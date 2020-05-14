Binarium's "Trend Reversal" Strategy

The "Trend Reversal" strategy for the Binarium binary options broker has two distinct features. First, it eliminates the need for technical tools to determine when to open a trade. Second, this strategy allows for multiple successful trades to be opened within a single trading session.

In this article, you'll learn how to accurately find ideal entry points at the very beginning of a new price movement. This will allow you to capitalize on market reversals, turning them into a source of profit on the Binarium binary options platform. You can further increase your chances of success by using promo codes for account deposits.

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What is the advantage of the Trend Reversal strategy?

The main advantage of the "Trend Reversal" strategy is its ability to give traders control over the market situation. You gain the opportunity to act proactively, entering a trade at the most opportune moment, at the very beginning of a new price movement. This increases the profit potential of a series of binary options trades, as you exploit the entire underlying price momentum.

By applying this method on the Binarium platform, you don't simply follow the market; you exploit its fluctuations for stable profits. The "Trend Reversal" strategy helps develop a professional understanding of charts and transforms your trading into a systematic process with predictable results. As a result, you gain a powerful tool for achieving your financial goals with the reliable binary options broker Binarium.

How to Trade the Trend Reversal System on Binarium

Before you start trading using this strategy, select a candlestick chart in your broker's terminal.

Once the chart is set up, you can begin trading using this system. A trade should be opened when two candlesticks in opposite directions form on the chart—a bullish one and a bearish one—signaling a potential trend reversal.

Please note: The body of the candles should be approximately the same size (as in the image above) with short or no shadows.

The graph below shows exactly such a case.

A reversal signal in the direction of the bullish trend appears on the candlestick chart. At this point, a buy position should be opened on a call option with an expiration time of 15–30 minutes. It is recommended to use a 5-minute chart and invest no more than 2% of the deposit in each trade.

Conclusion

Now you have the "Trend Reversal" binary options strategy in your arsenal. It will give you a good chance of making a stable profit. Applying this knowledge on the Binarium platform will help you turn market reversals into opportunities for a series of profitable trades. To achieve this, all that remains is to take the final step: register and start making profitable binary options trades using this effective technique today.

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