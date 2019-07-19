    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Peradox Sniper

        Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator

        The Peradox Sniper binary options indicator is unique. It's arguably one of the most accurate trend indicators discovered in many years. It operates on a proprietary algorithm, which its creators keep strictly confidential. To calculate its values, the tool accesses specialized libraries. Read our review to learn how to use Peradox most effectively in binary options trading.

        Content:

        Peradox Sniper schedule

        Characteristics of the Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator

        Installing the Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator

        The Peradox Sniper indicator is installed standardly on the MetaTrader 4 platform. To do this, add it to the terminal's root folder by selecting "File" in MetaTrader 4 and then "Open Data Folder." In the folder that opens, navigate to the "MQL4" folder, then "Indicators," and move all files there. Templates are installed in a similar manner, but placed in the "templates" folder. For more detailed installation instructions, watch our video:

        Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator Review and Settings

        The Peradox Sniper indicator can generate signals for two main trading approaches: trend trading and mean reversion trading. Each type of trading has its own signal. For example, when trend trading, you should focus on the color of the moving average: if it changes from red to green, buy call options; if it changes from green to red, buy put options.

        signals in Peradox Sniper

        This is the standard logic behind most trend-following moving averages. In this regard, the Peradox Sniper binary options indicator differs little from similar tools. However, its mean-reversion trading signals are unusual: they are highly accurate, even though trades are opened against the underlying trend.

        Counter-trend signals in Peradox Sniper

        As the image above shows, after the candle with the arrow closes, the asset price typically begins to move in the opposite direction and reaches the moving average — the mean reversion. It's easy to see that the correction from these signals usually lasts a short time — about two candles. However, this time is quite sufficient to profit in the binary options market.

        The indicator has no settings. The user can only select the colors of the moving average and arrows.

        Peradox Sniper settings

        Trading Rules for the Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator

        Trading with the trend based on the changing color of this indicator's moving average is more suitable for Forex traders. We're interested in binary options, so in this review, we'll focus on arrow signals.

        In the basic version, it is enough to open a deal to buy a Call option when an upward arrow appears below the candle and to buy Put options when a downward arrow appears above the candle.

        Basic signals in Peradox Sniper

        As you can see in the image above, the Peradox Sniper indicator's signals are quite accurate. This tool does a good job of identifying reversal points on the price chart.

        If you're interested in learning about the different types of trading signals and whether paid subscriptions are even worth considering, we recommend checking out our selection of articles on this topic:

        Regardless of which signals you use, be mindful of the risks. It's not recommended to use more than 2% of your capital per trade.

        Opening a Call Option

        1. We wait for the signal to appear - an arrow pointing up.
        2. At the opening of the next candle we buy a Call option.
        call option buy signal
         

        Opening a Put Option

        1. We wait for the signal to appear - the arrow pointing down.
        2. At the opening of the next candle we buy a Put option.
        signal to buy a put option
         

        It's recommended to select an expiration time of 2 candles. We recommend selecting the position holding period based on historical data testing results.

        Specifics of Using the Peradox Sniper Indicator for Binary Options

        To increase the percentage of profitable trades, it is recommended to follow the Peradox Sniper indicator signals in the direction of the trend on higher timeframes. For example, if you are trading on the M5, pay attention to the trend direction on the M30. If there is a bullish trend on the higher timeframe, then on the M5 chart, open only Call options after an upward arrow appears under the candle. During a bearish trend, do the opposite. You can determine the trend on the M30 using any trend indicator, which we discussed in the article " TOP 7 Best Trend Indicators for Binary Options: Download, Review, and Feedback ."

        Advantages of the Indicator

        The main advantage of this indicator is its precise trading signals . In most cases, after the arrow appears, the price moves in the direction of the moving average. And since profiting from binary options doesn't require catching large price movements, even a small pullback can be profitable.

        Disadvantages of the Indicator

        One drawback is the appearance of trading signals counter to the main trend. However, by taking into account the trend direction of the higher timeframe, this disadvantage can be minimized.

        Conclusion

        The Peradox Sniper binary options indicator is a unique trend-following tool based on a proprietary algorithm. It is equally suitable for both Forex and binary options traders. Its unique formula generates precise arrow signals without repainting, and its dynamic moving average helps avoid counter-trend trades.

        However, before using Peradox Sniper signals in real binary options trading, be sure to test the indicator on a demo account with a reliable broker. Understand how it works before moving on to live trading, keeping in mind the rules of money management. Happy trading!

        Download the Peradox Sniper Indicator

        Download

        Try it on demo

        Quotex

        See Also

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        An email with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account has been sent to {email} .

        *If you haven't received the email, please check your SPAM folder ; it may have been sent there by mistake . Be sure to click NOT SPAM , then you will be able to activate your account using the link in the email.

        ** If the letter hasn't arrived within 5 minutes, even in spam, please contact us at [email protected]

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        Happy trading with us!