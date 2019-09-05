Pocket Option Withdrawal Time, Limits, Fees & Much More

This detailed guide helps those just starting to explore online trading on the popular binary options platform. This manual will discuss Pocket Option's withdrawal time, limits, fees, etc. The capacity to access funds swiftly and securely is one of the critical skills of a successful binary options trader.

We will break down each step of this process, starting with submitting a request and ending with the funds being credited to your preferred payment system. You will learn about Pocket Option withdrawal methods, potential fees, and request processing times. Additionally, we will answer frequently asked questions that may arise for new users.

How to withdraw money from Pocket Option

It is easy to withdraw funds from the Pocket Option broker if you know how to do it correctly. However, as with any process, specific nuances are worth noting. To ensure a smooth and timely withdrawal, follow these steps:

Step 1: Secure Login to Pocket Option

Go to the official Pocket Option website. In the panel on the right side of the site, select the “Log In” menu.

Enter your email with a password, then click the “LogIn” button.

2: Locate the Withdrawal Hub

After logging into your account, go to the withdrawal menu. To do this, select the "Finance" section and then navigate to the "Withdrawal" menu.

Step 3: Handpick Your Preferred Withdrawal Method

Choose from the list the withdrawal method you used to fund your account. Keep in mind that Pocket Option offers clients a variety of withdrawal methods. However, to prevent money laundering and other fraudulent activities, you must withdraw funds to the account you used for the deposit.

Step 4: Enter Withdrawal Details

Specify the amount you'd like to withdraw from your account. Remember to withdraw funds using the method specified in the previous step. Pay attention to the processing time for withdrawal requests handled by Pocket Option's customer support and any applicable fees.

Step 5: Double-Check Before Confirming

Before you start the withdrawal process, check all the fields you have filled out. Please ensure that you have filled in account details correctly and without errors. Only after that click on the "Confirm" button.

Note that the broker offers to place a part of temporarily free funds in a safe deposit box at a favorable interest rate of 10% per annum.

Step 6: Verification Protocols (if needed)

You can do this in the "Help" section if you need to verify an additional bank card. You must submit a request to Pocket Option's customer support team and attach a photo or scan of both sides of your bank card. Please note: when scanning the card, cover the CVV code. It is essential, so please pay close attention to it.

Step 7: Keep Tabs on the Withdrawal Status

The Pocket Option broker values transparency of relations with its clients. Therefore, the trading platform has a special section, "History," where you can see the entire history of your financial transactions. Go to this section's "Withdrawal" menu and check the status of your requests. After the financial service executes your withdrawal request, it will be "Completed."

What is the Pocket Option minimum withdrawal amount?

According to the Pocket Option User Agreement, the minimum withdrawal amount is $10. It means you can withdraw money even after making a small profit. We have noticed that beginners particularly appreciate these conditions. Therefore, we draw the attention of novice traders to the withdrawal option of minimum amounts.

What are Pocket Option withdrawal currencies?

According to the User Agreement, the currency of the trading account is US dollars. The client cannot change it, and dollars are used to display the user's balance. However, when funds are withdrawn, they can be converted to the currency necessary for the user at the current exchange rate. We want to emphasize that the brokerage company does not charge withdrawal fees.

Possible withdrawal problems

Now it's time to discuss potential issues traders may sometimes encounter when withdrawing funds. Here are a few of the most common problems, along with suggested solutions.

Withdrawal request declined

Before starting the withdrawal process:

Ensure that the amount you wish to withdraw is less than or equal to your account balance.

Check that your account has completed the identity verification process and provided the required identification documents to customer support.

If you plan to withdraw bonus funds, verify that you have met the trading volume conditions.

Make sure the withdrawal details you entered do not contain any errors.

Pay special attention to the accuracy of the bank account information when using bank transfers, as users often make mistakes when using this payment method.

Withdrawal pending for an extended period

Remember that the processing time for bank transfers and specific payment systems may vary depending on your country of residence. Sometimes, these transfers can take longer than initially expected due to the actions of intermediary banks.

Delays can also occur because of the high volume of requests the financial service needs to process.

Increased processing time for your request may be due to Pocket Option Financial Services scrutinizing a large withdrawal amount.

Funds not received after processing

We found that sometimes technical issues can cause payment delays.

In case of a delay in disbursement, double-check your withdrawal details to ensure they are correct.

Unable to withdraw using preferred method

Typically, the main reason you will not be able to withdraw funds through the selected payment methods involves temporary technical issues with Pocket Option’s partner payment gateway. The company itself has no control over these matters.

