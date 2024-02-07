    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        Fibonacci Scalper

        Strategy for binary options Fibonacci Scalper

        The Fibonacci Scalper binary options strategy is a universal system. It belongs to the category of trend strategies, and in order to increase the percentage of profitable transactions, it has a built-in filter that analyzes the exchange rate dynamics of the selected instrument on the two nearest higher time frames. It is very popular among traders because of its fairly frequent and timely signals.

        On the developers' website this system sells for $97. In this review, we will check how effective it is and whether it is worth the money. At the end of this article you can download it for free for evaluation purposes.

        Content:

        fibonacci scalper chart

        Characteristics of the Strategy for Binary Options Fibonacci Scalper

        Settings for Fibonacci Scalper  Binary Options Strategy

        Fibonacci Scalper strategy indicators are installed as standard in MetaTrader 4. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be found in our video:

        Review and Configuration of Fibonacci Scalper Binary Options Strategy

        The Fibonacci Scalper binary options strategy consists of two indicators: FibonacciTrend and FibonacciScalper.

        fibonacci scalper indicators

        The first (FibonacciTrend) is a panel consisting of several information blocks:

        • Current trend (FibonacciTrend): green – uptrend, red – downtrend;
        • Analytics: Buy Only, Sell Only, Not Trade;
        • Trend of higher timeframes (Fib Trend Power);
        • Current Price;
        • Color of the current candle.

        trend indicator in fibonacci scalper

        FibonacciTrend settings are standard. All parameters are conditionally divided into two blocks: setting the appearance with the position on the chart (red rectangle), and enabling/disabling all kinds of alerts (blue rectangle).

        fibonacci scalper settings

        The second indicator (FibonacciScalper) is a signal type and is used to determine the moment of opening transactions. Blue square – open a Call option, red square – open a Put option.

        fibonacci scalper indicator

        FibonacciScalper settings are also standard and not numerous. The user can change the RISK, FIBSignal, and Enablemail parameters. It was not possible to find out why the RISK parameter is needed; changing it does not affect anything. FIBSignal – influences the number of zig-zags per period. The lower the FIBSignal value, the more transactions. We recommend using one of the Fibonacci series numbers as this parameter: 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, etc. The last parameter Enablemail activates the appearance of alerts.

        fibonacci scalper indicator settings

        Important! You can respond to alerts from the FibonacciScalper indicator only after the candle on which it occurred is closed. Before the time interval closes, the signal to open a trade may disappear, but after the candle closes, it no longer disappears.

        signal in fibonacci scalper

        This is due to the peculiarity of calculating the indicator that reacts to the deviation of the current exchange rate from extreme values. If the quotes of a currency pair go beyond the threshold value, a signal to buy options appears.

        buy signal in fibonacci scalper

        Depending on which direction the deviation occurred, the color of the square under the signal candle is painted in a certain color: blue – upward trend, red – downward trend. If before the candle closes the price has returned to the range below the threshold value, the previous indicator signal is removed. This is an important feature to keep in mind when trading the Fibonacci Scalper binary options strategy. Thus, all a trader needs to do after the next signal appears is to wait for the candle to close to verify it.

        Trading using this system is very comfortable and simple, because... It warns about the occurrence of promising transactions using alerts.

        alerts in fibonacci scalper

        To make money on binary options, it is important not only to correctly determine the moment of the transaction, but also the periods of time when you should not trade due to unsuitable market conditions. Even a beginner can handle Fibonacci Scalper strategies, easily navigating the rapidly changing environment of exchange trading. The trader will be warned about the absence of a directional price impulse by the “No Trade” information panel message.

        information panel in fibonacci scalper

        The Fibonacci Scalper binary options strategy follows the trend of older periods, as indicated on its dashboard. For example, to appear an entry point on the M5 timeframe, the trend direction is checked on the periods M15 and M30.

        This is not the only method of identifying the general trend in the exchange rate of a financial instrument. There are other approaches, for example, analyzing candlestick patterns. On our website there is a whole selection of articles devoted to analyzing markets using them:

        The use of additional methods for identifying a trend helps to improve the quality of transactions and, as a result, increase the total number of options closed with a profit. Therefore, do not neglect this knowledge, which you can get on our website for free.

