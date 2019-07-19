5 Destructive Myths About Binary Options

Binary options are often presented as a simple and easy way to make money. The internet is overflowing with success stories that present this financial instrument as accessible to everyone. Persistent advertising proclaims, "Just two buttons – up or down. What could be simpler?" However, this deceptive simplicity has become one of the most destructive myths in trading. Behind these simple mechanics lies an investing method fraught with risk and requiring professional training.

In this review, we'll examine five of the most common myths about binary options, which create dangerous illusions in beginners and lead to inevitable financial losses.

Myth #1: Binary options are easy

Perhaps the most common myth among beginners is the belief that binary options are simple. At first glance, it certainly seems that way: just press one of two buttons—"up" or "down"—and the results will follow. However, this apparent simplicity conceals a complex and high-risk method of earning money, requiring in-depth knowledge and serious preparation.

Much of the appeal of binary options stems from their accessibility. Opening your first trade doesn't require an experienced trader. Simply select an asset on the broker's trading platform, specify the trade size and expiration time , and then click the Call or Put button depending on your expected price movement. However, it's precisely this apparent simplicity that misleads novice traders. Many, without understanding the nuances of trading, quickly lose their deposits.

In fact, successful binary options trading is impossible without serious analytical work. To achieve this, traders use two main types of analysis:

Fundamental – based on the study of economic news and company reports; Technical – based on the analysis of asset charts using various indicators to predict future price movements.

Furthermore, to successfully trade binary options, it's essential to develop an effective trading strategy . Otherwise, chaotic trades without a plan will inevitably lead to losses. Discipline is also essential. Emotional trades driven by euphoria and excitement are a surefire way to lose capital, which requires careful management.

If you'd like to learn how to do this based on best practices, we recommend checking out this collection of articles on this topic:

There's another important detail that novice traders should consider: binary options brokers have an initial advantage, as the return on a winning trade is typically 70-80 percent, while a losing trader loses the entire bet. This means that to consistently profit, the number of profitable trades must significantly exceed the number of losing ones, which is quite difficult to achieve over the long term.

Therefore, the myth of binary options' simplicity is simply a marketing ploy designed to attract as many inexperienced traders as possible. In reality, it is a complex and risky instrument that requires serious preparation and strict discipline.

Myth #2: You can make a stable income without technical analysis

The idea that you can make money on binary options without using technical analysis is nothing more than a myth and one of the most dangerous misconceptions of beginning traders. This approach turns trading into a gamble with a predictable negative outcome.

Why can't we do without technical analysis?

Technical analysis is the primary tool for forecasting price movements over short-term timeframes, typical for binary options. It relies on chart analysis, indicator analysis, and the recognition of Japanese candlestick patterns to make informed trading decisions.

Basic tools of technical analysis

Tool Description Charts Visualization of price changes in the form of lines, bars or Japanese candlesticks. Indicators Mathematical functions calculated from price and volume data help determine the direction and strength of a trend, as well as possible reversal points, such as moving averages, RSI, and MACD. Graphic patterns Graphical analysis figures such as “head and shoulders”, “double bottom”, “triangle”, candlestick patterns that signal the continuation or reversal of a trend. Support and resistance levels Price levels at which an asset stops or reverses.

Risks of trading without analysis

Why is trading without analysis dangerous? It's simple: without a systematic approach, trading is fraught with high risks:

Deposit drain. Without a trading strategy and market understanding, a trader quickly loses capital.

Without a trading strategy and market understanding, a trader quickly loses capital. Psychological pressure. The lack of a clear plan increases stress, leading to emotional decisions.

The lack of a clear plan increases stress, leading to emotional decisions. A waste of time and money. Instead of learning and developing, traders waste time and money hoping for a lucky win.

Therefore, it's impossible to consistently earn money in binary options without studying and understanding technical analysis. Yes, it will require time, effort, and discipline. But without these, haphazard trading will remain a game of roulette rather than a meaningful activity with a real chance of success.

Myth #3: Broker bonuses are free money to get started.

Many newbies perceive broker bonuses as "free money" for an easy start. This is one of the most dangerous myths and, at the same time, an effective ploy to attract traders. Generous promises to double your deposit conceal strict conditions for clearing the bonuses, which not only fail to help your trading but often lead to a complete loss of funds.

At first glance, such offers seem tempting. Binary options brokers offer various types of incentives, creating the illusion of a gift. The most common is a welcome bonus, in which the broker adds a certain percentage of your deposit to your account. This bonus can be significant, often doubling a trader's starting capital.

Less common is a no-deposit bonus. Typically, it's a small amount credited without any investment from the client, creating the deceptive impression of a risk-free trading opportunity. The immediate crediting of funds to the trading account and their availability for trades creates a feeling of "free money" for the trader.

The true nature of bonuses is revealed in their terms. This "gifted money" is actually a regular loan that can't be easily withdrawn. To make the bonus yours, you need to earn it through a significant trading volume. This means making trades worth tens of times the bonus itself.

For example, you deposited $200 and received a 100% bonus—an additional $200. With a 40x turnover requirement, you'd have to make trades totaling $8,000 before you could withdraw the bonus.

The main pitfall is that until the turnover requirements are met, not only the bonus funds but also your deposit are frozen. Any attempt to withdraw early will result in the bonus being forfeited, effectively holding your funds hostage to the broker. To achieve this turnover, traders must trade frequently and with large sums, which leads to reckless and risky trades outside their own strategy. The time limit for working off the bonus also creates additional psychological pressure.

Ultimately, broker bonuses aren't a gift, but a carefully crafted marketing tool designed to entice you to trade more. For most newbies, the rush to clear the bonus ends in a quick loss of not only the bonus itself, but also their entire deposit. Before accepting such an offer, it's important to carefully review all the terms and conditions and understand that there's no such thing as "free money" in this industry.

Myth #4: Paid signals and robots are the key to success

The myth of paid signals and trading robots is perhaps the most persistent of all those discussed in this review. Almost every second beginner sincerely believes that they are the key to success in binary options. The reason is simple: this myth exploits one of the most powerful desires of a novice trader – to find the "Holy Grail" of trading. The idea of ​​paying for a subscription or software and simply watching your balance grow seems incredibly appealing. However, in reality, this is a losing proposition.

Why do so many people continue to believe this? The answer is obvious. This myth allows traders to bypass the most difficult stage of becoming a trader – training . Instead of spending months studying technical analysis and developing their own trading strategy, beginners opt for a ready-made solution in the form of paid signals. Sellers of such services actively exploit this, creating the illusion of exclusivity and professionalism, often backing it up with fake reports and fictitious statistics.

Reality, however, differs greatly from advertising promises. If someone truly had a system that generated stable and guaranteed profits, would they sell it for a modest monthly fee? It would be more logical to use it yourself and earn significantly more. In practice, the business of sellers of trading signals and robots is built not on a percentage of your profits, as is often claimed, but on selling subscriptions.

There's another serious problem associated with using paid signals. By blindly following someone else's recommendations, a trader is essentially trading blind, without understanding the market logic behind any given decision. They don't know the strategy behind the signal and can't assess its relevance to current market conditions. Furthermore, there's inevitably a delay between the signal being sent and the trade entry, and in the fast-paced binary options market, even a few seconds can turn a profitable trade into a losing one.

You can learn more about paid signals and subscriptions from a special selection of articles on this topic:

The situation is similar with trading robots. Most of them are "black boxes" operating according to an unknown algorithm. Often, such programs are perfectly tailored to a specific historical period, but prove useless as soon as market conditions change. The market is a living and dynamic mechanism, and no programmed robot can fully adapt to its constant changes, news surges, and shifting sentiment.

Ultimately, by trusting your money to signals or robots, you not only fail to learn how to trade, but also completely relinquish control over your funds and risks. This isn't a path to success, but a costly illusion that almost inevitably leads to disappointment and the loss of your deposit. The real key to trading success isn't buying someone else's "secrets," but rather your own knowledge, experience, and discipline.

Myth #5: If I make money on a demo account, I'll make money on a real account too.

Another persistent myth is that successful trading on a demo account guarantees profit on a real one. The danger of this misconception lies in its apparent logic: if a strategy works with virtual money, why shouldn't it work with real money? However, this logic breaks down against a wall invisible on a demo account—human psychology and real market conditions.

The key and fundamental difference between a demo account and a real one is the complete absence of emotion during trading. When you're risking virtual money, you're calm, knowing you're in no danger, and you act calmly and prudently. In this case, every losing trade is just a number on the screen, causing nothing more than mild annoyance. This allows you to strictly adhere to your trading strategy, since the cost of an error is zero. But everything changes dramatically the moment your own money is involved.

Fear and greed set in. Fear makes you doubt the system's signals, and greed pushes you to take unjustified risks. This is why a demo account can't teach you emotional control. It teaches you how to press buttons, but it doesn't help you cope with shaky hands or internal tension.

Furthermore, a demo account encourages the development of bad trading habits. Because losses aren't taken seriously, traders begin experimenting with aggressive money management methods, such as the Martingale system , doubling their bets after each loss. For a while, such approaches can actually produce impressive results. However, when transferring such a model to a real account, the deposit is usually wiped out in no time.

Ultimately, a demo account remains a useful, but rather limited, tool. It's suitable for familiarizing yourself with the trading platform and for basic training, but it can't replicate real market conditions. Therefore, it's important to understand: switching to a live account isn't simply a matter of exchanging a virtual balance for a real one. It's a transition to a completely different level, where the true test of your traderhood begins.

Conclusion

Five common myths about binary options—the ease of trading, stable income, generous bonuses, "accurate" signals, and guaranteed success on a demo account—create the false impression among beginners of easy money. In reality, these are not just misconceptions, but marketing ploys that lure inexperienced traders.

Financial literacy in binary options trading begins not with searching for "secret strategies," but with understanding the risks and developing critical thinking. Rather than trying to make a quick buck, it's important to study the basics of market analysis, money management rules , and trading psychology. There's no guaranteed profit in finance, and consistent results are only possible with discipline, patience, and a conscious approach to choosing trading instruments.

