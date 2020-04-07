Strategy for Pocket Option "Tweezers"

Experienced traders who trade binary options through the Pocket Option broker terminal often use a signal such as “Tweezers” to determine the moment of reversal. It represents a situation when two differently directed candles with identical extremes are formed on the chart. For example, if the trend is downward, then the candles will have the same low. With an upward trend, the same maximums are observed.

When trading on Pocket Option within the framework of this strategy, you need to take into account the following nuance: closing prices and shadows of candles are considered as extremes. It is also necessary to pay attention to another point. “Tweezers” also occurs in cases where one or more candles with different parameters have formed between candles with the same extremes.

The main feature of this strategy is that the specified signal has a fairly high strength. Moreover, in addition to the “Tweezers”, other figures are formed on the chart that confirm this signal, its effectiveness increases sharply.

Opening trades using this strategy on Pocket Option

Acting within the framework of this strategy, you need to open transactions on Poketopsh under the following conditions:

Multidirectional candles with identical extreme points should form on the chart. Once the Tweezers signal has formed, you can place a trade by buying a contract in the direction of the new price. That is, if the next candle opens up, then you need to purchase a Call option.

Example of a bullish engulfing signal

Due to the fact that this signal has a fairly high strength, you can open a trade without waiting for a new candle to appear. This recommendation is especially relevant for those cases when “Tweezers” is formed near support and resistance lines. But to confirm this signal, you can wait for the next candle to appear.

