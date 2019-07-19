If you are just taking your first steps in binary options trading, you would probably like to know which indicators will help you make decisions about opening a deal. After all, a good indicator will not only tell you the best moment to make a deal, but also indicate its direction. In this review, we have collected for you the best binary options indicators for beginners and described the basic rules for working with them. If you read carefully to the end, you will learn about those that traders have long nicknamed the "Grail" for their incredible accuracy and stability in operation.

What makes binary options indicators effective?

If you are new to binary options trading, you are probably interested in learning what technical analysis tools are, primarily indicators. After all, it is difficult to imagine modern trading without them.

Modern technical indicators are capable of not only analyzing historical data on price, volume and other market parameters using given formulas, but also help traders predict future price behavior of the analyzed asset. Some of them have gone even further: they build charts, lines and other visual elements, generate trading signals for opening deals directly on the chart, identify trends and key price levels , and collect statistics on their signals , informing the user about their effectiveness.

However, not all binary options indicators are equally useful and suitable for all markets and timeframes . Therefore, it is important to understand how to evaluate the effectiveness of their work. This depends on the following factors:

Correct selection of technical indicators: Despite their versatility, not all indicators are suitable for your trading strategy . For example, for trend trading it is better to use moving averages , and for channel trading – Bollinger bands . It is important to understand your trading style and choose indicators that match it.

Using a combination of several indicators: There are many technical indicators, but there are no ideal ones. To compensate for the shortcomings of one tool with another, you can use their combinations. For example, by applying a moving average to the volatility indicator StDev, you can create an effective filter for trading signals. In this case, the trader will open a deal only on the growth of volatility, when the StDev values ​​\u200b\u200bexceed its moving average, and trading in conditions of a weak trend or flat , where StDev is less than its average, is excluded. Such a simple approach will help filter out many false trading signals .

Consideration of other market factors: Indicators are not the ultimate truth. Their signals need to be checked and compared with other sources of market information: news , economic calendar , company earnings reports and important macroeconomic data.

Practical experience of use: The effectiveness of a strategy based on indicators largely depends on the experience of the trader. The more trades you make, the better you understand the signals of the indicators.

Rating of the best indicators for binary options 2024

Binary options indicators can be divided into several categories: for beginners, trend, overbought and oversold zones, volumes, precise, and the so-called "grails". Which of them showed the best results at the end of 2024? We tested the most popular indicators, assessed the effectiveness of their trading signals and studied user reviews. Based on this information, we have compiled a rating of the best binary options indicators for 2024.

7th place: Binary Trend Scanner indicator for beginners

At first glance, Binary Trend Scanner appears to be a regular trend indicator that colors the candlestick chart according to the trend direction: green candles indicate an upward movement, and red ones indicate a downward movement. However, its uniqueness lies in its trend detection system. Bright shades signal a strong trend, while dark colors warn the trader about a weakening trend and a possible transition to a flat.

Trading with this indicator is very simple. It shows not only the trend direction on higher timeframes , but also its strength. Due to the lack of complex settings, we confidently recommend it to beginners. Transactions are opened when the color of the candles changes. Following these simple rules, in three days on the M15 timeframe on four instruments we achieved 56% profitable transactions.

Call purchase rules Put purchase rules Wait until the candle changes color from red or dark red to green. At the opening of the next candle we buy a Call option. Wait until the candle changes color from green or dark green to red. At the opening of the next candle we buy a Put option. The recommended expiration time is 4 candles, but it can be changed depending on the asset chosen for trading.

Additional use case: Binary Trend Scanner indicator signals can be used not as the main trading system, but as an additional filter to your strategy. In this role, this indicator shows the best results.

6th place: Breakout Zones trend indicator

The next interesting tool that we have included in our rating is the binary options trend indicator Breakout Zones . It is simple and helps traders find the maximum and minimum price for a certain period of time, marking them on the chart as support and resistance levels. Additionally, you can slightly shift these levels up or down by a few pips, which allows you to filter out false price touches and focus on real breakouts.

This feature of the Breakout Zones binary options indicator opens up a lot of opportunities for traders. For example, in our tests, we used the Breakout Zones lines formed during the most active hours of the European session from 9:00 to 13:00 London time as key levels. In the event of a breakout of the upper limit of the range, we bought binary options Call, and in the event of a breakout of the lower one, we bought Put with an expiration of two candles.

However, it is not necessary to act exactly like this. For example, you can experiment with the lines of the Breakout Zones indicator, setting their drawing for the Asian session, or look for trades not on a breakout, but on a rebound from these levels. Each trader can customize this tool to their preferences and work with price levels in the way that is most convenient for them.

