Binarium Strategy: Engulfing

The "Engulfing" strategy for the Binarium broker allows you to spot a trend reversal early. Every trader has experienced a sudden price change, defying all expectations. But what if the market itself provides clear signals of impending change? One such signal is the "Engulfing" candlestick pattern. It's not just another chart formation, but a ready-made price action scenario. Experienced binary options traders use it to open profitable trades.

In this review, we'll explore how to apply the "Absorption" binary options strategy on the Binarium platform. We'll show you how to spot this pattern on a chart and use it to open reliable trades. You'll learn a simple algorithm that will help you improve your forecast accuracy and turn market reversals from a threat into a profitable opportunity. You'll see that powerful strategies can be simple, especially when combined with the convenient tools of the Binarium platform.

How to Find the Engulfing Pattern on a Chart

Finding an Engulfing pattern on a chart is easier than it seems. Your task is to look for a formation of two Japanese candlesticks where the second candlestick completely covers, or "engulfs," the body of the previous candlestick. There are two types of this signal. The first is a "bullish engulfing," which predicts a price increase. You'll see it after a downward movement: a small red candlestick followed by a large green candlestick that completely covers it.

The second type is the "bearish engulfing," which signals an imminent decline. It appears at the top of a trend: a small green candlestick that is completely engulfed by the following large red candlestick.

To avoid mistakes, always follow a simple three-step algorithm. First, ensure the market is in a clear trend, either up or down. Then, look for the engulfing formation itself, where the body of the second candlestick completely covers the body of the first. Finally, check that the engulfing candlestick has closed. On the Binarium platform, thanks to its precise charting and adjustable timeframe, you can easily spot these formations. Simply pay close attention to the last candlesticks after a significant price move, and the market will prompt you to enter.

More Accurate Signals, Less Risk

The main value of the "Engulfing" strategy lies in its high accuracy. Unlike many other indicators, this pattern doesn't simply suggest, but directly indicates a sharp shift in market sentiment. When a large candlestick engulfs the previous one, it means that bulls or bears have seized the initiative and have sufficient strength to initiate a new move. For a trader, this is an opportunity to filter out market noise and enter a trade with a high probability of success, relying on one of the strongest signals the chart can provide.

Using such a clear signal directly reduces trading risks. Instead of guessing where the price will go, you get a specific entry point, confirmed by a real battle between buyers and sellers. This allows you to avoid trades based on weak or ambiguous information.

Therefore, the "Absorption" strategy for Binarium gives you an additional advantage. When you're confident in your signal, trading on the Binarium platform becomes not only more profitable but also more comfortable.

How to Trade the Engulfing Pattern on Binarium

Before you start trading using the "Absorption" binary options strategy, open a candlestick chart in the Binarium terminal.

We recommend using this strategy when there's a clear trend. Otherwise, it will be difficult to identify a precise signal on the chart. A trade should be opened when an "Engulfing" pattern forms on the chart, consisting of one large and one small candlestick in opposite directions.

The image above shows a bearish red candlestick covering, or engulfing, a smaller bullish green candlestick with its body. This signals the beginning of a downtrend, with sellers dominating the market. Therefore, when this candlestick formation appears in the Binarium broker terminal, you should open a buy order for a Put option.

It is recommended to open trades using this strategy with an expiration time of 15–30 minutes, investing no more than 2% of the deposit in one trade.

Conclusion

Now you have a simple yet powerful tool for profiting from binary options. There's nothing complicated about the Engulfing pattern. It's a clear market signal that will help you make more successful trades. If you've been looking for a working algorithm for trading binary options, now you have it. Open the Binarium platform and try to find your first Engulfing pattern on the chart. This is the first step to making money, and you can take it today.

