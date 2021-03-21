The FOREX VIKING PRO binary options strategy, according to the author, is based on an analysis of volatility and price movements of a trading asset, after which it issues signals for the purchase of binary options with maximum potential profit.

The FOREX VIKING PRO strategy is paid and costs $37, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy for binary options

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Timeframes: any.

Expiration: 3 candles (special conditions for trading are required, which are discussed later in the article).

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: forexviking.ex4.

Trading instruments: currency pairs , cryptocurrencies , stocks, commodities.

Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time.

Recommended brokers: Deriv , Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

Installing FOREX VIKING PRO strategy indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

The easiest way is to install an indicator for binary options from the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy from the template located at the end of the article.

Review of FOREX VIKING PRO strategy indicators for binary options

All that can be learned from the information on the author’s website about the strategy for binary options FOREX VIKING PRO is that it analyzes the price movement and volatility of trading assets, and then issues signals to buy a Call or Put option. And even though the strategy has an information panel indicating the trend, for some reason there is no information about this on the website.

The strategy contains at least three indicators, but they are all integrated into one indicator called FOREX VIKING. It includes:

Signals; Bar chart; Information panel.

As a result, on the information panel you can see the current trend and the current signal, and the chart itself also shows signals in the form of stars and the histogram that generates them (signals appear at the intersection of the zero level with the histogram).

When a signal appears, the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy will display an alert:

The indicator settings in the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy are extensive, and you can configure:

Timeframe ;

Trend period;

Price calculation formula;

Alerts;

Colors of signals, histograms and everything else.

It’s worth noting right away that in order to increase the number of signals, you need to change one single parameter, and the lower the value, the more signals the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy will generate:

Is the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy a copy of another strategy?

The interesting thing is that the FOREX VIKING PRO binary options strategy is a complete clone of the Forex Decimus strategy :

FOREX VIKING PRO Strategy Forex Decimus Strategy

This is evidenced not only by the visually similar strategy graphs shown above, but also by completely identical information panels:

FOREX VIKING PRO info panel Forex Decimus Info Dashboard

This is also evidenced by the very principle of operation of the indicator, where there is only one main indicator and other indicators are “sewn” into it.

As a result, we can conclude that the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy and the Forex Decimus strategy are the developments of the same author.

Trading rules using the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy

The trading rules using the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy are very simple, and to purchase a Call option you must:

There was an upward trend (shown on the panel); A blue star appeared.

To purchase options you must:

There was a downward trend (shown on the panel); A purple star appeared.

To better understand the trend, you can also read articles on this topic:

Expiration is not announced, since the signals according to the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy for binary options are very weak, which we will discuss later.

Signals based on the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy for binary options

Despite the fact that on the website of the author of the strategy for binary options FOREX VIKING PRO there are many images with accurate signals, in fact everything is completely different. And if in the author’s second strategy, which was discussed above, it is possible to receive profitable signals when working with the trend, then in the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy there will be very few profitable signals, and one of the problems becomes the choice of expiration time , since signals in the form of stars appear already in at the very end of the movement:

Another example of signals in a short-term flat:

As can be seen from the images above, signals for Call and Put options appear precisely on reversals in the opposite direction, although in some cases the price still moves in the direction of the signal, but it will be difficult to use this in binary options trading, since this requires very long expiration. But such signals can be used without problems for the Forex market .

If you still want to try trading binary options using this strategy, then you should find a binary options broker that allows you to use expiration for at least a day. Such brokers include brokers Deriv and Binarium .

Another option for trading binary options is to open trades in the opposite direction of the signal. That is, when a blue star appears, it is necessary to buy a Put option instead of buying a Call option, and vice versa in the case of purple stars. In this case, you can use an expiration of 3 candles. If we consider the previous image, we will get the following signals:

Using the signals in reverse, one can see that three out of four signals would be profitable.

Conclusion

The FOREX VIKING PRO strategy, as you can see, is more suitable for the Forex market, but if you use its signals “on the contrary”, then it is also suitable for binary options. It is important to note that before transferring this strategy to a real account, you should definitely test it on a demo account , since it is not known what indicators it will have over the long term. Also, do not forget about the rules of money management and risk management , which will help protect your deposit from being lost .

Download the FOREX VIKING PRO strategy for free

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

How to make money on binary options

What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

Books on trading

The best indicators for binary options without redrawing