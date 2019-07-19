Understanding and Leveraging Binarium Trading Signals: Expert Tips and Strategies

Binary options broker binary options Binarium attracts traders from around the world not only with favorable conditions and high payout percentages on trades, but also with trading signals. In constantly changing markets, even experienced traders sometimes need advice or a fresh perspective on the situation from colleagues or more experienced mentors.

All this is successfully implemented in Binarium trading rooms. If you're interested in learning how they can help significantly increase your profits on binary options, we recommend reading to the end.

Contents:

What are signals?

Trading signals are recommendations or instructions about when to buy Call options and when to buy Put options. They always specify the expiration time for which they are calculated. Base assets can be stocks, currency pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, and metals. Such alerts are usually formed based on analytical processing of the asset's historical data. By studying price behavior and technical indicators, analysts or automated strategies form trading signals. They can come from different sources:

Technical analysis – through indicators, graphic formations, and candlestick combinations.

– through indicators, graphic formations, and candlestick combinations. Fundamental analysis – based on news, economic data, company reports, and other macroeconomic factors affecting asset prices.

– based on news, economic data, company reports, and other macroeconomic factors affecting asset prices. Robots – automated systems generating alerts based on pre-programmed conditions.

– automated systems generating alerts based on pre-programmed conditions. Forecasts from experienced traders – recommendations from experts and professional traders who share their opinions for free or by subscription.

Technically, Binarium signals can be received through:

Email Push notifications Services tracking various patterns and candlestick combinations: Autochartist, TradingView, ThinkorSwim.

In general, trading signals are used not only by beginners but also by experienced traders, as they help trade even without a deep understanding of the market.

Automatic notifications

Binarium forecasts are very popular among traders. This is because several trading systems generate notifications for multiple assets and timeframes. However, it cannot be said that they are based on any unique developments. They are based on signals from classic and well-known indicators - MACD, CCI, Bollinger Bands and moving averages.

Thanks to them, traders can make Binarium forecasts with greater confidence, as they are based on historical data, statistics, and probability theory rather than emotions. The broker's algorithm processes information at speeds inaccessible to humans. Therefore, automatic signals are more reliable in trading.

Forecasts from expert traders

To become a professional trader requires years of trial and error. You need to practice a lot, read books, develop your own trading strategy and learn how to properly manage risks. In addition, you need to keep a trader's diary and regularly analyze trades. In short, it's a lot of painstaking work and, most importantly - no one guarantees a positive result, even if you do all this.

An alternative can be using forecasts from those who have already gone through this difficult path and achieved success. The advantages of this approach are obvious: experienced Binarium traders make informed decisions about opening trades, they act rationally rather than emotionally, as often happens with beginners.

Moreover, by understanding the trading logic from an expert, a beginning speculator can develop a more reliable principle for entering positions based on it. For example, this allows applying trend-based systems in trading, since most professional strategies are based on the principle of following the main market trend.

Advantages of using Binarium alerts

Binarium signals have certain advantages that we recommend paying attention to:

Increase in profitable trades percentage — thanks to signals from reliable strategies thoroughly tested on history, you can achieve growth in the WinRate indicator.

— thanks to signals from reliable strategies thoroughly tested on history, you can achieve growth in the WinRate indicator. Work optimization — using Binarium signals saves time on searching for trades, eliminating the need for constant market monitoring.

— using Binarium signals saves time on searching for trades, eliminating the need for constant market monitoring. Professional preparation — expert analysis and decision-making logic from professionals increase the trader's knowledge level and professionalism.

— expert analysis and decision-making logic from professionals increase the trader's knowledge level and professionalism. Risk limitation— some signals contain recommendations not only on trading direction and expiration time but also on risk management.

How to choose reliable alerts

Today there are many trading signal providers. It will be quite difficult for a beginning trader to understand all this diversity. Therefore, below are the main criteria to focus on:

Signal service — trust only verified providers. Binarium signals is one of them.

— trust only verified providers. Binarium signals is one of them. Performance indicators — choose only those providers who honestly and transparently maintain statistics of their signals, without exaggerating profits and concealing losses.

— choose only those providers who honestly and transparently maintain statistics of their signals, without exaggerating profits and concealing losses. Systematicity — good signals are based on an understandable and logical trading strategy with clear conditions for opening trades.

— good signals are based on an understandable and logical trading strategy with clear conditions for opening trades. Demo access— take a free trial period and check the effectiveness of signals.

And remember the main thing: in trading, you need to use any opportunity to gain an advantage in the market. Perhaps Binarium signals are exactly the component you were missing for success.

How to properly use Binarium trading signals?

Using any trading signal requires certain efforts from the trader to independently collect statistics and verify their effectiveness, at least at the initial stage. It's important to assess how well the broker's notifications correspond to the stated performance indicators and risks. Given that financial markets are constantly changing, learn to apply various filtering methods. Don't blindly trust signals, no matter who they come from. To better understand how to properly work with signals from any binary options broker, not just Binarium, we recommend familiarizing yourself with a special selection of articles on this topic:

Tips from Binarium indicators

The Binarium platform has everything necessary for conducting full-fledged technical analysis: popular technical indicators, graphical analysis tools and economic calendar, which makes it convenient to follow news and publication of important macroeconomic indicators. All this is quite sufficient for creating a trading strategy based on indicator signals.

Key indicators on the Binarium platform

Now let's look in more detail at the types of indicators available in the Binarium terminal. After all, the accuracy of trading signals will largely depend on choosing the right tool.

Trend Indicators

The main tools that any beginning trader and not only should pay attention to are trend indicators. These include moving averages, GMMA, MACD and others. With their help, you can determine not only the direction but also the strength of the main trend. They are universal and suitable for trading on any asset and timeframe. The ability to determine trends is an important trait of a successful trader.

Using signals exclusively in its direction will increase the probability of positive outcomes in your trades and become a reliable support in trading. About which indicators better than others determine the trend in the binary options market, you will learn from the article "Best trend indicators for binary options"

Oscillators

As a confirming indicator of overbought and oversold zones, one of the oscillators will work best. Most often in trading strategies on the Binarium platform, the simple and at the same time very popular Stochastic is used. It can be found in many trading systems as a filter for trading signals generated based on other indicators, which well demonstrates the main purpose of oscillators - to show how far the asset price has deviated from its average values.

Besides the stochastic oscillator, other indicators can be used as a filter for using trading signals: Relative Strength Index (RSI), Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and many other popular tools, detailed information about which can be found in the book "Small Encyclopedia of the Trader".

Volume Indicators

At the time of writing this article, there are no volume indicators on the Binarium platform. Perhaps in the future, the developers of this terminal will add them. For now, we recommend using the TradingView terminal for volume analysis.

Using indicators for generating alerts

Which indicators will work better in a given situation will depend on the strategy and your trading style. If you prefer quick trades with short expiration times, pay attention to oscillators.

On the other hand, if you like to keep trades open throughout the day or at least several hours, choose trend indicators. The binary options broker Binarium platform has many different moving averages and indicators based on them available.

Forecasts in the trading room

Trading room is another tool in the user's arsenal. In it, you can open a trade literally in one click using the most profitable signals from the best Binarium traders. But the trading room is much more than just a platform where you can get ready instructions about a trade on some asset. It's much more interesting.

Types of trading rooms

Binarium broker offers two types of rooms: "Business" and "VIP". In the "Business" room, you can get about 30 trading signals per day. This is a general room available to all users with a balance on a real account from $500.

The "VIP" room is suitable for experienced traders with large capital who prefer an individual approach. In this room, each VIP client gets a personal manager who comments in detail on each signal and teaches binary options trading.

How to get into the trading room

After you've decided on a room, you need to fund your trading account up to the amount specified in the access conditions. To get signals from the "Business" room, you must have at least $500 in your account, and for "VIP" signals - at least $5000.

To fund your account in the "Trading Room" section, go to the "Deposit" menu.

After which a window with payment system selection will open.

Periodically, the brokerage company conducts promotions and gives out promo codes for access to trading rooms. Usually, these codes come to email. Therefore, we recommend checking it regularly, especially letters from the company.

The last thing you need to do after depositing the required amount is to write to support service to add you to the selected room.

Now all signals and user comments in each room are available to you.

Please note: trading signals are broadcast only on working days from Monday to Friday. There are no signals on Saturday and Sunday.

Trading room functionality

First and foremost, the trading room is a space where you can exchange ideas, share your market views, discuss the latest news and make forecasts. In essence, it's not so much about signals as it is about a community of like-minded people, where each community member contributes their share to the common cause by sharing original analytics, signals, and specific trading ideas.

Advantages of trading rooms

Trading rooms have several advantages:

Experience transfer - beginners learn from trading veterans, while figuring out profitable strategies and improving their own skills. Social significance - traders don't feel abandoned alone with their problems when there's an opportunity to ask questions to experienced colleagues and request help in solving various issues. Professional analytics - in the trading room, you can often hear opinions from professional traders who share their market understanding. Multiple trading approaches - the room discusses various trading tactics and techniques, which helps expand the beginning binary options trader's horizon. Signal promptness - typically, signals in the trading room appear in real-time.

How to use forecasts in Binarium trading room

To get maximum benefit from being in the room, we recommend:

Active participation - actively participate in discussions, don't be shy to ask questions and share your trading results.

- actively participate in discussions, don't be shy to ask questions and share your trading results. Critical evaluation - always verify any information, don't take anything on faith.

- always verify any information, don't take anything on faith. Risk management - don't risk more than 2% of your capital in one trade, remember about risks.

- don't risk more than 2% of your capital in one trade, remember about risks. Training - expand your horizon, learn and gain experience from successful traders.

Alternative ways to receive Binarium signals

Besides the trading terminal, trading signals can be received from the broker's official Telegram channel and its social media groups. In addition, you always have access to free online signals from WinOptionCrypto and other providers.

Conclusion

Consider Binarium signals as a good but still supplementary tool for decision-making. No matter how good the signals are, don't become dependent on third-party trading decisions. Use them as a source of additional income on binary options, and participation in the broker's trading rooms as another learning method. Meanwhile, continue to improve your own trading strategy, risk and capital management. Only constant self-improvement will help take your binary options trading to the next level.

