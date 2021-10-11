    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Bulls Bears Signal

        Indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        The indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal automatically builds sloping trend lines on the chart. The main difference between the trend lines of the indicator is the uniqueness of their construction: while standard slanted lines are drawn along the nearest minimums or maximums, the slanted lines of the Bulls Bears Signal indicator draw several lines in the form of graphic analysis figures , the penetration of which is a signal to enter the market .

        If the price breaks through the support or resistance levels constructed by the indicator, you will see a corresponding notification (alert) in the terminal, which greatly simplifies optimized work with a powerful technical analysis tool - trend sloping lines.

        Indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        Installing the Bulls Bears Signal binary options indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        Review and settings of the Bulls Bears Signal indicator for binary options

        The indicator independently finds points for constructing inclined trend lines and plots them. This simplifies the trader’s work, since the sloping lines of the indicator will always be drawn on the chart on time, correctly and without errors. Optimizing technical analysis tools not only simplifies the process of market analysis, but also opens up new opportunities for the trader, for example, trading on smaller time frames , as well as simultaneous consideration of a large number of financial assets, and so on.

        Working of the indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        The indicator settings contain the following variables:

        • Alert when touched – select “true” if you want to receive notifications from the indicator when the price touches the sloping line;
        • Alert on breakout – select “true” if you want to receive a notification from the indicator if the price breaks through the sloping line;
        • Notification by mail or phone – responsible for notifications to a mobile phone or email;
        • Line thickness is a convenience parameter where you can change the thickness of the lines;
        • Color along the high and low lines – adjusting the color of the upper and lower lines.

        Setting up the indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        Notifications (alerts) when touching or breaking through look like this in the terminal:

        Indicator signal for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        Trading rules using the Bulls Bears Signal indicator for binary options

        The principle of working with the indicator is similar to the classical rules of working with inclined lines:

        1. To determine the direction of the trend, the angle of the line is used.
        2. The approach of the price to the inclined line often continues with a rebound and continuation of movement in the same direction.
        3. Breaking the trend line may mean a trend reversal.

        Rebound from sloping lines occurs in markets with a pronounced trend movement. The price cannot move constantly in one direction and when it encounters strong resistance it rolls back in the opposite direction. Trend retracements are the best place to enter the market if you are late in the move.

        Operating rules:

        1. If during a bullish trend the price pulls back and approaches the sloping line, this opportunity can be used to buy a Call option;
        2. When the price approaches the sloping line in a bearish trend, it is time to buy a Put option.

        Price rebound from the sloping trend line of the Bulls Bears Signal indicator

        Breaking the sloping line can mean a trend reversal and opens up opportunities for concluding a deal:

        1. When breaking from bottom to top – buy a Call option;
        2. If it breaks from top to bottom, buy a Put option.

        Beware of large impulse candles that break the line. In this case, it is better to ignore the signal. An additional filter can be various forms of candles, described in detail in the Japanese candlestick analysis method .

        Breaking the sloping line of the indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        After breaking through the inclined line, it is not always possible to observe a change in trend. This situation in the market is called a “False Breakout” and leads to a trend reversal rather than to its continuation. A false breakout is a very strong signal, after which the price sharply rushes in the opposite direction.

        Experienced traders recommend not to rush to enter the market immediately after the first breakout, which most often happens to be “false”. For a more accurate entry, you should wait for the second candle and only then open a trade.

        False breakout of the sloping line indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        Often in the market you can find price fixing to a level, when the price smoothly moves beyond the inclined line and at the same time the role of the support or resistance line changes. For example, in situations where the price has crossed the inclined line of the inter-foreign trend, bounced off it and rushed in the opposite direction, such a movement can be called “Fixing the price behind the level.”

        Fixing the price to the level of the indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        Thanks to the Bulls Bears Signal indicator, it is much easier to see graphical analysis patterns on the chart: symmetrical, ascending and descending triangles.

        A symmetrical triangle drawn by the indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        These patterns precede both a reversal and a continuation of a trend:

        1. Symmetrical triangle – high probability of trend continuation;
        2. Descending triangle – likely price decline;
        3. An ascending triangle means a price increase is likely.

        Descending triangle drawn by the indicator for binary options Bulls Bears Signal

        Signals and trading using the Bulls Bears Signal indicator

        Currency pair EUR/USD: the price was unable to break through strong resistance, and instead, broke through the sloping line from top to bottom. Such a signal can be regarded as an entry point for buying a Put option.

