        Strategy for Pocket Option "Aroon EMA"

        The Aroon indicator appeared quite recently and has not yet become as popular in binary options trading as the Stochastic Oscillator or MACD . But despite this, it is available on many trading platforms, including the Pocket Option broker .

        You can trade using the Arun indicator alone, but it generates more effective signals together with the Moving Average indicator , which ultimately allows you to buy binary options on the broker's platform without using the MetaTrader 4 terminal .

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        The essence of the Aroon indicator

        While everything has been known about the Moving Average indicator for a long time, the Aroon indicator still remains something new and unusual for many, and to put it simply, it is an oscillator that consists of two lines (with positive and negative values) that move in range from "0" to "100". The calculation formula works on the principle of taking into account bars after the formation of maximum or minimum price values, and as soon as any bar reaches the maximum or minimum price values, the indicator reaches the value “0” or “100”:

        Aroon EMA strategy in Pocket Option

        Also, price movements can be strong both globally (on large timeframes) and locally (on small timeframes), and therefore the indicator may not reach the maximum or minimum values, forming peaks and troughs at any levels, including “30”, “50” and "80".

        Installing Aroon EMA Strategy Indicators

        To start using the Aroon EMA strategy on the PocketOption broker platform, you need to add these two indicators to your chart, which can be found on the indicator panel:

        Adding indicators to PocketOption

        There is no need to change the settings in the Arun indicator and you should leave the parameter “25”:

        Aroon in Pocket Option

        And in the Moving Average indicator you need to specify the parameter “30” and change the moving average type to EMA:

        Moving Average in Pocket Option

        Trading rules for the Aroon EMA strategy

        The trading rules for these indicators are very simple and since Aroon is an oscillator with two types of lines, you need to monitor the intersections of these lines, and when the blue line crosses the red line from top to bottom, you should buy a Put option, and when it crosses from bottom to top, you should buy a Call option :

        Signals from Aroon in PocketOption

        With the EMA indicator it is even simpler, and when the price is above the indicator line, this is a signal to buy a Call, and when below it is a signal to buy a Put.

        It is worth noting one important point, which is that although the Arun indicator is an oscillator, it can show the best results only along the trend, since a lot of false signals will be generated in a flat. Therefore, before you start using it on the Pocket Option platform, it is worth studying the process of identifying a trend and trading on it .

        Examples of transactions in Pocket Option

        As a result, adding all the rules together, we get a strategy with the following conditions:

        1. The Arun indicator lines should intersect each other.
        2. The price must be above or below the EMA line.

        It is also necessary to remember that the strategy is designed for the M1 time frame, and expiration is 5 candles.

        An example of buying a Call option in Pocket Option:

        Call option in Pocket Option

        The price was in an upward trend and was above the EMA line, after which the lines of the Arun indicator crossed and it was possible to buy a Call option with an expiration of 5 minutes.

        An example of buying a Put option in Pocket Option:

        Put option in Pocket Option

        The same conditions, but in reverse, where signals appeared at the beginning of a downtrend and the Put option is bought with the same expiration .

        Conclusion

        The Aroon EMA strategy is very simple and will be understandable even for beginners, and the main thing is that it can be used on the PocketOption broker platform, since all the necessary indicators are now there.

        But do not forget that the strategy should definitely be tested on a demo account, having worked out all the rules and possible situations, and only then move on to a real account.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Игорь
        Здравствуйте. Ответьте пожалуйста, по данной стратегии, на таймфрейме м1, какая должна быть экспирация? В описании стратегии у вас на сайте написано так ,, Также необходимо помнить, что стратегия рассчитана на таймфрейм М1, а экспирация равняется 5 свечей (т.е. по факту 5 минут время сделки на минутном таймфрейме)", и на видеоролике https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vvb4tJMqjdM-на 6:50 минуте на ютубе также как и в описании стратегии на вашем сайте, но... на другом видеоролике https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sc4ZTNdMWvg -также у вас на канале "WinOptionCrypto : Бинарные опционы и криптовалюты" ютуб, там рассказчик говорит что если таймфрейм м1 то и экспирация должна быть 1 минута, если таймфрейм м5 то время экспирации 5 минут (и это все, в одну свечу, а не в 5, как в ссылке выше на ролик). Вообщем, Где информация правильная, применительная к этой стратегии, разъясните пожалуйста? И второй вопрос, открывать лучше сделку сразу в момент пересечения синей линии с красной в индикаторе Aroon, или же заходить в сделку в момент открытия следующей свечи, когда индикатор Арун точно зафиксируется на пересечении, потому что индикатор Aroon перерисовывается, вроде бы пересечение есть, и тут же свеча может пойти в обратном направлении и соответственно синия линия отскочет от красной в исходное положение?
        13 April 2024
        Answer
        Игорь
        Скажите вы вообще не отвечаете на "задать вопрос" сообщения?
        13 April 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        И ничего не надо покупать, всё идет в комплекте.
        Артур, Нужно просто уметь работать с тем что есть в базе.
        02 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        И ничего не надо покупать, всё идет в комплекте.
        27 September 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я правильно опнмиаю, что все эти индикаторы уже установлены на платформе и их достаточно просто выбрать?
        Option Bull, да, все верно. Для их использования вам не нужно заниматься установкой MT4 и поиска этих индикаторов с последующей установкой. Это одна из вещей, за которую я люблю Покет Опшен.
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Я правильно опнмиаю, что все эти индикаторы уже установлены на платформе и их достаточно просто выбрать?
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        арун индикатор в принципе не плохой, но вот те настройки что вы используете не лучший вариант, лучше брать побольше еще от 30 и выше, а то сильно много ложных сигналов
        Maxtrade, а насколько высокие значения можно устанавливать не подскажите пожалуйста? Просто хочется заранее знать, чтобы потом не переборщить)
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Пока ищу варианты. Не уверн.... всё может быть.
        20 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        не знал что в покете появилось так много индикаторов, круто!
        onlyprofit, Покет всегда предоставляет новые возможности для своих клиентов. Не зря Покет один из лучших на рынке...
        24 March 2021
        Answer
        Миша Додин
        Миша Додин
        Попробовал данную стратегию и индикатор и пока что доволен, торгую вместе с ним валютные пары. Как сейчас помню первые 3 сделки и все в +, радости было полные штаны. Для новичков то что нужно. Aroon EMA спасибо что ты есть!
        03 February 2021
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        арун индикатор в принципе не плохой, но вот те настройки что вы используете не лучший вариант, лучше брать побольше еще от 30 и выше, а то сильно много ложных сигналов
        06 October 2020
        Answer
        onlyprofit
        onlyprofit
        не знал что в покете появилось так много индикаторов, круто!
        06 October 2020
        Answer
        Максим Д.
        К aroon можно прикрутить еще стох или макд, будут еще точнее сигналы. и ложных будет меньше
        06 October 2020
        Answer
