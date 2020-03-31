    Registration
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        Trading strategies for Pocket Option
        /
        Strategy Parabolic System

        Strategy for Pocket Option "Parabolic System"

        Trading on Pocket Option is accessible even to novice traders. This is explained by the fact that the broker provides a terminal with extensive functionality, which includes numerous indicators. With the help of built-in technical analysis tools, you can almost immediately start trading binary options , since the former provide signals with high efficiency about the optimal moment to open a transaction.

        There are quite a lot of similar indicators. But among the tools used by most traders, the underrated Parabolic SAR stands out, which, when combined with ADX, produces impressive results. This indicator in the Pocket Option broker terminal is included in the list of standard indicators.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        How to set up indicators in Pocket Option

        Parabolic SAR is one of those tools that is displayed directly on the price chart in the Poketoption terminal. This indicator is presented in the form of parabolic dotted lines.

        Parabolic SAR indicator

        When trading on Pocket Option, you need to monitor the behavior of the specified line. In the case of an uptrend, it is located at the bottom of the candles. But as soon as one of them crosses the parabola, a signal appears about an imminent trend reversal. If the trend really changes, then the next point of the Parabolic SAR line is formed above the candle. In a downward trend, the opposite situation occurs.

        The ADX oscillator in the trading terminal of the Pocket Option broker is displayed in a separate window. This tool is presented in the form of three intersecting lines.

        ADX Oscillator

        The main line in this window indicates the current trend direction. However, within this trading system, other signals will be required. They are given by the +Di and -Di lines. Working with them is quite simple. As soon as a positive line crosses a negative one from below to above, it indicates an upward trend, and vice versa.

        In the Pocket Option broker terminal for Parabolic SAR you need to set the following settings: acceleration - 0.1; maximum acceleration - 0.2.

        Parabolic SAR Settings

        There is no need to configure ADX. The strategy in question requires the periods that are set in the Pocket Option broker terminal by default.

        ADX Settings

        Trading Rules

        One of the important features of trading using the parabolic system is that it is suitable for any time frame. This strategy can also be applied to turbo options. At the same time, it is recommended to select highly volatile assets (for example, cryptocurrencies or GBP/USD or EUR/USD pairs) for the system under consideration. In addition, the effectiveness of the Parabolic SAR indicator decreases when the market is trending sideways. Therefore, the system in question should be used during a pronounced upward or downward trend.

        It is necessary to buy CALL options if the candle passes the dotted points of the Parabolic SAR from bottom to top, and the next one has formed above the parabola. At the same time, the +Di line must similarly cross -Di.

        Call option

        A PUT option is purchased in the opposite situation. Such trades can be opened if the candle breaks the dotted lines from top to bottom, and the next one is formed under the parabola. The +Di line in this case must similarly intersect -Di.

        Put option

        The expiration period within the framework of the considered strategy should be equal to the formation period of two or three candles. By choosing this parameter, you can reduce the influence of market noise.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        Не ну понятно что во флете многие индикаторы просто бесполезны.
        27 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Такие стратегии часто встречаются и за них надо платить деньги. А здесь все вшито.
        Трейдер БО, платные стратегии отличаются. Здесь стратегия на основе стандартных индюков.
        25 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Очень хорошо что есть настройки.
        16 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Такие стратегии часто встречаются и за них надо платить деньги. А здесь все вшито.
        12 October 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Непривычно конечно что здесь нет сигналов, надеюсь в следующих версиях добавят
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Параболическая система отрабатывает хорошо, бывают конечно и убыточные сделки ну в целом нормально во флэте только не торгуйте, только если ярко выраженная тенденция стоит использовать
        Max White, очень простая в освоении и использовании стратегия, про флэт верное замечание
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Не знал что на покете есть параболик, круто!
        Веталь, у покета еще много чего есть)
        10 February 2023
        Answer
        Max White
        Max White
        Параболическая система отрабатывает хорошо, бывают конечно и убыточные сделки ну в целом нормально во флэте только не торгуйте, только если ярко выраженная тенденция стоит использовать
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        Ну параболик всем известен наверное. ОН хорошо показывает тренды, но надо правильные настройки подбирать
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Максим Максимович
        Максим Максимович
        Классная стратегия, благодарствую и пойду пробовать на демке ее
        31 March 2020
        Answer
        Веталь
        Не знал что на покете есть параболик, круто!
        31 March 2020
        Answer
