предвещает о сильном движение в том или ином направлении ну а если линии переплетаются то входить в сделку не стоит.
        Fabius, я тоже уже успел ее приметить и заценить. Полезный инструмент, хоть и несколько непривычно торговать без очевидных сигналов в виде стрелочек, но в целом вполне норм)
        14 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Выдернули из стратегии полноценной, но да ладно, торговать все равно можно))
        ТрейдерБО, а что значит выдернули? Разве нет новых стратегий, которые разрабатывают на основе старых?
        14 February 2023
        Answer
        Fabius
        Fabius
        Одна из лучших стратегий для старта в трейдинге Аллигатор, дает действительно достаточно большой процент успешных сделок, я лично часто применяю этот индикатор в своей торговле в покетопшн и получаю прибыль. И помните чем шире аллигатор раскрывает свою пасть тем лучше, это предвещает о сильном движение в том или ином направлении ну а если линии переплетаются то входить в сделку не стоит.
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Грановский
        а какая полноценная стратегия?
        что значит твой вопрос?
        03 September 2020
        Answer
        Александр
        а какая полноценная стратегия?
        03 September 2020
        Answer
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        Выдернули из стратегии полноценной, но да ладно, торговать все равно можно))
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Иванов
        Выдернули из стратегии полноценной, но да ладно, торговать все равно можно))
        а что за стратегия?)
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        Выдернули из стратегии полноценной, но да ладно, торговать все равно можно))
        а что за стратегия?)
        торговый хаос))
        31 March 2020
        Answer
