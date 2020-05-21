Binarium Strategy: Gap Trading

The Binarium broker's gap strategy is based on a rather rare market situation where the asset price literally jumps from one price level to another, bypassing intermediate values. This typically occurs at the opening of trading sessions after weekends and holidays, after the release of important macroeconomic data, or during periods of sharp changes in market sentiment. During such periods, binary options traders have the opportunity to open a trade with a high probability of profit.

A gap trading strategy for binary options allows you to exploit these price gaps. You'll understand in advance when the market is likely to close the gap and return to previous price levels, and when it will continue moving in the direction of the breakout. In this review, we'll discuss how to work with gaps on the Binarium platform, how to recognize the right type of price gap on a chart, the rules for opening options, and how to manage your capital wisely to ensure that the results of this strategy are systematic rather than random.

Content:

What Is the Advantage of the Gap Trading Strategy?

The gap trading strategy for binary options stands out from other approaches primarily due to its statistical validity. Price behavior studies show that in most cases, the market tends to close the gap, returning to the levels of the previous session. This means that traders receive not a subjective signal, but a mathematically proven pattern that can be used in making trading decisions. On the Binarium platform, this feature is clearly visible for popular assets at the beginning of trading sessions, making the strategy convenient for regular use.

The second important advantage is the unambiguous nature of the trading signal itself. The gap is clearly visible on the chart. Detecting it doesn't require complex technical indicators or lengthy analysis. Traders immediately see the gap level, understand the likely price direction, and can quickly decide whether to enter a trade. This simplicity makes the binary options strategy convenient for both beginners learning to trade on a Binarium demo account and experienced traders who value speed and minimal unnecessary steps.

How to Trade Using the Gap Trading System on Binarium

Before you start trading using this strategy, select a candlestick chart in your broker's terminal.

The strategy calls for opening a trade in the direction of the price gap. The image below shows a gap formed during a price decline. This situation signals a sell-off in the market for a specific asset. In this case, you can open a buy put option trade in the Binarium broker terminal.

It's recommended to set the expiration time between 15 and 30 minutes. The risk per trade should not exceed 2% of the deposit.

Conclusion

So, gap trading is a binary options strategy that combines simplicity with statistically proven market logic, making it a valuable tool for traders of any skill level. We've covered what a price gap is, learned how to identify its type on a chart, learned clear rules for entering a trade, and gained an understanding of money management principles.

Now the most important thing is to move from theory to practice and test this strategy in real market conditions. Open a demo account on Binarium, wait for the first gap at the opening of the session, and apply the trading rules we've discussed in this review. Practicing on a demo account will allow you to hone your signal recognition skills and develop the confidence needed to move on to real binary options trading and achieve your first consistent results.

