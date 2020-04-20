Binarium Strategy "Awesome Bitcoin"

Bitcoin remains one of the most volatile and attractive assets for binary options trading. Sharp price movements, momentum, and high liquidity make it an ideal instrument for traders who know how to read the market and act systematically. However, this very volatility becomes a trap for those who trade without clear rules, as the price moves quickly, emotions take over, and instead of profit, the trader ends up with a series of losing trades. The "Awesome Bitcoin" strategy for Binarium is designed specifically to turn Bitcoin's volatility from a threat into an advantage using a tool for identifying market momentum.

The strategy is based on the Awesome Oscillator binary options indicator, which measures the strength and direction of current market movements based on the ratio of short-term and long-term price momentum. Its histogram with green and red bars shows traders who is currently in control of the market: buyers or sellers. In this article, we'll explore a ready-made Bitcoin trading strategy based on the Awesome Oscillator, which can be put into practice immediately after reading, regardless of your experience level.

Content:

What Is the Advantage of the “Awesome Bitcoin” Strategy?

The key advantage of the "Awesome Bitcoin" strategy is that it combines two factors that play a significant role in binary options trading: Bitcoin's high volatility and the clear, unambiguous signals of the Awesome Oscillator indicator. Where most traders see chaos and unpredictability in the cryptocurrency market, the system sees structure: a change in the histogram's color from red to green or vice versa provides an entry point without subjective interpretation.

This means that traders on the Binarium platform receive not just an indicator, but a ready-made decision-making system that eliminates impulsive trades and only allows those supported by real price momentum. The "Awesome Bitcoin" strategy is equally effective for both a beginner seeing a Bitcoin chart for the first time and an experienced trader seeking to systematize their approach and increase the percentage of profitable trades on a live account.

How to Apply the “Awesome Bitcoin” Strategy on Binarium

Regardless of which Binarium trading strategy you use, keep in mind that Bitcoin is a highly volatile asset, with prices changing very quickly. Within a day, the cryptocurrency's price can rise or fall sharply by tens of percent.

The second factor to consider when trading Bitcoin is the impact of news. The release of important macroeconomic data from the US and Japanese economies typically has a significant impact on the price of this asset. Furthermore, this cryptocurrency is characterized by long-term trends. Therefore, only the proper use of technical analysis tools and binary options trading strategies will allow you to profit from Bitcoin trading.

Experienced traders at the Binarium broker recommend using the Awesome Oscillator indicator, which is built into the trading platform by default, for trading this cryptocurrency.

Once added to a chart, this indicator will appear at the bottom, where oscillators are typically located. Awesome Oscillator values ​​are represented as a histogram, which changes color when it crosses the zero level, signaling the appropriate moment to open a trade. The direction of the crossover indicates the trend direction.

For example, if the histogram crosses the zero mark from top to bottom, this is a signal to buy a Put option.

The opposite rule applies to buying call options. For this system, it is recommended to use an expiration of 2 to 10 candles. No more than 2% of the deposit should be invested in a single trade.

To increase trading efficiency, you can use additional funds received through promo codes to top up your account.

Conclusion

The "Awesome Bitcoin" strategy for Binarium proves that, with the right approach, the cryptocurrency market can transform from a source of stress into a predictable working environment with clear rules. The Awesome Oscillator takes the analytical burden off your shoulders, leaving binary options traders with only one task: following the rules and sticking to their trading system.

You already know how to read this indicator's signals, when to open trades, and how to manage your capital, meaning you have everything you need to start profiting from Bitcoin's volatility. Register on the Binarium platform, test the strategy on a demo account, and see for yourself how it works without risking real funds. When you're ready, fund your account and make your first trade using a system that's already proven successful for hundreds of traders worldwide.

Also, for successful trading, additional funds, which can be obtained using promo codes for account replenishment, will not be superfluous.

OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT BINARIUM

Having trouble understanding how this strategy or indicator works? Let us know in the comments below, and subscribe to our WinOptionCrypto YouTube channel, where we'll be sure to answer all your questions in a video.

See Also: