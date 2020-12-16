Is It Worth Trading on Weekends? OTC Nuances and Advice From Binarium

Many beginners ask: why trade binary options on weekends when there's a workweek with adequate market volatility? There are at least two reasons for trading on weekends:

There's simply no time for trading on weekdays. This problem has been partially solved by using the Binarium broker's mobile app. Not everyone can devote themselves entirely to binary options. For them, weekends are the only way to immerse themselves in the world of trading, earn money, and gradually improve their skills. New opportunities and increased earnings. Another category of investors, on the contrary, trades during the workweek, understands the intricacies and peculiarities of each weekday, and is not averse to trying trading on weekends. For them, this is an opportunity to try new strategies during lower market activity, as well as earn additional income.

So, does it make sense to trade on weekends? How do OTCs work, and is it worth investing in them? Binarium experts will describe in detail the process of trading OTCs on the weekend.

What is OTC?

OTC is an abbreviation for "over the counter." It refers to assets that a broker offers to trade on weekends while the stock exchanges are closed. Where do the quotes come from? The broker itself generates quotes based on previous weekday activity. The Binarium platform reserves the right to adjust quotes and set price movements based on trades opened in real time.

How realistic is it for a trader to make money when the broker itself regulates quotes and price movements? In reality, if the company operates honestly, nothing will change. Your profit will depend on the accuracy of your forecasts and the size of your bet.

It's a different matter if a broker plays by the rules on weekends and tries to profit from traders. In such cases, there's no hope for fairness at all. Analytics won't save the situation, and indicators won't help. The outcome will be unfavorable for the investor, no matter what happens.

OTC Market on Weekends: How to Make Money While Everyone Else is Relaxing

To make money even on weekends, you need to be able to analyze correctly and choose effective trading strategies. Binarium experts recommend focusing on the following instruments:

"One Touch" – the optimal expiration is one week; the bet will be a winner if, after the broker sets the price for the indicator, the latter reaches the strike level.

Over the Counter – a way to increase your bet by 90%, despite the market's volatile nature on weekends. Prices are set based on previous days' data. To profit, a trader only needs to be accurate in their forecast.

Again, strategies and tools will only work if the broker doesn't try to rig the results. Fraudulent brokers take advantage of the situation, the lack of communication with the intermediary, and adjust quotes at their own discretion, but always in a way that leaves traders in the red.

Therefore, if you're new to a company's website and have any doubts about its reliability and integrity, refrain from trading on weekends. Check the company on all counts, from regulations to withdrawals. Make sure the broker delivers on its promises, communicates effectively, and doesn't manipulate quotes. Only then should you consider trading on weekends.

Top Tips for Binarium OTC Traders

If a broker operates responsibly, it's possible to make money even on relatively quiet weekends. Binarium experts recommend preparing for trading in advance and following a proven trading plan.

For beginners and anyone struggling to manage their emotions, Saturday and Sunday trading can even be helpful to some extent. At these times, nothing distracts from analysis, market sentiment is stable, and decision-making is easier.

Saturdays and Sundays are a good time to trade currency pairs and cryptocurrency. Comparing weekend trading with traditional weekday trading, the differences become clear:

On weekends, income is lower and risks are higher;

retail facilities are limited;

it is impossible to conduct an analysis based on the news;

You need to trade without indicators.

Conclusion

So, binary options trading on weekends is certainly viable with the right experience, a strategy, and a broker's commitment to traders. It differs from traditional weekday trading in its relatively calm market sentiment and the broker's pricing based on the previous week's prices.

To increase their chances of success, binary options traders can use auxiliary tools, such as graphical figures and Japanese candlestick patterns.