        Indicator signals for binary options Bulls Bears Signal on the EUR/USD currency pair

        The USD/JPY currency chart shows work with the “rebound” indicator: the price touched the inclined line twice, but failed to break through it downwards. The approach of the price to inclined levels may mean the continuation of the trend, which is what happened in the screenshot below. After the rebound, you need to wait for the second candle, and only then assess the situation on the market.

        Indicator signals for binary options Bulls Bears Signal on the USD/JPY currency pair

        On the chart of the USD/CAD currency pair, in addition to sloping lines, there is also a horizontal resistance level. As we can see in the chart below, the currency pair, simultaneously with breaking through the inclined line, consolidated above the resistance level. This is an example of a strong signal before a price rise and the effective use of several technical analysis tools.

        Indicator signals for binary options Bulls Bears Signal on the USD/CAD currency pair

        Conclusion

        The Bulls Bears Signal indicator is designed to simplify market analysis and trading in general. Automatic construction of inclined levels and alerts built into the terminal can only have a positive impact on the results of both a beginner and a trader with many years of experience in the market.

        A trader’s success largely depends on his trading strategy, but the rules of money management and risk management also play an important role, without which long-term “relationships” with the market are impossible. There is only one method of money management: you do not need to use martingale, averaging, or any other sophisticated method to make a profit. It is enough to use a fixed rate of 2-5% of the deposit without doubling.

        Before working on a real account, practice your skills on a demo account . This is safe and does not lead to a loss of deposit. Profitable work in the market also depends on the choice of broker . Our website presents a rating of the best binary options brokers , where you can choose trading conditions that are right for you.

        Download the Bulls Bears Signal indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        Strategies for binary options

        What novice traders need to know about binary options

        How to make money on binary options

        What to do if the broker does not withdraw money

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Как же хорошо что индикатор сам строит уровни, вот бы и еще сам покупал бинарные опционы ;)
        Zoner, полностью согласен! Интересный индикатор! Автоматические уровни это очень удобно, обычно их приходится дорисовывать вручную) Всегда приятно, когда индикаторы упрощают процесс анализа.
        27 July 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Статья об индикаторе Bulls Bears Signal предоставила полезную информацию о данном инструменте. Буду изучать его функционал и тестировать в своих торговых стратегиях.
        27 July 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Этот инструмент помогает измерить силу быков и медведей автоматически, что делает торговлю более эффективной. Планирую опробовать его в своих сделках!
        27 July 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Рисует наклонные уровни. Это интересно.
        Трейдер России, Что же здесь интересного? Обычный трендовый индюк.
        20 July 2023
        Answer
        вячеслав
        Классный индикатор...!!!
        19 July 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        С 2021-го года кто-то полноценно протестил этот индюк?
        14 July 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Рисует наклонные уровни. Это интересно.
        18 April 2023
        Answer
        Григорий Туманов
        Григорий Туманов
        Dobriy Deni. U menea ne risuet linii, podskajite v cheom mojet byti problema? DLL vklyuchil... Spasibo..
        все работает даже без длл. сам пользуюсь линиями разными, но эти на истории не рисуют к сожалению просто.
        17 November 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Dobriy Deni. U menea ne risuet linii, podskajite v cheom mojet byti problema? DLL vklyuchil... Spasibo..
        привет. все работает. линии рисуются только в начале графика. на истории линий не будет. все работает - https://prnt.sc/1zwq63s
        17 November 2021
        Answer
        Ion
        Dobriy Deni. U menea ne risuet linii, podskajite v cheom mojet byti problema? DLL vklyuchil... Spasibo..
        16 November 2021
        Answer
        Zoner
        Как же хорошо что индикатор сам строит уровни, вот бы и еще сам покупал бинарные опционы ;)
        02 September 2021
        Answer
        Игорь М
        Игорь М
        Всем новичкам – самый сильный сигнал пробоя: 1 свеча закрывается за уровнем, 2 свеча закрывается обратно, и 3 свеча закрывается за уровнем. То есть пробой-откат-пробой в 3 свечах. Смело ставьте "Вниз" или "Вверх" на 1-5 свечей, в зависимости от аппетита.
        02 September 2021
        Answer
        Валерий
        Спасибо за индикатор для бинарных опционов! Я думаю это как раз то, что я искал. Осталось только потренироваться немного на демке)
        02 September 2021
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!