        Strategy for Pocket Option "Reversal"

        Trading binary options on Pocket Option using the Reversal strategy has one feature: the trade is opened immediately after the trend changes. In this case, the price should be close to the support or resistance level. A signal for this strategy is a situation in which the next candle reaches the specified limit, but closes without breaking through it. Moreover, she can touch this level either with a shadow (a segment protruding from above or below) or with her body.

        Also, traders at the Pocket Option broker consider as a signal to buy an option the moment when the candle closes in close proximity to this limit or its shadow has crossed this level. But it is not recommended to open a deal right away. You need to place an order to buy an option when the next candle opens in the opposite direction.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Trading rules for this strategy in Pocket Option

        The principle of trading on Poketoption using this strategy comes down to the following:

        1. You cannot open a trade if the candle has broken through support or resistance levels.
        2. The candle must close by touching this level with its body or shadow.
        3. After closing the candle, you need to wait for the price chart to rebound in the opposite direction from the level.
        4. Open a trade in the direction of the rebound. That is, you need to buy a Call option if the new candle is directed upwards, and a Put option - downwards.

        Trading examples

        Example of a position to buy a Put option:

        Put option

        Example of a position to buy a Call option:

        Call option

        An example of a price rebound from support lines:

        Price rebound from support lines

        Example of a rebound from a resistance line:

        Rebound from the resistance line

        When constructing support and resistance levels, you need to take into account that such boundaries are determined by the price. To check the strength of this limit, it is recommended to look at the history of early transactions on the chart and see how part of the price reached this limit, but did not break through it.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        Я использую примерно такую же стратегию, из статьи узнал полезную и нужную мне информацию.
        игорь, В этих статьях можно найти настройки. А без них много ложных сигналов.
        14 November 2023
        Answer
        игорь
        Я использую примерно такую же стратегию, из статьи узнал полезную и нужную мне информацию.
        13 November 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Так ведь уровни поддержки и сопротивления это условные линии. А тут говорится что если есть пробой - открывать сделку нельзя. Цена же может пробить, и отскочить назад.
        tirant, Теперь это целая стратегия!!!!
        Богдан, Статья хочет сказать, что не покупая стратегии можно успешно торговать с теми инструментами, какие есть в каждом терминале на старте.
        26 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Так ведь уровни поддержки и сопротивления это условные линии. А тут говорится что если есть пробой - открывать сделку нельзя. Цена же может пробить, и отскочить назад.
        tirant, Теперь это целая стратегия!!!!
        19 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Если случается пробой, то я стараюсь подождать - что будет. А то можно так отгрести...
        11 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Так ведь уровни поддержки и сопротивления это условные линии. А тут говорится что если есть пробой - открывать сделку нельзя. Цена же может пробить, и отскочить назад.
        tirant, это в идеальном варианте!! На рынке зачастую все не так как в книжке.
        10 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Так ведь уровни поддержки и сопротивления это условные линии. А тут говорится что если есть пробой - открывать сделку нельзя. Цена же может пробить, и отскочить назад.
        09 October 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Лично мне интересно в ней не только то, что она позволяет определить разворот тренда, а и то, что она позволяет увидеть пробитие ценового потолка))
        Option Bull, да, интересный момент конечно, но думаю здесь это все таки не самая главная фишка)
        14 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Лично мне интересно в ней не только то, что она позволяет определить разворот тренда, а и то, что она позволяет увидеть пробитие ценового потолка))
        14 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Развороты любит ловить наверное почти каждый терйдер) стратегия стара как мир кстати
        Kristina, согласен, тем более она достаточно простая даже для новичков. Я когда начинал заниматься трейдингом, то был приятно удивлен, что есть такие понятные для начинающего стратегии)
        14 February 2023
        Answer
        Женя
        Женя
        Да действительно очень удобная стратегия, попробовал, и да действительно было пару четких моментов когда отлично разворот был виден на графике!
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Kristina
        Kristina
        Развороты любит ловить наверное почти каждый терйдер) стратегия стара как мир кстати
        01 April 2020
        Answer
        Kiparis
        Kiparis
        Развороты любит ловить наверное почти каждый терйдер) стратегия стара как мир кстати
        но не у каждого получается их ловить. а значит не достаточно просто каналы нарисовать)
        01 April 2020
        Answer
        Энди
        Конечно не достаточно, надо как бы понимать как работают рынки для начала
        01 April 2020
        Answer