Call purchase rules Put purchase rules The candle closed beyond the upper boundary of the price corridor - a bullish trend began. At the opening of a new candle we buy a Call option. The candle closed beyond the lower boundary of the price corridor - a bearish trend began. At the opening of a new candle we buy a Put option. Recommended expiration time - 2 candles

The trading results for this indicator are impressive: 63% of profitable trades out of 100, which we managed to make on the M15 timeframe in four days on four assets. And this is in the basic configuration. In our opinion, this indicator could have taken a higher place in our rating if it had been possible to flexibly configure the definition of maximums and minimums for a given period.

5th place: London Bridge indicator for overbought and oversold zones

The London Bridge binary options indicator is an oscillator type and is designed to determine overbought and oversold zones. At first, beginners may be confused, not seeing the usual arrow signals. But everything is much simpler than it may seem at first glance.

The London Bridge oscillator is located in the so-called “basement” part of the chart and consists of four lines: two signal lines and two bands, very similar to the popular Bollinger indicator.

Despite the many settings, trading with the London Bridge binary options indicator is easy and enjoyable. Its main advantage is that it perfectly identifies overbought and oversold zones of the market. In our tests, we used it in combination with a simple moving average with a period of 100 to determine the trend. And here is what we got.

When prices were above the average, we waited for the London Bridge oscillator to signal oversold, and bought a binary option Call. When prices were below the average, we waited for the London Bridge oscillator to move into the overbought zone, and bought a binary option Put.

This simple strategy allowed us to get 68% of profitable trades out of 100 on M15. But what is especially nice is that this indicator is a universal tool that can be easily combined with any trading strategy or used as a filter.

Call purchase rules Put purchase rules On the previous candle, the red line Bridge dropped below levelOs (-6). On the current candle, the same line crossed the lower Bollinger border, marked with a white dotted line, in the opposite direction – from bottom to top. At the opening of a new time interval, we buy a Call option. On the previous candle, the red line Bridge rose above the levelOb (+6). On the current candle, the same line crossed the upper Bollinger border, marked with a white dotted line, in the opposite direction – from top to bottom. At the opening of a new time interval, we buy a Put option. Recommended expiration time - 3 candles

Lifehack from experienced traders: the direction of trading can be determined not only by using the moving average, but also by analyzing higher timeframes or using various trend indicators. The main thing is to wait for extreme deviations of the London Bridge binary options indicator and open trades in the direction of the main price movement.

4th place: Trading using Gann methods with the Gann Made Easy indicator

Fourth place went to the truly intriguing binary options indicator Gann Made Easy . This almost magical technical analysis tool, based on the methods of legendary Wall Street trader William Gann, is capable of predicting market reversals in an amazing way.

Although we do not claim that the indicator's signals are always 100% accurate, our tests have convincingly shown the significant potential of Gann Made Easy. The Gann method is based on complex calculations using astrological cycles and geometric constructions. Now you do not have to delve into all these calculations yourself - the indicator automatically converts them into clear trading signals, which you will see on the chart in the form of arrows.

However, we have not been able to fully decipher the algorithm of this indicator, since its developers have hidden its operating principle from us. Perhaps this is part of its "magic".

Now about the indicator's disadvantages. Its signals appear quite rarely: to obtain 100 trades on 4 instruments on the H1 timeframe, we needed to study about three months of historical data. However, such a meticulous approach to signal selection is fully justified - their accuracy will definitely not leave you indifferent.

Call purchase rules Put purchase rules The price is above the EMA (100) - the trend is bullish. A blue arrow pointing up appeared. Immediately after the arrow appears, without waiting for the candle to close, we buy Call. The price is below EMA (100) - the trend is bearish. An orange arrow pointing up appeared. Immediately after the arrow appears, without waiting for the candle to close, we buy Put. Recommended expiration time - 3 candles

Using a simple exponential moving average trend filter in combination with the Gann Made Easy binary options indicator trading signals gave us 69% profitable trades. This result was obtained when testing on 4 assets on the H1 timeframe for a period of 100 trades.

It seems that Gann's methods still work today. And although we can't look into the code of this indicator, its results speak for themselves.

3rd place: Magnus Pro horizontal volume indicator

In third place is the inimitable binary options indicator Magnus Pro . Imagine that you have the ability to shine through candles like an X-ray and see all the processes of the struggle between supply and demand that occur inside the candle and are hidden from the eyes of an ordinary trader. Magnus Pro shows the levels of maximum activity of major players in real time.

What makes it so special? The indicator displays a vertical histogram of volumes next to the candle on the chart, highlighting the price level with the maximum accumulation of trades with a yellow dot. These levels become powerful points of price attraction, and when the market returns to them, excellent opportunities for opening trades on a rebound arise.

Working with the Magnus Pro indicator, you do not have to wait for the current candle to close to confirm the signal, as is required in most other technical analysis tools. Binary options are purchased immediately when the price touches the key level. In our tests, this approach showed an excellent result: 79% of profitable transactions. At the same time, 100 transactions required for an objective assessment of the indicator's performance on four assets on M5 were completed in just one day of trading.

Call purchase rules Put purchase rules We are convinced of the presence of an upward trend. The price is above EMA (14). After moving upward, the price rolled back to the volume level marked with a yellow dot. When the price touches the level with the yellow dot, we open the Call option. We are convinced of the presence of a downward trend. The price is below EMA (14). After moving downwards, the price rolled back to the volume level marked with a yellow dot. When the price touches the level with the yellow dot, we open the Put option. The recommended expiration time is 3 to 5 minutes before the current bar closes. The optimal holding period should be selected based on the results of testing the indicator on historical data.

The Magnus Pro binary options indicator is an ideal tool for dynamic trading, especially for those who prefer short-term transactions with minimal expiration time.

2nd place: Accurate indicator WinProfit80

The indicators we have described above are really good and deserve your attention. But what if we show you a tool with the highest percentage of profitable trades among all the competitors? The WinProfit80 binary options indicator is not only highly accurate, but is also capable of generating multiple trading signals! As a result, it also became the winner in the nomination “Best Binary Options Indicator 2024 by Signal Frequency”.

A thorough check on historical data has confirmed its phenomenal accuracy! That is why WinProfit80 continues to be the undisputed leader among paid trading indicators. The WinProfit80 binary options indicator has undergone several updates. Its latest version V3 x2 mod, available for purchase on our website, has become even more accurate thanks to an advanced algorithm that generates trading signals. The updated version is capable of providing more signals, which are now displayed on a special red-green sidebar on the right side of the screen.

Thanks to the x2 mod algorithm, the number of trading signals on higher timeframes (M30, H1) has increased. However, we do not recommend using it on lower timeframes – M1 and M5.

Call purchase rules Put purchase rules A green signal arrow appears. We buy a Call option. A red signal arrow appears. We buy a Call option. The expiration time is indicated in the indicator signals.

To get the most out of the WinProfit80 binary options indicator, we recommend using all built-in filters in the settings. In this case, the percentage of profitable trades can reach 80%. Trade during the European and New York sessions. Do not disable the MainSignals parameter in the indicator settings. On lower timeframes, use at least one filter, enter trades strictly from the specified level and avoid trading on broker assets with a payout ratio below 70%.

1st place: SSS-Option indicator

The absolute leader of our rating of the best indicators for binary options in 2024 is the SSS-Option indicator . What makes it so special? With this tool, you do not need either technical or fundamental analysis . For a large number of accurate signals, traders have nicknamed it the "Grail for binary options".

How does it work? It's simple - the algorithm of the SSS-Option binary options indicator is based on the analysis of patterns and the search for cyclic repetitions in price behavior. If we draw an analogy, its work is somewhat reminiscent of the Fourier Extrapolator , Time Freezer and FuturoFX forecast indicators. But unlike them, its trading signals are more accurate.

The SSS-Option indicator builds a distribution of bullish and bearish candles on the history of each asset, recording the number of candles of the same color in a row in the corresponding time interval during the day.

In essence, the SSS-Option V2 binary options indicator is a full-fledged information panel with assets available from the broker whose MetaTrader 4 trading terminal you use as a platform for market analysis. But keep in mind that the assets of your binary options broker may differ from those you use as a quote provider for the MT4 terminal. Therefore, we recommend that you configure the indicator panel in accordance with the available list of assets from your binary broker.

Just like the previous one, the SSS-Option indicator has undergone several updates: chart scrolling has been added, and now you can easily view data that previously did not fit on the monitor. You can download the latest version of this indicator from our website.

Call purchase rules Put purchase rules A large series of red candles appeared in the interval from 8:00 to 9:00. This indicates a high probability of a trend reversal from bearish to bullish. The next day, at the beginning of this time interval (8:00), we buy a Call option with an expiration of 1 hour. A large series of green candles appeared in the interval from 9:00 to 9:30. This indicates a high probability of a trend reversal from bullish to bearish. The next day at the beginning of this time interval (9:00) we buy a Put option with an expiration of 30 minutes. Recommended expiration: closing of the candle of the selected timeframe

As we can see, the SSS-Option binary options indicator is a simple, but at the same time very effective information panel for trading without technical analysis. With its help, you can get high-quality signals, the success rate of which can be raised even higher by using the Martingale method. For the correct calculation of the size of transactions, we recommend using the Martingale calculator.

If you have any questions about how this indicator works, go to the page with its detailed description and ask them in the comments below the article.

