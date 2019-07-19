The Peradox Sniper binary options indicator is unique. It's arguably one of the most accurate trend indicators discovered in many years. It operates on a proprietary algorithm, which its creators keep strictly confidential. To calculate its values, the tool accesses specialized libraries. Read our review to learn how to use Peradox most effectively in binary options trading.

Content:

Characteristics of the Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator

Installing the Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator

The Peradox Sniper indicator is installed standardly on the MetaTrader 4 platform. To do this, add it to the terminal's root folder by selecting "File" in MetaTrader 4 and then "Open Data Folder." In the folder that opens, navigate to the "MQL4" folder, then "Indicators," and move all files there. Templates are installed in a similar manner, but placed in the "templates" folder. For more detailed installation instructions, watch our video:

Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator Review and Settings

The Peradox Sniper indicator can generate signals for two main trading approaches: trend trading and mean reversion trading. Each type of trading has its own signal. For example, when trend trading, you should focus on the color of the moving average: if it changes from red to green, buy call options; if it changes from green to red, buy put options.

This is the standard logic behind most trend-following moving averages. In this regard, the Peradox Sniper binary options indicator differs little from similar tools. However, its mean-reversion trading signals are unusual: they are highly accurate, even though trades are opened against the underlying trend.

As the image above shows, after the candle with the arrow closes, the asset price typically begins to move in the opposite direction and reaches the moving average — the mean reversion. It's easy to see that the correction from these signals usually lasts a short time — about two candles. However, this time is quite sufficient to profit in the binary options market.

The indicator has no settings. The user can only select the colors of the moving average and arrows.

Trading Rules for the Peradox Sniper Binary Options Indicator

Trading with the trend based on the changing color of this indicator's moving average is more suitable for Forex traders. We're interested in binary options, so in this review, we'll focus on arrow signals.

In the basic version, it is enough to open a deal to buy a Call option when an upward arrow appears below the candle and to buy Put options when a downward arrow appears above the candle.

As you can see in the image above, the Peradox Sniper indicator's signals are quite accurate. This tool does a good job of identifying reversal points on the price chart.

If you're interested in learning about the different types of trading signals and whether paid subscriptions are even worth considering, we recommend checking out our selection of articles on this topic:

Regardless of which signals you use, be mindful of the risks. It's not recommended to use more than 2% of your capital per trade.

Opening a Call Option

We wait for the signal to appear - an arrow pointing up. At the opening of the next candle we buy a Call option.

Opening a Put Option

We wait for the signal to appear - the arrow pointing down. At the opening of the next candle we buy a Put option.

It's recommended to select an expiration time of 2 candles. We recommend selecting the position holding period based on historical data testing results.

Specifics of Using the Peradox Sniper Indicator for Binary Options

To increase the percentage of profitable trades, it is recommended to follow the Peradox Sniper indicator signals in the direction of the trend on higher timeframes. For example, if you are trading on the M5, pay attention to the trend direction on the M30. If there is a bullish trend on the higher timeframe, then on the M5 chart, open only Call options after an upward arrow appears under the candle. During a bearish trend, do the opposite. You can determine the trend on the M30 using any trend indicator, which we discussed in the article " TOP 7 Best Trend Indicators for Binary Options: Download, Review, and Feedback ."

Advantages of the Indicator

The main advantage of this indicator is its precise trading signals . In most cases, after the arrow appears, the price moves in the direction of the moving average. And since profiting from binary options doesn't require catching large price movements, even a small pullback can be profitable.

Disadvantages of the Indicator

One drawback is the appearance of trading signals counter to the main trend. However, by taking into account the trend direction of the higher timeframe, this disadvantage can be minimized.

Conclusion

The Peradox Sniper binary options indicator is a unique trend-following tool based on a proprietary algorithm. It is equally suitable for both Forex and binary options traders. Its unique formula generates precise arrow signals without repainting, and its dynamic moving average helps avoid counter-trend trades.

However, before using Peradox Sniper signals in real binary options trading, be sure to test the indicator on a demo account with a reliable broker. Understand how it works before moving on to live trading, keeping in mind the rules of money management. Happy trading!

Download the Peradox Sniper Indicator

Download

Try it on demo

See Also