Additionally, your country of residence may stop supporting the payment method you need.

Problems with crypto withdrawals

Blockchain transaction delays can sometimes extend cryptocurrency withdrawal times, especially during peak financial market hours when trading volumes are high on crypto exchanges.

Always double-check the wallet address to which you plan to withdraw funds, and pay close attention to the network you’re using for the transaction.

Take into account the minimum withdrawal threshold in a particular coin sometimes differs from other cryptocurrencies.

Pocket Option Withdrawal Methods

The broker Pocket Option offers clients a wide variety of payment methods. These methods fall into three main categories.

Bank transfers

Based on our experience, we can say that bank transfers are the most reliable way to withdraw funds from a Pocket Option account.

Although processing withdrawal requests via bank transfer typically takes longer than other methods, we recommend this option when you need to withdraw a large sum. Bank transfers usually take 3–7 business days.

E-Wallets

E-wallets are suitable for traders for whom withdrawal time is critical. Usually this procedure takes from 24 to 48 hours. We have checked Grab Pay, Boost, PayFix and PicPay wallets and we can confirm this. Many Pocket Option clients appreciate this speed of transaction processing, so they often choose this withdrawal method.

E-wallets are available 24/7, and their user-friendly interfaces make them accessible even for beginners.

Because they operate around the clock and are not tied to bank hours, you can access your funds faster than with a bank transfer.

Cryptocurrency platforms

If you enjoy working with cryptocurrency and want to withdraw profits from binary options trading in USDT, Pocket Option offers you this opportunity. For example, clients of this broker can withdraw their profits to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

This withdrawal method, like the previous one, falls into the category of fast methods, as blockchain transactions confirm much faster than traditional bank transfers. The only requirement is that you need to open an account on Binance. You can read about how to do this in the article "Registering on Binance".

Pocket Option withdrawal fees

Before working with any binary options broker, familiarize yourself with their fees. These expenses will directly impact your final financial results, so knowing what commissions your broker charges is crucial.

For example, the Pocket Option does not charge fees for deposits and withdrawals, which is not the case for payment systems. Most e-wallets impose fees for transferring funds, and you need to consider these. We recommend carefully examining the costs of different payment systems to choose the most optimal one.

Pocket Option withdrawal time

We discovered with interest that the most common question among beginners regarding working with a binary options broker is how long Pocket Option takes to process withdrawals. Answering this seemingly simple question is not a straightforward process. The time it takes to withdraw primarily depends on your payment system. Based on our experience, bank transfers typically take three days; in rare cases, they can take up to two weeks. In contrast, funds arrive quickly in e-wallets and cryptocurrency accounts – usually within two business days.

Pocket Option withdrawal limit

First, we want to draw your attention to your active bonus. When you submit your withdrawal request, the Pocket Option will deduct the bonus from your account balance. You cannot withdraw any additional funds received from the company until you meet all the conditions for trading volume.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, even a beginner can cope with withdrawing funds in the Pocket Option despite the many nuances. The first thing you should pay attention to is verifying personal data. Be sure to provide the required identification documents to the customer support service. Only after confirming your identity can you access the "Withdrawal" section.

Once you have completed this task, choose your favorite payment method with minimal commissions. Remember, the Pocket Option does not take a commission for withdrawal, but electronic payment systems are very even. Take these costs into account when determining the amount to withdraw. If you still have any questions, leave comments below this article. We will answer any questions. You can also write a message to the chat on our website. Our customer support team will consult you. We wish everyone significant profits and large withdrawals!

FAQ

How do I know if my withdrawal was successful?

To check if you successfully withdraw your funds, go to the "Withdrawal" menu under the "History" section in "Finance" on the trading platform. Here, you'll see a table with all your withdrawal requests. The "Status" column shows the state of your submission. If it reads "Completed," you successfully withdraw your funds. Additionally, you'll receive an email confirming the withdrawal details. For extra verification, log in to the payment system account you used for the withdrawal.

Can I withdraw using more than one payment method?

You can utilize several payment methods for payout, but only if you use different wallets to finance your trading account. In this case, withdrawals will be processed proportionally to the deposits made from each wallet. However, you can split your entire profit evenly between different wallets.

What if I made a mistake in my withdrawal details?

The finance department will reject your request because your details won't match those you used when funding your trading account. You may need further proof of identity to resubmit the required identification documents.

Can I withdraw funds on weekends/holidays?

You can make a withdrawal request whenever you want. However, keep in mind that processing usually takes longer on weekends and holidays since banks are closed.

