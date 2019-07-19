How to withdraw money Binarium (Binarium)

Trading on the stock market, Forex and binary options attracts many. However, before starting trading with a particular company, it is important to find out whether your broker withdraws money. To avoid any difficulties, we have studied in detail the rules, limits of different types of accounts and the best ways to withdraw funds from Binarium . If you want to know how to withdraw money from Binarium by trading binary options, we recommend reading to the end.

Rules for withdrawing funds from Binarium

Before you start the procedure of withdrawing funds from your trading account with the binary options broker Binarium, make sure that you have successfully passed the identity verification . Only after that you will be able to withdraw funds. We have described in detail what the verification process is and how to successfully pass it in the article “ Account verification with the binary options broker Binarium ”. Here we will only remind you that this is a mandatory procedure for all brokers providing trading services on financial markets.

Binarium cares about the safety of its clients and makes significant efforts to combat the illegal activities of dishonest users who use trading platforms for the purpose of money laundering and other illegal activities.

Therefore, before withdrawing funds, confirm that the trading account belongs to you. Also note that Binarium withdraws money only to the details from which you replenished the deposit. If you deposited funds using different payment systems, such as a Visa card and an e-wallet , then when withdrawing, the bank card will receive priority as a more reliable source of client data.

If you have replenished your account from two bank cards, the one from which more funds were received will have priority when withdrawing money. Do not worry if you did not find your card in the list of available ones when submitting a withdrawal request. This only means that you did not save it when you replenished your account. To fix this, replenish the deposit with the minimum amount and check the "Remember card" checkbox. After that, the broker's system will remember your bank card, and you will be able to use it to withdraw funds from Binarium.

Methods of withdrawal of funds from Binarium

Now let's discuss what withdrawal methods are available to clients of this binary options broker. At the time of writing the review, Binarium had 14 payment systems available, with which you can top up your balance and withdraw funds from your trading account. Among them are classic Visa and Mastercard bank cards, Sky Pay, FK Wallet and Piastrix Wallet payment systems, as well as cryptocurrencies : Tether , Bitcoin , Ethereum , USDCoin, TRX, Litecoin and Ripple .

Try to choose a payment method that will be convenient for you not only to deposit, but also to withdraw funds.

Payment system fees

In the table below we compare Binarium's conditions with offers from other companies.

Method of withdrawal of funds Binarium Pocket Option Derive Bank transfer No Local, International, SEPA No Electronic wallets At turnover (the sum of all transactions), equal to the deposit * 2 - 0% payment system fees payment system fees Bank cards With equal turnover, deposit * 2 - 0%. Otherwise: USD, EUR - 2.6% + 1.3 USD or 1 EUR. payment system fees payment system fees Cryptocurrencies With a turnover equal to the deposit * 2 - 0%. Commission of the corresponding network. payment system fees payment system fees

Binarium Withdrawal Processing Speed

Customer support is constantly improving payment methods and reducing the processing time for withdrawal requests from Binarium. However, do not forget that they largely depend on your account type. You can find information about it in the "Account Types" section of the trading terminal.

As you can see from the table above, Binarium withdrawal request processing time can vary from 1 to 5 days, depending on your account. Premium and VIP account holders receive priority service. They can expect the shortest processing time – just 1 day.

However, please note that the table shows the maximum processing times for your requests. In practice, with most payment methods, money is usually withdrawn within an hour.

Please note: Binarium's financial department is open Monday through Friday from 09:00 to 22:00 (UTC+3).

If you want to withdraw money from Binarium without problems, we recommend that you submit requests only during business hours, since on non-working days and holidays it may take several hours before the financial department begins to consider your request.

Step-by-step instructions: how to withdraw money from Binarium

Now let's look at how to withdraw money step by step.

Step 1: Authorization

To start withdrawing funds, a trader must log in to the Binarium broker website and go to the "Cashier" section (in the English version - "Bank") of the trading terminal.

There are two more alternative ways to get to this section:

Go to the personal menu in the upper right part of the screen and select “Withdrawal”.

In your personal account, go to the “Cashier” (“Bank”) section.

Step 2: Select a payment method

After you have entered the "Cashier" ("Bank") section, a list of available payment methods will appear on the screen. You must select the one that was used to replenish the deposit.

Step 3: Specify the amount

After selecting the desired payment method, indicate the desired amount and send the request to the financial department.

Limits on withdrawal of funds from the Binarium platform

Please note: the maximum withdrawal amount on the trading platform may differ from the limit set by your payment system.

The result of traders' earnings is money that they withdraw to their personal accounts. However, the broker does not allow you to withdraw any amount at once. Most often, it will have to be divided into several transactions so as not to violate the established limits on withdrawal of funds from the platform. Therefore, it is important to know these restrictions. The maximum application amount and the daily withdrawal limit depend on the account type specified in the table.

Account type Limit per day Application limit Start 50 $ 25 $ Standard 200 $ 50 $ Business $500 100 $ Premium $1,500 $250 VIP $15,000 no limit

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions about Binarium Withdrawals

What is the minimum withdrawal amount for the Binarium broker?

The minimum withdrawal from Binarium is only $5 or the equivalent in your national currency, but this amount may vary depending on the payment method you choose. Most often, the minimum withdrawal is $10.

Is Binarium a reliable broker?

Twelve years of work in the binary options market and offices in four countries around the world testify to the high reliability of the Binarium broker.

Is it possible to withdraw money from Binarium without verification?

No, this is prohibited by company rules.