        Trading Rules using the Fibonacci Scalper Strategy for Binary Options

        To carry out a trade, according to the Fibonacci Scalper rules, you must wait until several conditions are met:

        1. The information panel allows trading and shows one of the directions.
        2. A signal appears in the form of a colored square.
        3. An alert appears in a pop-up window.

        signal to buy a call option in fibonacci scalper

        Buying a Binary Option Call:

        To open a Call option, the information panel must have the inscription “Buy Only”. At the close of the next candle a blue square appears. A message appears in the pop-up window: Buy Only. At the opening of a new time interval, we buy a Call option.

        signals in fibonacci scalper

        Buying a Binary Option Put:

        To buy a Put option, the information panel must show “Sell Only”. At the close of the next candle a red square appears. A message appears in the pop-up window: Sell Only. At the opening of a new time interval, we buy a Put option.

        signal to buy a put option in fibonacci scalper

        Conclusion

        The Fibonacci Scalper binary options strategy is universal and is perfect not only for active scalpers, but also for lovers of long-term transactions, as well as for beginners, because will not require any additional knowledge from them other than following their signals.

        In general, we can note its simplicity and effectiveness when purchasing binary options on various financial instruments. It is worth the money and can be used in short-term, long-term trading, as well as in the Forex market.

        To increase the profitability of this technique, in addition to analyzing the exchange rate dynamics of older periods, we recommend using trend indicators and Price Action patterns. Test different combinations on history and choose the best option for your asset.

        As you know, mastering a new system should begin by opening trades on a demo account. There are no exceptions to be made with Fibonacci Scalper. Start trading on the simulator, applying all the rules of risk management and money management, so that when you switch to a real account with your broker, you feel confident.

        Download the Fibonacci Scalper Binary Options Strategy

        Download

        Try it on a demo account

        PO

        See also:

