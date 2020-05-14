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        Trend Reversal Strategy

        Binarium's "Trend Reversal" Strategy

        The "Trend Reversal" strategy for the Binarium binary options broker has two distinct features. First, it eliminates the need for technical tools to determine when to open a trade. Second, this strategy allows for multiple successful trades to be opened within a single trading session.

        In this article, you'll learn how to accurately find ideal entry points at the very beginning of a new price movement. This will allow you to capitalize on market reversals, turning them into a source of profit on the Binarium binary options platform. You can further increase your chances of success by using promo codes for account deposits.

        Content:

        trend reversal strategy chart

        What is the advantage of the Trend Reversal strategy?

        The main advantage of the "Trend Reversal" strategy is its ability to give traders control over the market situation. You gain the opportunity to act proactively, entering a trade at the most opportune moment, at the very beginning of a new price movement. This increases the profit potential of a series of binary options trades, as you exploit the entire underlying price momentum.

        By applying this method on the Binarium platform, you don't simply follow the market; you exploit its fluctuations for stable profits. The "Trend Reversal" strategy helps develop a professional understanding of charts and transforms your trading into a systematic process with predictable results. As a result, you gain a powerful tool for achieving your financial goals with the reliable binary options broker Binarium.

        How to Trade the Trend Reversal System on Binarium

        Before you start trading using this strategy, select a candlestick chart in your broker's terminal.

        Choosing a trend reversal strategy in the terminal

        Once the chart is set up, you can begin trading using this system. A trade should be opened when two candlesticks in opposite directions form on the chart—a bullish one and a bearish one—signaling a potential trend reversal.

        trend reversal signal

        Please note: The body of the candles should be approximately the same size (as in the image above) with short or no shadows.

        signs of a trend reversal

        The graph below shows exactly such a case.

        the same size of candlestick shadows during a trend reversal

        A reversal signal in the direction of the bullish trend appears on the candlestick chart. At this point, a buy position should be opened on a call option with an expiration time of 15–30 minutes. It is recommended to use a 5-minute chart and invest no more than 2% of the deposit in each trade.

        Conclusion

        Now you have the "Trend Reversal" binary options strategy in your arsenal. It will give you a good chance of making a stable profit. Applying this knowledge on the Binarium platform will help you turn market reversals into opportunities for a series of profitable trades. To achieve this, all that remains is to take the final step: register and start making profitable binary options trades using this effective technique today.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT BINARIUM

        Having trouble understanding how this strategy or indicator works? Let us know in the comments below, and subscribe to our WinOptionCrypto YouTube channel , where we'll be sure to answer all your questions in a video.

        Binarium

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        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        А не факт что после двух разнонаправленных свечей попрет разворот.
        22 December 2023
        Answer
        Ирина Александрова
        Ирина Александрова
        Хорошая стратегия, но не стоит брать первый сигнал, лучше подождать чтобы реально пошел разворот и войти уже по тренду на втором сигнале)
        14 May 2020
        Answer
        Павел
        Хорошая стратегия, но не стоит брать первый сигнал, лучше подождать чтобы реально пошел разворот и войти уже по тренду на втором сигнале)
        Кстати да, обратил вниманием что так работает лучше.
        14 May 2020
        Answer
        Гуманоид
        Гуманоид
        Сюда еще пара индикаторов бы не помешала для разворота...
        14 May 2020
        Answer
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