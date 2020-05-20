Binarium Strategy: Trading on Retracements

Quotes never move in a straight line. After every strong upward or downward impulse, the price inevitably pulls back, taking a step back, as if gathering strength before the next surge. This pullback, which many beginners perceive as a reversal signal and become alarmed by, is actually one of the most reliable entry points. Understanding the logic of a correction and learning to trade binary options within it means learning to profit from any asset and at any time of day. The "Trading on Corrections" strategy for Binarium provides the beginning trader with clear rules based on an understanding of market structure.

In this article, we'll explore how to use the Binarium platform to determine the end of a correction and find entry points in binary options with a high probability of profit. You'll learn what confirms the end of a pullback and the resumption of the main trend, and how to use this to your advantage.

Content:

What Is the Advantage of the “Trading on Correction” Strategy?

The main advantage of this strategy is the ability to enter a trade with minimal risk and a high probability of success. Instead of chasing the price during a sharp impulse, risking buying at the peak before a reversal, the trader takes a more measured approach. They wait for a natural pullback, when the asset price temporarily moves against the main trend, and obtain a more advantageous entry point. This allows them to join the main movement when it potentially resumes, increasing the chances of a profitable trade.

This approach is not only potentially profitable but also fosters a more disciplined mindset in traders. That's why we emphasize meaningful trading methods on the Binarium platform. We don't promise easy money, but rather offer proven strategies that work.

How to Use the Correction Trading Strategy on Binarium

As is well known, price movements are wave-like. Exchange rate behavior repeats periodically. The same applies to corrections. To effectively use this method, the asset price should not break local highs during a bullish trend or local lows during a bearish trend.

Before trading, you should determine the direction of the current trend. Let's say the selected asset is trending upward. In this case, you should wait for the longest candle to close and for one or more candles to close in the opposite direction, all red. In this situation, you should open a buy put option, meaning a decline in the price.

To increase the percentage of profitable trades using this system, it is recommended to wait for several candlesticks to form confirming a correction. Only then should the corresponding trade be opened.

This system recommends opening trades with an expiration time equal to the formation period of two to four candlesticks. No more than 2% of the deposit should be invested in a single trade.

Additionally, to increase the effectiveness of this trading strategy, it is recommended to use additional funds that can be obtained by using promo codes to top up your account.

Conclusion

So, the Binarium "Correction Trading" strategy requires patience and discipline from binary options traders. Instead of chasing the asset price, this system teaches you to patiently wait for the right moment to open trades. You can see its effectiveness for yourself by opening a demo account on the Binarium binary options platform and making a few trades according to the rules described in this review. Before moving on to live trading, we recommend testing the system on a demo account, opening trades according to the money management rules. We wish you successful trading!