        Best binary options broker

        Live chart for binary options

        How to make money on binary options

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

        Estimate:
        (5.00 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Стратегия я думал про уровни Фибоначчи, или про сетку Фибоначчи, а хотя нет, не буду тогда её тестить, торгую по уровням, и по уровням Фибоначчи и хватит
        10 July 2024
        Answer
        игорь
        **Достоинства:** * Статья четко и лаконично излагает основы стратегии скальпинга Фибоначчи. * Она содержит полезные иллюстрации, которые помогают читателям визуализировать концепции. * Автор предоставляет пошаговое руководство по применению стратегии. **Области для улучшения:** * **Больше деталей о выборе таймфрейма:** Статья не затрагивает важность выбора таймфрейма для скальпинга Фибоначчи. Это важный аспект, который следует рассмотреть. * **Углубленный анализ прибыльности:** Хотя статья упоминает потенциал прибыльности стратегии, она не приводит конкретных данных или обратного тестирования, чтобы подтвердить эти утверждения. Предоставление более глубокого анализа прибыльности может повысить доверие читателей. * **Управление рисками:** В статье недостаточно внимания уделяется управлению рисками. Автор должен включить раздел о том, как управлять рисками и устанавливать стоп-лоссы с помощью стратегии. * **Психология скальпинга:** Скальпинг может быть стрессовым занятием. Было бы полезно включить раздел, посвященный психологии скальпинга, и тому, как управлять своими эмоциями во время торговли. * **Ограничения:** Автор должен выделить любые ограничения стратегии, например, при определенных рыночных условиях или активах. Это поможет читателям иметь более реалистичные ожидания. **Дополнительные рекомендации:** * Добавить ссылку на любой соответствующий материал, например на учебники или блоги по скальпингу Фибоначчи. * Включить раздел часто задаваемых вопросов, чтобы ответить на распространенные вопросы о стратегии. * Использовать более профессиональную и последовательную терминологию.
        10 July 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        И снова не повезло. Ну и ладно.
        Трейдер БО, это всего лишь отмена убытка. Вот если бы депозит разыгрывался, в несколько тыс зеленых.
        Богдан, Ну вы загнули. Тут на столько рекламы нет. В статье я имею в виду. на сайте может и есть.
        Трейдер БО, Это должна быть супер посещаемость
        Артур, Да я просто помечтал... )) Не особо надеюсь
        21 June 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        И снова не повезло. Ну и ладно.
        Трейдер БО, это всего лишь отмена убытка. Вот если бы депозит разыгрывался, в несколько тыс зеленых.
        Богдан, Ну вы загнули. Тут на столько рекламы нет. В статье я имею в виду. на сайте может и есть.
        Трейдер БО, Это должна быть супер посещаемость
        17 June 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        И снова не повезло. Ну и ладно.
        Трейдер БО, это всего лишь отмена убытка. Вот если бы депозит разыгрывался, в несколько тыс зеленых.
        Богдан, Ну вы загнули. Тут на столько рекламы нет. В статье я имею в виду. на сайте может и есть.
        17 June 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        И снова не повезло. Ну и ладно.
        Трейдер БО, это всего лишь отмена убытка. Вот если бы депозит разыгрывался, в несколько тыс зеленых.
        17 June 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        И снова не повезло. Ну и ладно.
        13 June 2024
        Answer
        WinOption Admin
        WinOption Admin
        С исчезающим сигналом это круто придумано, это выдержка для трейдера ждать именно точного сигнала, и заодно можно включить другие способы анализа графика... И вот когда закрылась свеча и сигнал не исчез + другие данные в процессе анализа - это реальный помощник в торговле...
        Сергей, поздравляем! Вы оставили самый лучший комментарий. Пожалуйста, сообщите свои контактные данные в Telegram, чтобы мы могли вручить вам промокод на $10.
        12 June 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Меня радует то, что здесь всего лишь два индикатора. Когда три и более - глаза разбегаются.
        Артур, Я считаю что три индикатора в стратегии - идеальное количество. Больше - это перебор. Два... ну такое.. надо пробовать.
        Трейдер БО, Два нормально: один трендовый, другой сигнальный.
        tirant, Я привык с тремя. Лишнее подтверждение не помешает.
        10 June 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Меня радует то, что здесь всего лишь два индикатора. Когда три и более - глаза разбегаются.
        Артур, Я считаю что три индикатора в стратегии - идеальное количество. Больше - это перебор. Два... ну такое.. надо пробовать.
        Трейдер БО, Два нормально: один трендовый, другой сигнальный.
        10 June 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        С исчезающим сигналом это круто придумано, это выдержка для трейдера ждать именно точного сигнала, и заодно можно включить другие способы анализа графика... И вот когда закрылась свеча и сигнал не исчез + другие данные в процессе анализа - это реальный помощник в торговле...
        10 June 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Этот индикатор на каком приложении или сайте устанавливается?
        Илья, В МТ4 устанавливается данная стратегия.
        07 June 2024
        Answer
        игорь
        Отличная статья о скальпинге по Фибоначчи! Автор подробно объясняет, как использовать уровни Фибоначчи для определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления, что является основополагающим навыком для скальперов. Примеры сделок в статье наглядно иллюстрируют, как идентифицировать точки входа и выхода и управлять рисками. Эта статья будет весьма полезной как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, которые ищут стратегию с высоким уровнем риска и вознаграждения. Я очень рекомендую прочитать ее всем, кто интересуется скальпингом на рынке.
        06 June 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Трендовая стратегия?а если разворот или кратковременная коррекция?тогда что делать?
        06 June 2024
        Answer
        Магомедгаджи
        Всегда с недоверием относился к подобным числам, считал это протянутым за уши, натянутым. Но любопытство взяло верх и я попробовал поторговать используя числа Фибоначчи. Удивлению моему не было предела когда убедился, что это действительно работает. Я работал методом тыка,а тут предлагают специальную стратегию, которую разработали специалисты. Это нужно ценить. Спасибо
        06 June 2024
        Answer
        Илья
        Меня радует то, что здесь всего лишь два индикатора. Когда три и более - глаза разбегаются.
        Артур, Я считаю что три индикатора в стратегии - идеальное количество. Больше - это перебор. Два... ну такое.. надо пробовать.
        р Трейдер БО, Думаю то что некоторые индекаторы ещё можно добавить, они могут точнее дать ответ
        06 June 2024
        Answer
        Илья
        Этот индикатор на каком приложении или сайте устанавливается?
        06 June 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Меня радует то, что здесь всего лишь два индикатора. Когда три и более - глаза разбегаются.
        Артур, Я считаю что три индикатора в стратегии - идеальное количество. Больше - это перебор. Два... ну такое.. надо пробовать.
        06 June 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Меня радует то, что здесь всего лишь два индикатора. Когда три и более - глаза разбегаются.
        06 June 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Не стрелки - квадратики. Но в принципе все понятно.
        06 June 2024
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!