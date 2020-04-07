    Registration
        Strategy for Pocket Option "Level Breakdown"

        The “Level Breakout” strategy involves opening a trade after the chart breaks through the support or resistance level and continues to move in the same direction. Using this approach, traders at the Pocket Option broker place appropriate orders for binary options at the moment when a new trend is confirmed. That is, transactions can be made only after the next candle opens in the same direction.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Trading algorithm for this strategy

        To complete transactions you need:

        1. Set support and resistance levels in the Poketoption terminal and wait until the price chart breaks through one of them.
        2. Wait until the candle that broke through the level closes lower (higher);
        3. Wait until the next candle is formed below (above) the level.
        4. Open a sell (buy) deal after the next candle following the one that broke through the level closes.

        Opening trades on Pocket Option

        An example of buying a Put option when breaking through a support level.

        Put option

        An example of buying a Put option when the support line is broken in a downtrend.

        Put option

        An example of buying a Call option when the resistance line is broken.

        Call option

        Signal with false breakout

        The Pocket Option broker recommends opening a deal only after the signal is confirmed (after the second candle closes). Often such breakouts are false, and the chart returns to the previous corridor. In this case, the next candle falls (rises) to the same price range.

        The following signs indicate a false penetration:

        1. The candle breaks the level only with its shadow. Its body closes below the resistance line (above - support).
        2. The first candle closes, respectively, slightly below or above the indicated lines, and the next one begins to move up or down.

        Signal with false breakout

        You cannot open trades within the framework of this strategy if, after a candle that breaks through one of the levels, a new one is formed in the opposite direction.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Это обычный свечной анализ ставший стратегией.
        Богдан, это не совсем так, потому что классический свечной анализ предполагает, что трейдер не будет пользоваться никакими дополнительными инструментами для торговли, будь то индикаторы, боты и т.д. Здесь же предусмотрено использование индикатора уровней поддержки/сопротивления, в котором сигналом выступает свеча, следующая в направлении противоположного тренда, после свечи пробившей своим телом линию поддержки или сопротивления.
        Руслан, вот именно, не понимаю людей которые так поверхностно рассуждают в элементарных вещах. Про пробой уровней верное замечание, я бы еще дополнил, что здесь также очень важно следить за сигналами, потому что могут попасться ложные. Они отличаются от нормальных сигналов тем, что у них пробивает уровень поддержки/сопротивления не тело свечи, а ее тень.
        15 May 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Это обычный свечной анализ ставший стратегией.
        Богдан, это не совсем так, потому что классический свечной анализ предполагает, что трейдер не будет пользоваться никакими дополнительными инструментами для торговли, будь то индикаторы, боты и т.д. Здесь же предусмотрено использование индикатора уровней поддержки/сопротивления, в котором сигналом выступает свеча, следующая в направлении противоположного тренда, после свечи пробившей своим телом линию поддержки или сопротивления.
        15 May 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Где-то читал что свечной анализ сейчас перестаёт работать. Что-то изменилось в рынке.
        04 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Это обычный свечной анализ ставший стратегией.
        03 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Я бы не называл это громким словом стратегия. Обычная торговля на пробое. Хотя почему нет? Так даже солиднее звучит.)))
        29 September 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Написано всё просто, а вот как оно в действительности. Рынок часто ведет себя совсем не так как в статье.
        28 September 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Интересно, а ее можно совмещать с другими стратегиями, которые позволяют предугадать разворот тренда, чтобы не делать поспешный ордеров после пробития линии?
        Руслан, а зачем перегружать стартегию лишними индикаторами и сигналами? В статье все предельно ясно написано, что нужно дождаться закрытия свечи, которая следует после той, что сделала пробитие и все.
        20 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Интересно, а ее можно совмещать с другими стратегиями, которые позволяют предугадать разворот тренда, чтобы не делать поспешный ордеров после пробития линии?
        20 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Это вообще классика, любую книгу по тех анализу откройте и там будет о пробитии уровней много информации, работает точно, но надо понимать когда входить)
        Maxtrade, это точно, на схожем принципе основываются многие другие стратегии, в которых есть уровни)
        20 February 2023
        Answer
        Серега Попсуев
        Серега Попсуев
        Как торговать пробои я узнал, что их лучше не торговать. Ну их в баню эти пробои, на откатах больше заработать можно, скальпингом, цена как лось бьется об уровень, на уровне ставишь, раз-два-три в плюсе, а там пофиг пробой будет уже или отбой, если пробой ставишь от следующего уровня, если выстреливает видишь, что силы есть прет как на танке, то жди угасания, затухания, когда она надорвется и гаси эту с..ку на понижение, обычно она простреливает несколько слабых уровней и рогами упирается в сильный, там снова идет коридором или разворотом, накапливает позиции, откидывает ее, это и есть твой шанс поросенок, чтоб тебя волки не сожрали.)))) По тренду тоже прикольно торговать, после пробоя, идет возврат и попер, если уровней нет или они слабые, а импульс хороший, то тренд твой друг. Во флете чисто скальпинг рекомендую, при угасании, ставишь от верхнего на понижение, от нижнего на повышение, до затухания, когда пружина сжалась, вали, пока она не распрямилась, а то снесет, обычно треугольником флет заходит перед пробоем и чаще по основному движению, но опять же от многих факторов зависит. Тут все надо учитывать.
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        Это вообще классика, любую книгу по тех анализу откройте и там будет о пробитии уровней много информации, работает точно, но надо понимать когда входить)
        07 April 2020
        Answer
        Екатерина
        Тех анализ рулит и стратегии с его помощью лучшие, имхо!
        07 April 2020
        Answer
        Feduk
        Feduk
        Отличная стратегия для часовых графиков)
        07 April 2020
        Answer
