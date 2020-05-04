Domino Strategy for Binarium

Binary options trading attracts thousands of traders worldwide with its simplicity. Indeed, all it takes is a simple guess at the price movement, and profit is in your pocket. However, this apparent simplicity conceals the main problem with this instrument: traders' chaotic and emotional decisions repeatedly lead to deposit losses. The Domino binary options strategy was created to eliminate uncertainty and replace it with a clear, repeatable set of actions that is equally suitable for both beginners taking their first steps on the Binarium platform and experienced traders seeking a systematic approach to trading.

The method is simple: just as dominoes fall one after another in a predetermined order, so do trade entry signals form a logical chain of confirmations. You don't enter the market based on a single indicator or intuition, but wait for several conditions to come together to form a coherent picture. In this article, you'll learn clear rules for opening trades and managing capital, which you can apply immediately after practicing on a demo account in the Binarium terminal.

Content:

What Is the Advantage of the Domino Strategy?

The main advantage of the Domino strategy is that it works in conditions that most traders consider "non-tradable." A flat, that is, a sideways price movement within a narrow range, is present on the chart up to 70% of the trading time. It is during these periods that beginners lose money, trying to catch a trend where there is none. Domino reverses this logic: a flat becomes not a hindrance, but a primary operating condition, under which the strategy generates clear and repeatable entry points. You don't need to wait for a strong market move or a news event; it is enough for the price to move within a range.

The second, and perhaps most important, advantage for those just starting to trade on the Binarium platform is the complete removal of emotion from the decision-making process. The strategy is built on a chain of sequential confirmations: each subsequent condition either grants entry or cancels the trade. You don't think, doubt, or trade on intuition; you simply follow the algorithm. This approach reduces psychological stress, fosters discipline, and allows you to objectively evaluate results, ultimately leading to stable deposit growth even with minimal technical analysis experience.

How to Use the Domino Strategy on Binarium

Before trading this system, set up a candlestick chart in the Binarium terminal. Then, select an asset with a sideways trend. The price should move horizontally. This system is traded on an hourly timeframe, but H4 and Daily timeframes can also be used.

According to the Domino strategy, a buy option trade should be opened after at least eight consecutive alternating red and green candlesticks appear on the chart. The direction of the trade is determined by the color of the last candlestick. For example, a Call option is opened if the last candlestick to close was red, and a Put option is opened if it was green. This way, the assumption is that the alternating candlesticks will continue.

As you can see in the image above, the last candle that closed was red. In this case, a Call option should be opened.

As a reminder, this strategy is recommended for trading with an expiration time of one hour. No more than 3% of your deposit should be invested in a single trade.

Conclusion

The Domino strategy proves that successful binary options trading doesn't require complex indicators, years of experience, or constant market monitoring. A clear algorithm and the discipline to follow it are sufficient. You already have everything you need: clear entry rules, a capital management system, and recommended expiration times.

The next step is yours: register on the Binarium platform, open a demo account, and test the binary options strategy without risking real funds. Once you're satisfied with the demo account results, fund your account using the promo code and make your first real trade using this system. This is how you begin your journey from random trades to informed and consistent trading.

OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT BINARIUM

Having trouble understanding how this strategy or indicator works? Let us know in the comments below, and subscribe to our WinOptionCrypto YouTube channel, where we'll be sure to answer all your questions in a video.

See Also: