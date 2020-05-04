Binarium Strategy "Trader's Choice"

The "Trader's Choice" strategy for Binarium is unique in that it uses neither technical nor fundamental analysis to open binary options trades, relying instead on the opinion of the majority. How is this possible? It's simple. The Binarium platform features a vertical scale indicator that displays trader activity and sentiment. If the indicator is in the green zone, this indicates that most participants are betting on an asset's growth and are buying call binary options. If the indicator is in the red zone, most are expecting a decline and are buying put options.

In this article, we'll look at practical examples of using the sentiment indicator and figure out how to build a trading system based on it.

What Is the Advantage of the Trader's Choice Strategy?

The main advantage of this strategy is that traders don't need to use complex concepts and approaches. To trade using this system, all they need to do is rely on a single indicator built into the Binarium trading platform, which calculates the percentage of traders who have opened long trades relative to the total number of participants in a given asset.

If the percentage of traders anticipating an asset's price rise and buying call options exceeds 50%, the indicator turns green. If this percentage is below 50%, the indicator turns red, visually indicating the predominance of participants betting on a decline and buying put options.

How to Use the “Trader’s Choice” Strategy on Binarium

The Traders' Choice indicator is located on the right side of the Binarium trading terminal.

The image below shows that 98% of traders are buying Call options, which provides further confirmation of the strengthening bullish trend.

On the other hand, if more than half of the indicator's scale is red, this indicates a predominance of sellers, suggesting a reason to buy Put options. This is precisely the situation shown in the image below, where 82% of Binarium traders chose short positions.

If you don't see a clear favorite and the number of buyers and sellers is roughly equal, then the red and green lines converge in the middle, so it's recommended to avoid trading the selected asset.

For this strategy, it's recommended to open trades on a 5-minute timeframe, purchasing options with expirations of 15–30 minutes. No more than 2% of your deposit should be invested in a single trade.

Conclusion

The "Trader's Choice" strategy for Binarium provides something that beginners in binary options trading often lack: objective information when deciding whether to open a trade. The majority sentiment indicator reduces the influence of subjectivity and relies on real exchange data on the current distribution of positions. You don't act at random or try to predict chart movements, but rather see how market participants' expectations are distributed and make decisions based on a specific signal. This approach distinguishes systematic trading from impulsive actions.

Now that you have a ready-made trading strategy, the next step is practice. Register on the Binarium platform, open a demo account, and test the strategy in real market conditions without risking your own funds. Once the system's rules become clear and familiar, you can move on to trading on a live account. Practice and discipline will help you develop a more stable and informed approach to binary options trading.

