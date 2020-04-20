Binarium Strategy "Parabolic SAR"

Every binary options trader sooner or later faces the same problem: an indicator signals after the main price movement has already occurred. This delay reduces potential profits and forces traders to enter trades at the most inopportune moments. The Parabolic SAR indicator was created specifically to solve this problem. It not only tracks price movement but also detects the moment when the market is about to reverse. The indicator's name stands for "Stop and Reverse," which accurately reflects its primary function: to indicate a trend reversal before it becomes obvious to most market participants.

For binary options trading on the Binarium platform, the Parabolic SAR is one of the most practical technical analysis tools. On the chart, the indicator appears as a parabolic curve of dots located either above or below the price chart, clearly showing the current trend direction. There are no complex settings or ambiguous interpretations: either there's a signal, or there isn't. In this article, we'll explore the rules of trading using the Parabolic SAR, which will allow you to open trades on the Binarium platform accurately and promptly, even if you're just beginning to learn technical analysis.

What is the advantage of the Parabolic SAR strategy?

The main advantage of the Parabolic SAR indicator is its clarity and ability to provide clear trading signals , making it particularly suitable for binary options trading. With it, traders don't need to look for moving average crossovers or support and resistance levels , as all the key information is contained in the position of the indicator dots relative to the price chart. If the dots are below the chart, this indicates a bullish trend and is a signal to buy a call option. As soon as the dot appears above the candlestick, it signals a reversal to a bearish trend and the need to buy a put option.

In addition, the Parabolic SAR acts as a trend filter, helping the trader ignore market noise and open trades primarily in the direction of the trend.

How to Apply the Parabolic SAR Strategy on Binarium

Before applying this strategy on the Binarium platform, install the indicator on the trading terminal chart via the “Indicators” → “SAR” menu.

After installing the indicator, a dotted line will appear on the chart displaying the Parabolic SAR values.

Trading this system, based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, is quite simple. To determine the current market direction, look at the position of the dotted line relative to the price. If it's below the price, the trend is bullish; if it's above the price, the trend is bearish. The corresponding option should be purchased when the trend reverses, after the price crosses the indicator line.

The image below shows that the market was predominantly bearish. Over time, the line chart's behavior led to a change in the indicator's dotted line. This confirms a change in trend direction. In this case, a buy call option should be opened.

Please note: it is not recommended to use the Parabolic SAR indicator during flat trading , as it can generate a large number of false signals under these conditions. To reduce the likelihood of these, assess the strength of the current trend before trading.

This system for Binarium recommends opening trades with an expiration time of 15–30 minutes, investing no more than 2% of the deposit in one trade.

Conclusion

The Parabolic SAR strategy for Binarium once again proves that making money on binary options doesn't require multiple indicators or complex concepts. A single, well-tuned tool, clear entry rules, and discipline yield results that most beginners try unsuccessfully to achieve by trading intuitively. The Parabolic SAR-based strategy solves a trader's main problem: it minimizes signal lag and allows traders to enter a trade at the beginning of a new movement, rather than at its end. This makes it a reliable approach to binary options trading on the Binarium platform.

Now you know the logic behind this indicator, its entry rules, and its money management principles. The final and most important step remains: moving from theory to practice. Register on the Binarium platform, open a demo account , and test the strategy in real market conditions without risking your own funds. Convince yourself that this strategy works, feel confident in your actions, and then fund your account and make your first real trade. Thousands of traders have already done this, and your success depends solely on whether you decide to start today.

