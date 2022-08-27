    Registration
        Useful chat features in Pocket Option

        The Pocket Option broker 's support service uses different channels to communicate with clients, which include a feedback form, email or chat. And it is the chat that is most often used by all traders, since it is the fastest way to communicate with broker managers. Also, the chat at the Pocket Option broker can be used to communicate with other traders, so we will consider its capabilities in detail below.

        Content:

        Why do you need chat in Pocket Option?

        Chat is a convenient option for communicating with support or other customers using Pocket Option services. Thanks to this function , binary options broker clients can quickly receive analytical information, news and other information needed in trading.

        To open or close a chat, you need to click on the corresponding icon, which is located on the left panel. The language of communication and display of news and other information depends on the profile settings:

        how to connect to support service in pocket option

        Each user can create their own channels, including for a limited group of traders. To do this, just click on “+” and fill out the fields in the window that appears:

        creating a channel

        Communication with Pocket Option support

        To ask a question to the support service, you need to select “Support Chat” in the window:

        pocket option support

        Communication with other traders trading in Pocket Option

        To communicate with other people, just go to the “General Chat” section for Russian-speaking clients or to “General Chat” for English-speaking clients:

        channels with pocket option traders

        Please note that all messages are checked. You cannot write something that does not comply with the rules of communication.

        Custom channels and personal conversations in Pocket Option

        To start a personal conversation with any trader, you need to click the search icon and find the desired trader:

        search for traders and channels

        You can also create your own channels or join existing ones. As standard, you will have several channels from the Pocket Option broker in your chat. It contains news, analytics and information on bonuses . To go to these channels you need to open the channels section of the same name:

        news and analytics

        Pocket Option chat notifications

        Notifications regarding trading appear in this section. For example, if your trade is closed by the broker or for other technical reasons, you will receive a notification in this section:

        notifications from broker Pocket Option

        Conclusion

        The Pocket Option broker's chat is a useful addition to trading, as there you can not only get answers to questions, but also chat with other traders, or find out news about both the market and the platform. You can also create a channel yourself to communicate with other traders or share your knowledge.

        Open an account with PocketOption

        PO

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Как быстро служба поддержки реагирует на сообщения в чате?
        12 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Преимущество чата заключается в том, что он ускоряет коммуникацию как с поддержкой, так и с другими трейдерами.
        04 November 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Чат полезная вещь. Я конечно не читаю, все, что там пишут, это отвлекает немного, но если есть вопросы, обычно там задаю.
        04 November 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Очень удобно, что есть такой чат. Я неоднократно обращался в нем за советами, потому что много чего ещё не понятно и торгую в основном на демо-счете.
        04 November 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Чат у Покета классный и чатлане тоже))
        17 September 2022
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Чат - это выход в мир коммуникации в плоскости одной платформы с единомышленниками. Это оперативная связь и моментальное решение любых вопросов, которые могут возникнуть в процессе торговли бинарными опционами. И чат в Покет Опшн разработан совершенным образом и поддерживается на высшем уровне. Хочется выразить ОГРОМНУЮ благодарность всей команде брокера за такой юзабельный сервис и высокий уровень обслуживания.
        Владимир, поддерживаю! Всё очень точно написано! Покет развивается.
        30 August 2022
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Чат - это выход в мир коммуникации в плоскости одной платформы с единомышленниками. Это оперативная связь и моментальное решение любых вопросов, которые могут возникнуть в процессе торговли бинарными опционами. И чат в Покет Опшн разработан совершенным образом и поддерживается на высшем уровне. Хочется выразить ОГРОМНУЮ благодарность всей команде брокера за такой юзабельный сервис и высокий уровень обслуживания.
        28 August 2022
        Answer
        Максим Коваль
        Максим Коваль
        сколько торгую у покета не заглядывал в чат ниразу, оказывается там как в телеге все есть))
        19 August 2022
        Answer
        Макс
        Макс
        чат в сто раз удобнее чем через почту писать и хорошо что он есть у покета. а вообще у любого нормального брокера должен быть чат, а не почта которая долгая и ответа ждешь полдня
        19 August 2022
        Answer
        Олег
        общаюсь иногда там с трейдунами такие смешные)))
        19 August 2022
        Answer
