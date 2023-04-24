    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        VMFX Elite Strategy

        Binary options strategy VMFX Elite Strategy

        The VMFX Elite Strategy for binary options can be used for both binary options and Forex trading. It combines the author's algorithm for receiving trading signals with a trend indicator, and also offers a convenient panel for switching between currency pairs and an information panel with an analysis of the current situation on the market. The system includes four trading templates with varying degrees of risk tolerance.

        Please note that the VMFX Elite Strategy is a paid strategy and costs $27, but you can download it for free from our website for review. Looking ahead, we can say with confidence that this is one of the few paid strategies that gives really good signals for trading binary options.

        Content:

        VMFX Elite Strategy chart

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options VMFX Elite Strategy

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 ;
        • Timeframe: M1-H4;
        • Expiration: 3 candles;
        • Option types: Call/Put;
        • Indicators: VMFX DASH.ex4, VMFX ENTRY 1.ex4, VMFX ENTRY 2.ex4, VMFX ENTRY 3.ex4, VMFX PAIRS.ex4, VMFX_TREND.ex4;
        • Trading instruments: currency pairs ;
        • Trading time: 8:00-20:00 Moscow time;
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Deriv , Binarium ;

        Setting up a strategy for binary options VMFX Elite Strategy

        VMFX Elite Strategy indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. To do this, you need to add them to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag the indicator files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “Templates” folder. More detailed instructions for installing indicators can be viewed in our video:

        Review and settings of VMFX Elite Strategy indicators for binary options

        The VMFX Elite Strategy for binary options includes six indicators:

        1. VMFX ENTRY 1;
        2. VMFX ENTRY 2;
        3. VMFX ENTRY 3;
        4. VMFX_TREND;
        5. VMFX DASH;
        6. VMFX PAIRS.

        The first three indicators are signal indicators and display entry points with arrows that are not redrawn. ENTRY 1, 2 and 3 differ from each other in their author’s settings for receiving signals, where ENTRY 1 has the softest filters for aggressive trading with high risks on small timeframes , ENTRY 2 has medium filters, and ENTRY 3 has the toughest filters to get the most reliable signals.

        signal indicators in VMFX Elite Strategy

        It is impossible to independently change significant settings of the VMFX ENTRY indicators. They only have color settings:

        indicator color settings in VMFX Elite Strategy

        By default, the color settings for points 2-5 are set to transparent, but if you add colors in these parameters, then on the chart you can see two channel lines and crosses that mark the upper and lower price extremes. At the moment of changing the direction of movement, orange and blue rectangles appear simultaneously with an arrow signal:

        changing the direction of price movement in VMFX Elite Strategy

        This allows us to get some idea of ​​how the VMFX Elite Strategy for binary options works, but what exactly parameters determine the height and width of the rectangles is unknown. The height of the rectangle serves as a guide for stop loss when trading on Forex. The indicator also displays the maximum potential profit of each signal for Forex trading, taking into account such a stop loss and entry at the close of the candle that gave the signal:

        signals for Forex trading in VMFX Elite Strategy

        The VMFX_TREND indicator is an important part of the VMFX Elite Strategy trading system, displaying the direction of the main trend in the footer panel:

        VMFX_TREND indicator in VMFX Elite Strategy

        It only has visual settings:

        visual settings VMFX_TREND in VMFX Elite Strategy

        The VMFX DASH indicator displays an information panel in the upper right part of the screen with various indicators of the current market state, such as bid and ask prices, minimum and maximum prices of the day, average daily and weekly price ranges for different periods. Extreme values ​​of these parameters may be highlighted in a different color. The panel also informs about the time remaining until the last candle closes (Candle Time). These parameters will not be used in binary options trading, but the candle timer may be useful as an auxiliary tool:

        VMFX DASH indicator dashboard in VMFX Elite Strategy

        The info panel settings allow you to change the size and color of fonts, as well as configure settings that will highlight values ​​in different colors when approaching extremes:

        settings of the information panel of the VMFX_DASH indicator in VMFX Elite Strategy

        The VMFX PAIRS indicator allows you to quickly switch between different currency pairs on the same chart. To do this, a list of all currencies whose quotes are supported by your broker is displayed on the right. Initially, there are only 28 buttons, but if the broker does not support one of the currencies, then when you click on it, the button will simply disappear from the list:

        list of currency pairs of the VMFX PAIRS indicator

        In the VMFX PAIRS settings, you can manually change the list of currency pairs, the location and size of buttons, as well as the font:

        settings of the VMFX PAIRS indicator in VMFX Elite Strategy

        Trading rules using the VMFX Elite Strategy for binary options

        The VMFX Elite Strategy package for binary options trading includes four templates:

        1. VMFX-SW for trading the most reliable, but slower signals on higher timeframes. It uses the VMFX ENTRY 3 indicator.
        2. VMFX-DT with faster signals and moderate risks for trading on M15-H1 timeframes. The VMFX ENTRY 2 indicator is used here.
        3. VMFX-SC with the fastest and most frequent signals using the VMFX ENTRY 1 indicator for trading on M1-M5.
        4. VMFX-ADVSC repeats the settings of the previous template, but disables the trend panel to confirm signals.

        The trading rules for the VMFX Elite Strategy for binary options are very simple and do not require the use of third-party tools and indicators.

        The trading system involves the use of a custom trend panel to determine its direction and filter the signals accordingly. For signals to buy Put options formed by red rectangles, the trend bar should also be red. The blue color of the panel indicates an uptrend and confirms signals to buy Call options.

        Please note that the most reliable signals for binary options trading will be received when the trend bar remains the same color for a long time. Periods with frequent changes in the readings of this indicator will indicate an unstable market condition and a possible period of flat. Trading at such times will be less profitable.

        trend panel in VMFX Elite Strategy

        Trend trading with binary options is as effective as possible. We explain why this is so and how to recognize different phases of the market in a series of articles:

        To purchase a Call option, the following conditions must be met:

        1. A blue rectangle appears with a black upward arrow at the bottom.
        2. The trend bar is blue.

        Conditions for purchasing a Put option:

        1. A red rectangle and a black arrow pointing down appeared.
        2. The trend bar is red.

        After closing the candle on which the signal appeared, you can buy an option with an expiration of 3 candles. Any timeframe can be used.

        Opening a Call Option

        The trend bar is stable blue, a signal up arrow and a blue rectangle behind it have appeared. Compliance with these conditions is sufficient to purchase a Call option:

        call option buy signal

        Opening a Put option

        A red rectangle with a black downward arrow appears. The trend bar is red. You can buy a Put option:

        signal to buy put option

        Conclusion

        The VMFX Elite Strategy binary options trading system is quite simple, so the system is suitable even for beginners. At the same time, it shows a fairly high percentage of profitable signals with the right approach to trading binary options with its help.

        When conducting independent experiments and testing the trading system on a demo account, we would advise you to pay attention to the optimal expiration of options. Expiration of 3 candles is recommended as a minimum, but some instruments may require more time to process the VMFX Elite Strategy signal profitably.

        Compliance with the rules of risk management and money management in this strategy is just as necessary to save the deposit as in any other. The same applies to choosing a reliable partner among the numerous offers from brokers. Our rating of binary options brokers will help you find the best one.

        Download the VMFX Elite Strategy for free

        Download

        Try it on a demo account

        PO

        See also:

        Best binary options broker

        Live chart for binary options

        How to make money on binary options

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Цена приятная за такое обилие индюков. А с криптой она справится? хотя да, она же на мт4.
        Богдан, Рано или поздно что-то придумают и для крипты.
        Артур, в стратегии да, а на сайте много всего.
        Богдан, здесь в основном бинарные опционы. По крипте очень мало.
        Артур, Есть немного, но в основном литература. Не знаю - придумали ли индюки и стратегии специально для крипты.
        16 January 2024
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        Единственное что мне в ней не нравится, так это то, что в настройках доступны только визуальные параметры. Также я чет не понял, можно ли здесь отключать инфо-панели, хотя бы vmfx dash? Просто я торгую только на бо. А так в целом неплохая стратегия и думаю что вполне достойна внимания.
        Option Bull, так эта панель не сильно и мешает и правильно указано, что таймер свечи будет для торговли бинарными опционами ОЧЕНЬ ДАЖЕ неплохо
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        Интересно, интересно - особенно ТРИ ШАБЛОНА - это архи удобно! Спасибо за обзор!
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Единственное что мне в ней не нравится, так это то, что в настройках доступны только визуальные параметры. Также я чет не понял, можно ли здесь отключать инфо-панели, хотя бы vmfx dash? Просто я торгую только на бо. А так в целом неплохая стратегия и думаю что вполне достойна внимания.
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Универсальная и для форекса и для бинарных опционов? А такое может быть?
        tirant, да, бывает. Между бинарными опционами и форексом на самом деле достаточно много общего, из-за чего существует множество универсальных стратегий и индикаторов, подходящих для обоих видов трейдинга. Лично я считаю что это здорово, так как одна торговая система заменяет потенциальные две разные для разной торговли, тем более если она еще и эффективная)))
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Да, действительно шесть индикаторов и не дорого. Это что-то новое. Обычно дерут в три шкуры.
        Трейдер БО, согласен, цена приятно удивила. По сравнению со многими другими стратегиями это еще можно сказать халява))) Особенно на фоне роста курса рубля) Надеюсь что и процент прибыльных сделок меня так же приятно удивит)))
        14 January 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Цена приятная за такое обилие индюков. А с криптой она справится? хотя да, она же на мт4.
        Богдан, Рано или поздно что-то придумают и для крипты.
        Артур, в стратегии да, а на сайте много всего.
        Богдан, здесь в основном бинарные опционы. По крипте очень мало.
        18 September 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Цена приятная за такое обилие индюков. А с криптой она справится? хотя да, она же на мт4.
        Богдан, Рано или поздно что-то придумают и для крипты.
        Артур, в стратегии да, а на сайте много всего.
        13 September 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Цена приятная за такое обилие индюков. А с криптой она справится? хотя да, она же на мт4.
        Богдан, Рано или поздно что-то придумают и для крипты.
        04 September 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Цена приятная за такое обилие индюков. А с криптой она справится? хотя да, она же на мт4.
        Богдан, Не думаю что пойдет на крипту. Тут все на бинарные опционы заточено.
        27 July 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Цена приятная за такое обилие индюков. А с криптой она справится? хотя да, она же на мт4.
        19 May 2023
        Answer
        Artur Teregulov
        кто тестил есть положительные результаты ? )
        18 May 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Да, действительно шесть индикаторов и не дорого. Это что-то новое. Обычно дерут в три шкуры.
        18 May 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Стратегия с шестью индикаторами!!! Однако.
        18 May 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Универсальная и для форекса и для бинарных опционов? А такое может быть?
        18 May 2023
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!