How to find a profitable binary options indicator

Quite often, you can hear from novice traders that they are looking for an indicator or trading strategy that can provide guaranteed profit. As you know, there is no "magic wand". There is no indicator that could accurately predict the behavior of prices on financial markets.

Any binary options trader will confirm the axiom: the market is constantly changing under the influence of many conflicting factors, including economic and political news. Emotions such as fear and greed continue to rule the market, exerting psychological pressure on traders and negatively affecting their decisions.

Technical indicators do not predict the future, but only interpret the past based on the formulas embedded in them. Therefore, what worked and brought profit recently may be ineffective today. In addition, each indicator has its pros and cons, and its effectiveness depends on specific market conditions and the selected time frame.

What to do? Instead of endless searching, we recommend studying the basics of trading and understanding how various indicators work and how they can be combined, adjusting signals to your trading style.

When testing new indicators, be sure to use a demo account . Trading with virtual money will help you avoid stupid mistakes and painful financial losses at the initial stage of becoming a trader. Learn to manage risks and capital , constantly learn and do not chase quick profits.

Don't waste your time searching for the perfect indicator. Regardless of which indicator you end up using, to be successful in binary options trading you will need a comprehensive approach to trading, understanding of the market, your own trading strategy and constant learning .

Basic rules of trading with binary options indicators

You can make good money trading binary options, but only if you follow certain rules. A simple random approach will not give results. So let's figure out what exactly you need to do when trading based on binary options indicators.

Signals

First of all, you need to decide on the signals of the selected indicator. Trading signals are a certain sign by which the trader understands that the market is changing direction or, conversely, will continue to move in the same direction. They are used by traders to determine the optimal moment to buy binary options Call and Put.

There are several types of signals:

For buying a Call option: The indicator indicates a high probability of an asset price increase. For buying a Put option: The indicator signals a possible price decrease in the near future. On trend reversal: The indicator shows that the current trend may change to the opposite.

Risk management

The market is subject to constant price fluctuations, so the importance of risk management cannot be overstated. In fact, risk management is an integral part of successful binary options trading using indicators.

Despite the valuable information that indicators provide about the state of the market, they do not guarantee you profit and can often give false signals. Therefore, the financial result of your trading will depend on how you manage the risks in your transactions.

Psychology

Another important aspect of trading with binary options indicators is the psychology of trading . The emotional state of a trader directly affects the decisions he makes and can either improve the results or, on the contrary, significantly worsen them. And this does not depend on the technical indicator, based on whose signals you open trades.

To better understand the psychology of trading, we recommend that you read the article “ Psychology of Binary Options ,” in which we share our experience and secrets of managing emotions to improve trading results.

Capital management

In addition to psychology, it is important to learn how to manage your own capital wisely in binary options trading. The final result of your trading will depend on how successfully you do this.

If you want to delve deeper into this topic, we recommend that you read a selection of articles on this difficult but very important topic:

Best Brokers for Indicator Based Trading

How did we select binary options indicators for the rating?

The indicators we have told you about in this review cover the most popular indicators for binary options trading in 2024. When compiling our rating, we focused on indicators that showed truly impressive results during the year. All year long, we tested the most popular indicators, checked their signals and read user reviews in the comments. Based on the information collected, we arranged the indicators in order of increasing efficiency, starting with the simplest for beginners and ending with such advanced binary options indicators as WinProfit80 and the winner of our rating - the unrivaled SSS-Option indicator.

Conclusion

In conclusion of this review, we would like to emphasize once again: there is no ideal indicator for binary options, the signals of which would always bring only profit. Any, even the best indicator from our rating, can sometimes make mistakes and give false signals, especially during flat periods. Therefore, to increase the percentage of profitable transactions, we recommend using combinations of trading signals from different indicators for binary options. In this case, pay special attention to choosing a reliable broker and capital management. Before starting real trading, be sure to test any indicator on a demo account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Do these indicators really work in real trading?

Yes, absolutely. All indicators from this review not only work effectively in real trading, but also demonstrate excellent results, which is confirmed by the data from testing their signals on a demo account. Read about the indicators we managed to achieve in our review.

How long will it take to master these indicators?

It all depends on the amount of knowledge you have when you start using the indicators from our rating. If you are an absolute beginner, then you will most likely need a long period of training and practice trading binary options on a demo account. Experienced traders will master these indicators much faster.

Are there certain brokers or trading platforms that are best suited for these indicators?

We recommend starting with the Pocket Option trading platform, as many traders find it the most user-friendly and equipped with everything needed for successful trading. However, if you are still unsure which trading platform to choose or need more information, check out the article “ The Most Effective Binary Options Trading Platforms .”

