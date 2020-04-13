Binarium Strategy: MACD

Among hundreds of technical analysis indicators, only a few have stood the test of time and remained in the arsenal of professional binary options traders worldwide for decades. MACD is one such tool. Since its creation in the 1970s, it has remained relevant and accurate, and today it is used in all financial markets, including binary options and cryptocurrency trading. The reason for this popularity is the indicator's ability to simultaneously determine the direction of a trend and its reversal point.

The MACD-based strategy for the Binarium broker solves the main problem faced by every binary options market participant: how to distinguish a genuine signal from a false price move and enter a trade at the right moment, rather than following the market too late. The indicator is based on the intersection of two moving averages and is visually displayed as a histogram and signal lines, which answer the question of whether the market is gaining strength or losing momentum. In this article, we'll explore a MACD-based trading system that you can begin using on the Binarium platform immediately after reading this article.

Content:

What Is the Advantage of the MACD Strategy?

The main advantage of the MACD strategy for binary options trading on the Binarium platform is that it simultaneously solves two problems that most traders typically handle separately: determining the direction of the current trend and pinpointing the precise moment to enter a trade.

Most indicators either show the trend well but lag behind in providing signals, or, conversely, provide a well-timed trading signal but lack insight into the overall market context. The MACD combines both of these qualities in a single tool. The intersection of its signal lines indicates the entry point, and the position of the histogram relative to the zero line confirms the trade direction.

As a result, the trader receives not just a trading signal, but a contextualized signal, which significantly increases its reliability and reduces the number of losing trades. This makes the strategy attractive both to beginners seeking a simple and understandable system and to experienced traders seeking maximum accuracy on the Binarium platform.

How to Apply the MACD Strategy on Binarium

Before starting trading using this strategy, you need to install the MACD indicator on the chart in the Binarium broker terminal.

This indicator is very popular among binary options traders and is often used in various trading strategies. Typically, traders on the Binarium platform look for the MACD signal line to cross zero. If the line breaks through this line from below, the price will likely begin to rise. The system we'll be examining uses two MACD indicators with different calculation periods.

The histograms of both indicators must be above zero. If the signal line crosses the zero level from top to bottom, the price begins to decline. This trading signal is considered valid if the histograms of both indicators are in negative territory.

It is recommended to trade using the described system with an expiration time of 3–5 candles. No more than 2% of the deposit should be invested in a single trade.

Conclusion

The MACD indicator is deservedly among the most frequently used technical analysis tools, and a strategy based on it for the Binarium binary options platform provides traders with exactly what they need for consistent results: clear trading signals and straightforward rules for opening trades, free from emotion and subjective interpretation. In this review, we've explored the indicator's logic, entry rules, and capital management principles.

Next step: register on the Binarium platform, open a demo account, and test the strategy in real market conditions without risking your own funds. Once you're comfortable with the methodology, fund your account and make your first real trade. Thousands of traders are already using MACD as the foundation of their trading system on the Binarium binary options platform, and you can join them today.

