    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        Trading strategies for Pocket Option
        /
        Bollinger Bands and RSI Strategy

        Strategy for Pocket Option "Bollinger Bands and RSI"

        Thanks to the fact that the Pocket Option broker has expanded the list of indicators for binary options on its platform, it has become possible to apply many new strategies without using third-party terminals. And one such strategy for binary options is trading with Bolinger Bands and RSI .

        This strategy has simple rules and can be used in trading any currency pairs or other assets on the Pocket Option platform, which means that beginners can easily use it in binary options trading.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Adding and setting up indicators in Pocket Option

        To begin with, it’s worth saying a few words about the indicators from this strategy.

        Bollinger Bands are a price channel with boundaries in which the asset spends most of the time, and breaks through them only at impulse moments, which occur in approximately 20% of cases. During a flat, the price can very rarely go beyond the boundaries, so you can trade inside the channel. Bollinger Bands serves as a filter for buying options and as an indicator that indicates the trend:

        Bollinger Bands in Pocket Option

        The RSI indicator is a relative strength oscillator that shows the strength of the movement and signals a possible trend change when its readings are in the oversold (below “30”) or overbought (above “70”) zones:

        RSI in Pocket Option

        It is worth noting that these indicators can be used quite effectively individually, since there are many strategies for trading using Bolinger Bands or RSI. It is also important to trade with the trend using these indicators for binary options, since in this case the chance of making a profit increases.

        To add indicators on the PocketOption platform, you need to find the indicator panel icon, and after opening it, select the necessary indicators:

        Adding indicators to Pocket Option

        As a result, you need to add Bollinger Bands and RSI, and then change the Bollinger Bands parameters to “20” and “2”:

        Bollinger Bands settings in Pocket Option

        The RSI indicator can be left with the default parameters:

        RSI settings in Pocket Option

        Examples of trading in Pocket Option

        Once the indicators have been added, you can start trading using the following rules:

        Call options are purchased when:

        1. The price is near the lower border of the Bolinger Bands indicator.
        2. The RSI indicator line was below the “30” zone and is breaking through it upward.

        Put options are purchased when:

        1. The price is near the upper border of the Bolinger Bands indicator.
        2. The RSI indicator line was above the “70” zone and is breaking through it downwards.

        It is worth noting that often the values ​​of the RSI indicator will be close to the overbought and oversold levels, which can also indicate the purchase of options, but for greater accuracy it is better to wait until the indicator line is below or above the levels, and not next to them.

        Expiration in trading using the Bolinger Bands and RSI strategy is used in the amount of 5 candles.

        Below you can see one example for a possible purchase of a Call option, where the price was at the lower border of the Bolinger Bands, and the RSI indicator began to leave the oversold zone:

        Call option in Pocket Option

        The Put option is purchased under reverse conditions, and the price in this case was near the upper border of the Bolinger Bands, and the RSI crossed back the level of “70”:

        Put option in Pocket Option

        Conclusion

        As you can see, when trading standard indicators, you can make a profit if you follow all the rules. But before you start trading on a real account, you should definitely practice on a demo account.

        Also, when trading with the Pocket Option broker, you should adhere to the rules of money management and risk management , which will allow you not to lose your entire deposit. We wish you successful trading!

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        How to trade from mobile devices on the Pocket Option platform

        Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

        How to trade express orders with the Pocket Option broker

        How to participate in tournaments on the Pocket Option platform

        How to use signals on Pocket Option

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        Данную стратегию использую давно и статья подтвердила мои ожидания.
        игорь, Самое интересное что не надо ничего покупать. Всё даётся в базе.
        14 November 2023
        Answer
        игорь
        Данную стратегию использую давно и статья подтвердила мои ожидания.
        13 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Эти два индюка всегда будут работать как вместе, так и по отдельности.
        26 September 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Так это не полноценная стратегия, это просто инструкция как работать с двумя индюками.
        26 September 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Хорошая классика, но переделанная под бинарные опционы.
        26 September 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Обычный болинджер, обычный RSI. Ничего нового.
        25 September 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Обязательно ли использовать полосы Боллинджера именно в комбинации с RSI?
        Option Bull, можете еще попробовать стратегию на основе сочетания Боллинджера с Макди. Не знаю лучше ли она этой стратегии, но точно входит число лучших.
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Обязательно ли использовать полосы Боллинджера именно в комбинации с RSI?
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Спасибо Вам ! Если подойти с умом, и делать всё как Вы рассказали, то всё работает, даже на УРА ! Вчера был свободен, сидел тестировал. Из 8- ми сделок, 5 зашли в плюс. Не ожидал такого от покет стратегии
        Олег, эту стратегию могут применять даже начинающие трейдеры. Ее можно использовать м любыми валютными парами.
        Яков, а не подскажите пожалуйста, какой совокупный процент прибыльных сделок у этих двух индикаторов вместе взятых? Помню мне когда-то доказывали, что Полосы Боллинджера отдельно не очень прибыльный индюк, который не стоит внимания.
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        Спасибо Вам ! Если подойти с умом, и делать всё как Вы рассказали, то всё работает, даже на УРА ! Вчера был свободен, сидел тестировал. Из 8- ми сделок, 5 зашли в плюс. Не ожидал такого от покет стратегии
        Олег, эту стратегию могут применять даже начинающие трейдеры. Ее можно использовать м любыми валютными парами.
        23 March 2021
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Спасибо Вам ! Если подойти с умом, и делать всё как Вы рассказали, то всё работает, даже на УРА ! Вчера был свободен, сидел тестировал. Из 8- ми сделок, 5 зашли в плюс. Не ожидал такого от покет стратегии
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Колизей
        Могу сказать одно - брокер так себе, кто поставщик котировок - ответ только один «лицензированный поставщик» Сверял их котировки с разными поставщиками - разница очень большая и такое впечатление что график у них живет своей жизнью! Так что этого брокера можно отправить в корзину
        так же история, подумал что уже все понимаю стартанул, был и профит, но потом серия убытков и потерял .а оказалось что просто не по тренду фигачил, на демке это точно стало бы понятно
        07 October 2020
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        спасибо за стратегию, видел где-то ее раньше, но для общей информации не помешает вспомнить
        07 October 2020
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        полосы болинджера и rsi даже сами по себе раздельно хорошие индикаторы, так что стратегия достойна внимания, но начинать лучше с демки а то помню как сразу с реала начал и потерял 30% депозита!
        07 October 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!