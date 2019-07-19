Today, every binary options trader can use the Pocket Option mirror site as an alternative domain to access the trading platform. If for any reason the main site is unavailable, the Pocket Option broker offers the official mirror site.

This backup protects against failures of the main server, ensuring the reliable storage of user personal data and the availability of all services, including trading. In this review, we'll explain where to safely find a brokerage company subdomain and how to take full advantage of a backup site.

Content:

Reasons to use a website mirror

Pocket Option offers access to its official website by entering an alternative web address, called a mirror. Why is this necessary? It's simple: sometimes the broker's services experience interruptions, and traders need an alternative way to connect to the trading platform .

In such cases, mirrors come to the rescue, ensuring uninterrupted operation for traders when connecting to the Pocket Option trading platform. We draw your attention to this feature, as it is critical for traders.

The broker's customer support team closely monitors the reliability of its services. However, malfunctions do occasionally occur. These issues are most often caused by the following reasons:

Technical problems on the main site. The platform's operation is restricted in some regions of the world. In these cases, traders must use mirror sites to access the official website. Internet service provider (ISP) blocks. In some countries, access to the Pocket Option platform may be restricted by ISPs. In such situations, mirror sites can help bypass any blocking and continue using the platform.

Mirrors therefore play an important role for pocket option traders. They allow trading operations to be conducted anytime and anywhere, regardless of the trader's location and possible restrictions, even in Russia.

Technical implementation

Pocket Option hosts its servers in reliable data centers, allowing mirror sites to continue operating even if the main site is blocked. Creating a mirror site is a complex process. To implement it, the broker's technical specialists go through several key steps:

copying files and databases from the main site

hosting copies on different servers

data synchronization

This approach ensures efficient load distribution and improves system functionality and performance. Thanks to the configured synchronization, the Pocket site's duplicate will constantly exchange data with the main resource, keeping the information up to date.

Safety when using mirrors

Please note: the Pocket Option mirror, while improving the performance of online resources, requires special attention to security. Users should carefully check the URLs they visit and ensure that they access the Pocket Option platform exclusively through official sources. It's important to understand that clicking on untrusted links may lead to a phishing site that appears to be the original resource but is created by scammers to obtain personal information.

To prevent this from happening, always use only officially recommended mirrors. Also, be extremely careful when clicking links from search engines. Before entering your information on a website that appears to be official, check its security certificate. This simple check will help protect your privacy.

To protect yourself, use only official sources and recommended mirrors, links to which are posted on the official website. Your safety comes first.

Keeping mirrors up to date

To keep the mirror site up to date, you must adhere to certain rules. As mentioned earlier, first check the mirror address—it should lead to the official Pocket Option website. The alternative domain should not contain suspicious characters, but it must have a digital fingerprint.

Furthermore, working mirrors always support users' access to the official Pocket Option website, ensuring connection with this binary options broker through data synchronization, ensuring its relevance.

Users interact with the platform through browsers with safe browsing features enabled. These browsers can block malicious websites or warn users of threats.

Practical tips for use

The main piece of advice we want to share with you is to always check the address of the website you visit via links online. Scammers often create copies of official websites, and they are visually indistinguishable from the original, except for one thing – the address.

Additionally, use an antivirus when surfing the internet – it will ensure protection and safe browsing. Verifying the source is also a good practice to help avoid scammers' traps. We recommend constantly improving your education and awareness of current cyberthreats.

Pros and cons of using mirrors

Advantages of Pocket Option mirrors:

Uninterrupted access to the Pocket Option platform: mirrors allow traders to connect to the platform without interruption, regardless of any issues with the provider.

mirrors allow traders to connect to the platform without interruption, regardless of any issues with the provider. Increased security: The alternative site Pocket Option offers traders protection for their accounts from hacking.

The alternative site Pocket Option offers traders protection for their accounts from hacking. Bypassing Pocket Option blocks: In some countries, the availability of the Pocket Option service depends on the regulator's position. An alternative website helps circumvent these restrictions. This allows the broker to offer binary options trading even to traders living in these countries.

In some countries, the availability of the Pocket Option service depends on the regulator's position. An alternative website helps circumvent these restrictions. This allows the broker to offer binary options trading even to traders living in these countries. DDoS protection: Mirrors protect the platform from DDoS attacks by evenly distributing the load between servers.

Mirrors protect the platform from DDoS attacks by evenly distributing the load between servers. Speeding up the Pocket Option platform: Having a website copy located closer to the user reduces the Pocket Option platform's response time and improves the speed of trade execution.

Disadvantages of Pocket Option mirrors:

Mirrors are not as reliable as the official Pocket Option website , especially if they are administered by unofficial persons.

, especially if they are administered by unofficial persons. Mirror sites are sometimes used for the purpose of stealing personal data, which creates security risks.

which creates security risks. Fraudsters can create fake mirrors to steal funds.

to steal funds. Sometimes mirror sites are blocked by internet providers or government agencies, which reduces the availability of the Pocket Option service.

or government agencies, which reduces the availability of the Pocket Option service. Phishing can lead a trader to a fraudulent website posing as an official resource.

How to find and use an alternative site

Finding a mirror can be challenging. Therefore, we recommend first visiting the official Pocket Option website and searching for official mirrors there.

We also recommend using only trusted sources of information about the broker, such as the Pocket Option trading platform, social media, forums , customer support , and a personal account manager.

This way, you'll avoid the risks associated with online fraud. When clicking the link, be sure to check the green lock in your browser's address bar—it indicates the presence of an SSL certificate. This way, accessing Pocket Option through an alternative domain will be just as secure as accessing the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the current duplicate site for Pocket Option?

A current duplicate of the Pocket Option website is available here . We recommend searching for information about working mirror sites for the Pocket Option trading platform only on the official resources of this binary options broker. Information in today's world changes quickly and becomes outdated, so in addition to the official website, please contact customer support. This is where you'll find the most reliable information about available alternative addresses for accessing the platform.

Where can I find an alternative domain for Pocket Option?

It's best to search for an alternative Pocket Option domain on the platform's official website or contact support. This is where you'll find the most up-to-date information on available alternative login addresses. Be careful: using unverified sources can lead to loss of account access.

Is it safe to use the Pocket Option website's alternative?

Traders have legitimate concerns about the security of using Pocket Option mirror sites, as they often encounter scammers. We recommend using only the official Pocket Option mirror site or verified alternative addresses provided by customer support. Remember: the security of your finances is entirely in your hands.

