Binarium Strategy: News Trading

Economic news can reverse the market in seconds and create price movement that binary options traders can exploit for profit. Inflation data releases, central bank interest rate decisions, and labor market statistics all predictably cause sharp price fluctuations. These are the moments when some of the best opportunities to enter a trade present themselves. The "News Trading" strategy for Binarium allows you to trade not with abstract chart patterns, but with real market events that move prices for a clear and logical reason.

In this article, we'll explore a news trading strategy adapted for the Binarium platform. You'll learn which news provides the strongest and most predictable signals, how to properly prepare for important data releases, when to buy binary options, and how to manage risks so that one bad entry doesn't ruin a series of successful trades. Readers will receive a trading methodology they can apply today, first on a demo account to understand the strategy's logic, and then in live trading.

Content:

How to Make Money on News with Binarium? A Profitable Strategy

News Trading is considered attractive, but at the same time difficult to understand. This is because price movements in both the short and long term are influenced by a wide variety of information. Furthermore, the currency market encompasses many countries, so political and economic events affecting individual countries affect their currency prices, causing a strong appreciation or, conversely, a sharp decline.

Why not use this in trading? This is the principle behind the News Trading strategy on the Binarium platform.

Profitable News Trading

Before you start News Trading, select a candlestick chart in your trading terminal.

Next, open the economic calendar. It's available directly in the Binarium broker terminal. It's easy to use, as it lists news events and indicates their impact on the relevant currency.

News releases are a crucial moment during the trading day. After their publication, many indicators and trading systems stop working, generating false trading signals. This typically occurs due to a sharp spike in volatility, which prompts binary options traders to actively buy digital contracts for the rise or fall of assets.

Therefore, experienced traders typically stop trading 15 minutes before important news releases. During this period, a flat market often forms, as no one wants to take risks and play guessing games. As soon as the news is released, traders resume trading, which leads to a trend reversal. After prices break through the narrow price range preceding the news release, a trade should be opened in the direction of the current trend.

The image below shows how the news release triggered buying activity, leading to a sharp appreciation of the euro against the US dollar. At this point, a buy call option trade should be opened in the Binarium trading terminal.

After news is released, prices rise or fall sharply for a limited period. Then, asset prices often return to their previous levels. Therefore, if a trader fails to open a trade in the direction of the price momentum when the channel boundary is broken, they should pause and wait for the price to pull back.

This strategy recommends purchasing options with expirations of 15–30 minutes. The maximum risk per trade should not exceed 2% of the deposit. Additionally, to increase trading efficiency, you can use additional funds available by applying a promo code to top up your account.

Conclusion

The "News Trading" strategy for Binarium transforms market information into specific signals for opening a trade. You've learned which events trigger the most powerful price movements, how to prepare for the release of important data, and the rules for opening binary options on the Binarium platform.

Now it's important to put this knowledge into practice: open a demo account, wait for the next news event on the economic calendar, and execute your first trade according to the rules described. Practicing on a demo account will help you understand how the market reacts to different types of news, and also build confidence when buying binary options on a live account.

OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT BINARIUM

Having trouble understanding how this strategy or indicator works? Let us know in the comments below, and subscribe to our WinOptionCrypto YouTube channel, where we'll be sure to answer all your questions in a video.

See Also: